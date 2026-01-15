The report stage of the process: No democratisation, trustee appointments or SDF

Mustafa Bildircin

The report drafting committee established as part of the work of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey's National Solidarity, Brotherhood and Democracy Commission has completed its third meeting. It has been reported that the committee's draft report is expected to take its final form during the week of 19 January. Following the draft, the final joint report is expected to be completed by the end of January.

The term of the commission established under the Parliament to ‘solve the Kurdish issue’ expired on 31 December 2025. The commission's term was extended until the end of February 2026.

FINAL REPORT IN JANUARY

Following the completion of the hearings in the commission, the joint writing process began. Two meetings of the panel formed for this purpose have already taken place. It was stated that the joint report would first be presented as a draft report and that the final report would be completed by the end of January.

According to the information obtained, the joint report, which is expected to ‘serve as a recommendation for the continuation of the process,’ will not go beyond outlining the general framework for the process. Despite discussions that the process is focused on external elements, the report will not make any special reference to the SDF. The joint report will include a proposal for the ‘elimination of all elements of the PKK’.

A proposal for the enactment of a separate law on the process will also be included in the joint report. The demands for democratisation, most of which were expressed in the CHP's report, will not find a place in the joint report. Despite the MHP's calls for the removal of the trustee system, the joint report will not include a demand to end the trustee system. The proposal to make trials in custody exceptional will not be included in the report.

According to the information obtained, apart from the section containing general descriptions of the continuation of the process, the report will largely be shaped in line with the demands of the AKP and MHP. Political parties will not add any comments to the joint report. The reports of the political parties will be added below the joint report.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Süreçte rapor aşaması: Demokratikleşme, kayyum, SDG yok, published in BirGün newspaper on January 15, 2026.