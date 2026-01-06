The rise of a city: from Zonguldak to Ankara On the 35th anniversary of the great miners’ strike and march – Part 3

Ümit Kartoğlu

During the great Zonguldak miners’ strike that began in November 1990, when no response came from Ankara to the workers’ voices, the miners decided this time to board buses and go to Ankara. However, as soon as this decision became known, the entry of vehicles into the city was banned. Can Kartoğlu recounts those days as follows:

“When this became known and vehicle entry into the city was banned, they said, ‘Well, we have feet. Then we’ll walk!’ and they began walking from Zonguldak toward Ankara… Don’t be fooled by ‘we have feet.’ Even workers with one leg walked using crutches… The date was 4 January 1991.”

“That slightly sloped, narrow street in front of the Maden-İş Union overflows with workers. When Şemsi Denizer steps out onto the union’s window and calls out ‘My dears!’ to the workers, don’t mind them replying, ‘Shake them, president, they’re falling!’… The leader of the march is not the union president, but the workers themselves… They walk spontaneously… What walks is not a hundred thousand people, but a city, the most beautiful crowd the world has ever seen on the roads. Not only miners: friends, relatives, neighbors, entire families, children, the whole neighborhood, everyone who grabs a blanket walk saying, ‘We burned the ships, there is no turning back!’ Women are not beside the men, but in front…”

WE’RE COMING, ANKARA!

Cumhuriyet newspaper photographer Birol Üzmez follows the strike and the march together with Şükran Ketenci. Every day, to make the next day’s edition, he hands over the negative rolls to the Güven Turizm bus departing at 5 p.m. When the Ankara march begins, Birol’s photographs imprint the resistance of a city, its solidarity, and women’s leadership into collective memory.

ORGANIZATION WITHOUT MOBILE PHONES

Looking back today, it is a legitimate question how the Zonguldak strike and Ankara march could be carried out in such an organized and disciplined way in a period when mobile phones and social media did not yet exist. Ahmet Öztürk, Secretary of the Strike Basin Committee, attributes the strike’s success and discipline to two main forces: the charismatic leadership of President of the union Şemsi Denizer and the strike committees.

“Every evening, meetings were held with hundreds of people. Everything, from the march route to slogans, from banners to the distribution of in-kind aid, especially food, was decided in those meetings. Committee members, wearing armbands marked ‘On Duty,’ managed the marching columns and performed their tasks with almost steel-like discipline. Through their work before and during the strike, the committees played a major role in expanding the strike’s mass character, increasing its enthusiasm, raising its political level, and maintaining order and discipline.” Though, I would count miners who believe in themselves as the first. For Ahmet, the fundamental motivation of the strike was the deep impoverishment caused by the loss of rights during and after the 12 September period.“Miners’ wages were not even enough for the famous tea-and-simit calculation.”

The state’s attitude toward the march, however, seemed less focused on negotiating and more on stopping the march itself.

WHEN A CITY WALKS: SOLIDARITY AND TENSION

When the entire city reaches Devrek on foot, the people of Devrek open their homes; bakeries distribute free bread, cafés and restaurants provide free meals. When the workers set off toward Mengen the next morning, the slogan echoes: “Devrek is here, where is the State?”

When we recall the slogans that marked the Gezi protests, we see a similar creativity emerging during the Zonguldak strike and the Ankara march. In response to President Turgut Özal’s remarks targeting miners and implying that the pits would be closed, workers respond with the slogan: “The fat man of Çankaya, enemy of the worker”

(At the time, such words were not considered an insult to the President.) Ahmet emphasizes: “This motivated the workers tremendously. Whatever he said became a slogan the very next day.”

Photo: Birol Üzmez

When the march reaches Mengen, in Can’s words, “the warmth they saw in Devrek is gone.” The people of Mengen are uneasy. The workers immediately produce a new slogan: “Mengen, Gerede! Where is humanity?”

“And then comes the moment when graders and bulldozers block the roads. There are only fifty meters left, but they are not allowed onto the E-5 highway. Gendarmes stand before them. Seeing the resisting mothers, some soldiers stand at attention with tears in their eyes… The workers light a shepherd’s fire and spend the night on the street in the January cold.”

The union delegation that goes to meet Prime Minister Akbulut in Abant fails to reach an agreement. Özal scolds Akbulut for going to the workers. Despite Özal’s objection – “you will not give that figure” - Akbulut does not retreat, but he does not include the figures in the discussion text. When the delegation returns to Mengen, the morning slogan is ready: “The prime minister is lying; we multiplied and divided, the math doesn’t add up.”

Due to the harsh conditions, the union initially asks women to return. The women strongly protest and refuse.

Can recounts: “Şemsi Denizer comes out onto the window of the Mengen Municipality building and again calls out ‘My dears!’ to the workers who had set out from Zonguldak saying, ‘We burned the ships. There is no turning back!’ He says: ‘Our plan was to create an atmosphere for agreement. Today I am going to Ankara with the executive board. I won’t be able to return to Zonguldak for three days.’ There is great shock. The workers shout, ‘We are here!’ Denizer asks, ‘Do you trust me?’ The answer is, ‘Yes. We burned the ships, there is no turning back.’ Then Şemsi Denizer says: ‘The march is over. You are returning to Zonguldak.’ The silence is torn apart by a woman’s voice: ‘No, president, no, there is no turning back!’ Workers join in. Then the voices shouting ‘President, no turning back!’ are drowned out by those shouting ‘Whatever you say, president!’… From the window, Denizer shouts at them, ‘ANAP’s agents!’ and calls out, ‘Do not allow provocateurs among you!’ The so-called provocateurs were workers who had spent years in strike committees, resisting not just to survive, but to be reborn and live with dignity.”

Ahmet says Denizer’s decision to return was not a surprise: “Those involved in the strike committees had already strongly sensed that such a demand would come. Conditions in Mengen, where tens of thousands of soldiers and police blocked the road, had become extremely harsh. There were serious problems in feeding a hundred thousand people, distributing aid, providing shelter under severe winter conditions, delivering health services, meeting basic needs such as toilets, and ensuring security.”

Ahmet emphasizes that it was not sustainable for “poor little Mengen,” with a population of five thousand, to host hundreds of thousands of people for four or five days. “Most importantly, the lack of strong support from the working class on the other side of the barricade made it very difficult to sustain the resistance indefinitely. In a situation where we were confronting the state head-on, a split leadership could have led to disastrous consequences. That is why we supported Denizer’s decision to return.”

