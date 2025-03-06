The second phase in the Middle East equation after October 7: Druze autonomy, Öcalan’s call

The Middle East, which has been turned into an imperialist hunting ground much like the Balkans of the 1990s, is witnessing history unfold at an unprecedented pace. Centuries' worth of developments are being compressed into years and even months, and we are now in the second phase of the transformation triggered by Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack.

First phase: The Israel-U.S. partnership razed Gaza to the ground, devastated Lebanon, and weakened Hamas and Hezbollah by eliminating their leadership. Ultimately, Syria was handed over to fundamentalist forces. The first phase ended on December 8, 2024, when HTS-led jihadists took control of Syria.

Second phase: Now, we are in the second phase. Lebanon is being re-engineered internally without Hezbollah. The second stage of the plan in Syria has been activated through the Druze. In southern Syria, the Druze declared autonomy with Tel Aviv’s backing, while Israel expanded its occupation through the Golan Heights. Meanwhile, the SDF struck a petroleum deal with HTS, securing its institutional presence. The most striking development of this phase came on February 27, when Öcalan called for “laying down arms”.

CONDITIONS LEADING TO ÖCALAN’S CALL

As American imperialism, in partnership with Israel, imposes a new design on the Middle East, the fault lines being set into motion are shaking the entire geopolitical landscape. In this context, İmralı's call for “disarmament and self-dissolution” was met with “a ceasefire” decision from the PKK.

The organization declared that it agrees with the content of Öcalan’s call and will comply with its requirements. It announced that none of its forces will carry out armed actions unless attacked. However, it also stated that the issue of disarmament could only be realized through Öcalan’s practical leadership. Öcalan’s statement, described as the "manifesto of the era", was not seen as an end, but rather as "a brand-new beginning."

THE LEBANONIZATION AND IRAQIZATION OF SYRIA

As debates continue over the scope and content of the statement made public on February 27, the developments unfolding from Lebanon to Syria and Turkey are deeply interconnected. The American plan in Syria and the broader Middle East is advancing step by step.

The U.S.-Israel imperial project aims to Lebanonize and Iraqize Syria, subjecting it to internal political fragmentation along ethnic, sectarian, and social fault lines, much like its neighboring countries. As an American project, the restructuring of the Middle East along imperialist interests and Israeli strategic goals has Syria at its center.

A weakened central authority and an internally divided Syria are essential for Israel’s regional security. As Israel expands its occupation in Syrian territory, a fragmented Syria with diminished resistance serves its objectives. The Kurdish factor is at the core of Syria’s transformation into a multi-fragmented structure, which has already been handed over to HTS.

While Tel Aviv is gradually implementing its agenda through the Druze in the south, the autonomy declaration in Suwayda marks a significant step. In northeastern Syria, the U.S.-backed Kurds who have been in de facto autonomy since 2011, making them one of the most influential actors in the equation. Negotiations between the HTS administration and Syria’s central government appear unlikely to yield any results. Instead, the Kurds are focused on institutionalizing and solidifying their current status. On this issue, they have received full support from the U.S., Israel, and Western countries like France and the UK.

BALANCE DISRUPTED, AKP MOVES CLOSER TO THE U.S.-ISRAEL AXIS

As Syria is being redesigned in line with U.S.-Israeli interests, the Palace regime is also maneuvering for position. The year-long backchannel negotiations indicate that Turkey recognized the trajectory in Syria and for some time attempted to alter the course. Efforts to engage with Assad and bring Russia into play ultimately led nowhere.

The Palace regime’s so-called “balance” policy in Syria has collapsed. Ankara’s strategy of balancing the U.S. and Russia against each other came to an end with the U.S.-Israeli victory in the Syrian battlefield. Consequently, Turkey shifted towards the U.S.-Israel axis, seeking to engage in the new equation. As jihadist forces advanced towards Damascus, Turkey also launched operations east of the Euphrates against the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). However, with the U.S. stepping in, the conflicts were contained before escalating further.

KURDS IN EXCHANGE FOR A NEW CONSTITUTION AND PRESIDENTIAL SYSTEM

As behind-the-scenes negotiations continued, Washington’s pressure pushed Ankara toward adapting to the "pro-American project". In the new equation, where the U.S. and Israel are transforming the entire region, Ankara had little choice but to seek a compromise.

In return for accepting the status of the Kurds in northeastern Syria, Turkey needed to receive something in exchange. The U.S. administration, in turn, was willing to pay a price, alleviating Turkey’s concerns and securing its tacit approval of the Kurdish political structure east of the Euphrates.

The push to disarm the PKK emerged as the outcome of this complex process. A disarmed PKK would allow the regime to justify its acceptance of the reality in eastern Syria within domestic politics.

Following Öcalan’s call for disarmament, White House National Security Council spokesperson Brian Hughes summed up the situation, stating: "We hope this will help ease our Turkish allies' concerns regarding the U.S.'s counter-ISIS partners in northeastern Syria."

THE ROLE OF THE SDF IN THE U.S.-ISRAEL PLAN

As a result of the forced steps taken amid regional developments, the situation has become increasingly complex, with overlapping agendas. The Kurds have now become one of the main actors in the Syrian equation. Through long-standing alliances with the U.S. and its allies, along with support from Israel, they have emerged as a key player in the region.

The Autonomous Kurdish Administration in Northeastern Syria, which has gained enough de facto power to sign a petroleum deal with the jihadist HTS leadership, is now focused on further advancing its position. The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), trained and equipped by the Pentagon, now operates as an 80,000-strong army.

In the U.S.-Israel plan for a fragmented Syria, the SDF holds a central role. Since Syria will not return to its pre-2011 structure, efforts to solidify the Kurdish political entity continue. At the same time, Turkey is seeking to exert influence over the Kurds in Northeastern Syria through Öcalan, aiming to gain leverage over their de facto status. Amid debates and speculation that Öcalan’s call also applies to the SDF/YPG and other Kurdish armed groups, the SDF has repeatedly emphasized that the call does not concern them.

WILL THE CALL CHANGE THE BALANCE IN THE MIDDLE EAST?

Öcalan’s call, which came in response to developments in Syria, will undoubtedly have a significant impact on the Middle East equation. After all, it concerns the existence of a 40-year-long armed movement. This call will manifest differently in Syria, where Kurdish forces control a significant region, as well as in Iran and Iraq. However, Öcalan and the PKK’s ability to fundamentally alter the new Syrian and Middle Eastern equation remains limited. The reality on the ground in Syria has shifted, and the SDF is not an entity that will dissolve based on the decisions of Öcalan or the PKK.

SDF General Commander Mazloum Abdi made this stance clear: "The PKK's call to lay down arms concerns them; it does not concern our forces in Rojava." While Ankara seeks to equate the SDF with the PKK, the SDF distinguishes itself and has built a shield of immunity through its alliance with the U.S.. Trump, who has so far observed the developments from a distance with a transactional mindset, has made his views on the SDF and Syrian Kurds clear. His past remarks regarding Turkey’s stance on the issue remain fresh in memory.

In summary, the October 7 Hamas attacks reshaped the entire regional equation, ushering in a new era for the Middle East. At this stage, Öcalan’s call will trigger various shifts both domestically and internationally. As a new paradigm takes shape, its symptoms will manifest in different ways.

Note: This article is translated from the original Turkish version titled 7 Ekim sonrasının Ortadoğu denkleminde ikinci evre: Dürzilerin özerkliği, Öcalan’ın çağrısı, published in BirGün newspaper on March 6, 2025.