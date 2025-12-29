The so-called war of ethics

Yaşar Aydın

Last week, we had a heated debate:

Can journalists act like politicians and express their opinions?

Hande Fırat wrote two articles on the subject in her column in Hürriyet. While we won't quote Hande Fırat's article verbatim, let's summarise its main idea: Journalism has shifted from being a news-producing activity to taking political positions and producing commentary. This situation undermines the fundamental principles of press ethics, namely impartiality, distance and role clarity.

Fırat also calls for a ‘self-reflection’ in this debate. What an exit, though...

And just when we hadn't yet digested Hande Fırat's ethics lesson, along comes Ahmet Hakan!

In a column dated 23 December 2025, Hakan wrote that the task of defending the government should not be left to journalists. In his article, he argued that the profession of journalism should be left to politicians and that it would be more appropriate for politicians to appear directly on screen. He did not shy away from saying that placing such responsibilities on the shoulders of journalists is problematic in terms of professional role and ethics.

The author of these words is none other than Ahmet Hakan, whom Erdoğan pointed to in a television programme, saying, ‘Mr. Abdulkadir, you will do what is necessary in your column. Ahmet Bey is already doing it, look.‘

Just look at the programmes both Fırat and Hakan have done over the last 10 years; you can find hundreds of examples. So let's put aside unnecessary and inconclusive questions like ’Have our friends remembered press ethics?" and get to the heart of the matter.

What is behind this outburst, and more importantly, why now?

WHERE DOES ERDOĞAN STAND ON THIS ISSUE?

Accompanying these discussions, behind-the-scenes information began to spread in the corridors of Ankara. According to this information, a special screen strategy was prepared for 20 AKP parliamentary members, and it was claimed that this was carried out with Erdoğan's knowledge and approval. It was said that Faruk Acar was at the head of this initiative. It was suggested that Acar had made serious efforts to convince Erdoğan.

However, this information was quickly denied by both AKP sources and Acar himself. The statement said that AKP figures were given sufficient airtime on television and successfully represented the party's policies.

It is worth providing some brief information about AKP figures appearing on pro-government channels, independently of Erdoğan's permission.

AKP officials generally appear on programmes alone. Rather than expressing their views on the country's general politics, they provide technical information related to their area of responsibility. Of course, in every other sentence, they express their loyalty to Erdoğan and their gratitude.

You will appreciate that this profile of AKP officials in no way meets the needs of pro-government TV channels. They want lively, heated political discourse. But that space is reserved for Erdoğan alone. No other name can fill that void.

Unfortunately, this situation is an inevitable problem of all one-man regimes.

Therefore, it must be stated from the outset: this is not feasible. Only Erdoğan can speak on behalf of the AKP on screen, and it will continue to be so.

This makes the question of why Ahmet Hakan and Hande Fırat, who are at least as aware of the situation as we are, made such a statement even more meaningful.

WHO IS ALIGNED WITH WHOM?

For a long time now, the media has been the wrestling ring for power struggles within the government. The Erdoğan family and their circle own a significant portion of the pro-government media. Media organisations such as Demirören and Ciner, while close to the government, have preferred to act as if they were separate from the others. The government allowed this for a certain period of time.

The Ciner Group first passed to Can Holding, then was transferred to the Savings Deposit Insurance Fund (TMSF). The struggle continues there. A similar story applies to CNN Türk and Hürriyet.

To avoid misunderstanding from the outset: this struggle is not against the government, but between factions within the government.

As is widely discussed today by both the government and the opposition, the first signs of the post-Erdoğan era are not reconciliation, but conflict.

In this context, alongside the ongoing operation at Habertürk, instigated by the Sabah and Türkiye newspapers, we must also consider the less publicised tension between Hande Fırat and Ahmet Hakan, and Zafer Şahin and Melik Yiğitel, who object to these statements, along with the powers behind them.

BİLAL ERDOĞAN'S AGGRESSIVE JOURNEY

While searching for answers to the question of which politicians are behind the conflict in the media, a poll came to light. The poll was conducted by Refleks Veri Araştırma. The question was:

‘Who should be the AKP Chairman after Erdoğan?’

The answers point to Hakan Fidan. In this poll, Bilal Erdoğan is quite far behind. Leaving aside the accuracy of the poll, it is worth focusing on the fact that such questions are now being openly raised. There are no secrets left in this matter.

As many power centres as there are in the ruling camp have drawn their swords and begun preparations for the post-Erdoğan era.

The strongest of these cliques is undoubtedly Bilal Erdoğan, the Palace's candidate. Apart from being the President's son, Bilal Erdoğan, who has no official role in the party or cabinet, speaks at openings, meetings or overseas visits almost every week and gives statements to the press. He is clearly showing that he aspires to lead the party and the country after his father.

Bilal Erdoğan's aggressive pace has served as an alarm bell for all factions with other projects. They, too, have brought everything they have – the judiciary, the police, the press – into play. A full-blown battle for territory is underway, with one side wielding economic power and the other social power. There is no sign of this ending anytime soon.

Therefore, it is beneficial to view every operation, every change of duty, and every controversial statement that will be made from now on with this perspective. Careful observers will surely see the shadow of an internal power struggle behind it all.

THE SELF-REFLECTION ISSUE

Here, the final word must be given to the non-government media, which, although fewer in number, still wields considerable influence. If there is to be a ‘thorn in the side’ issue, let it be right here.

The way in which the drug and money laundering operations of recent weeks have been presented to the audience has begun to resemble a media order dominated by internal power cliques. There is no background, no research, no analysis. The information that comes in is dumped in front of the audience without being filtered in any way.

This picture is turning into another way of deliberately or unconsciously escaping the country's agenda and politics.

Yet what needs to be done today is clear: to decipher every move coming from the ruling camp (the clique-centre); to separate the real target from what is presented to the public.

The AKP-MHP bloc is forced to fight internally to maintain its power. This will mean more dust clouds and more confusion between truth and falsehood.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Etik dedikleri taht kavgası, published in BirGün newspaper on December 29, 2025.