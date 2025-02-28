The right to life is fundamental!

In the case of the Madımak Massacre, where 33 intellectuals were burned alive by fundamentalists at the Madımak Hotel in Sivas on July 2, 1993, the Constitutional Court (AYM) issued a decision in 2023 that paved the way for the release of Yunis Karataş, who was accused of igniting the fire that started the blaze. Yunis Karataş, who was sentenced to aggravated life imprisonment in the Sivas Massacre case, applied for “conditional release”.

The Sivas Execution Court ruled that Karataş could not benefit from conditional release provisions as he was classified as a “terror convict.” Following this rejection, Karataş filed an individual appeal with the Constitutional Court (AYM). After reviewing the case, the AYM ruled that while aggravated life imprisonment meant life-long incarceration for terror convicts, Karataş could not be classified as a "terror convict."

As a result of this ruling, 17 of the 23 individuals sentenced to aggravated life imprisonment were released after 32 years, leaving only six people still in prison in connection with the case.

NO LONGER CONSIDERED TERRORISM

One of the case lawyers, Şenal Sarıhan, stated: " A number of determinations were made about the Sivas Massacre case and a verdict was reached based on these determinations. From what we have learned, the key finding is that this was indeed a terrorist act, but since the terrorist organization behind it could not be identified, it was concluded that the perpetrators acted individually, incited by the moment, rather than as part of an organized group. There is a decision of the Constitutional Court that normal criminal execution practices should be carried out by saying that ‘they cannot be considered to have committed a crime within the scope of the anti-terrorism law”.

Sarıhan noted that following this ruling, other defendants also applied for release, stating: "With this decision, those who have served 30 years were deemed not to fall under the Anti-Terror Law, leading to their release. It now seems necessary for us to file a request for annulment in favor of the law. However, it is ultimately up to the Ministry of Justice to take action on this matter."

RIGHT TO LIFE WAS VIOLATED

Lawyer Şenal Sarıhan emphasized that while the court's decision could be viewed within the scope of freedom, the right to life is even more fundamental than freedom. She stated: "There are 35 people whose right to life was violated. These 35 people were burned to death in a meticulously planned attack that lasted from morning until evening. They were killed by fire and suffocation. They were deliberately murdered while people chanted ‘Burn, burn, burn.’ If we are to make a comparison, freedom applies to those who are alive. But today, there are people who are no longer alive, and their families remain. What matters most is the right to life."

Sarıhan also pointed out that while the ruling did not mention any specific organization, the prosecution had already presented evidence identifying the groups behind the massacre. She continued:

"While these people were being murdered, their killers shouted slogans such as ‘The Republic was founded here, and it will be destroyed here’ and ‘Sharia will prevail.’ Their purpose was clear. Yes, the ruling does not name a specific organization, but in our final argument, we provided detailed evidence proving that this was an organized act. That evidence clearly shows that this massacre was carried out by a coalition of radical religious groups, with documents in the case file identifying which defendants belonged to which organizations. This case was finalized in 2002, and the sentences had already been enforced. Today, a release order has been issued for the convicted perpetrators. We find this decision legally unacceptable and will continue our legal battle against it."

Note: This article is translated from the original Turkish version titled Aslolan yaşam hakkıdır, published in BirGün newspaper on February 28, 2025.