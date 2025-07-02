The stones of the regime were laid that day

Deniz Güngör

Today is 2 July... It has been exactly 32 years since the massacre on 2 July 1993 at the Madımak Hotel in Sivas, where 33 people including writers and intellectuals and 2 hotel staff lost their lives. Despite the years that have passed, the lawsuit was dropped due to the statute of limitations, and the perpetrators were “rewarded” with impunity. The whereabouts of those wanted during the trial only came to light after they died. The accomplices have remained silent in the face of the massacre and continue to do so.

Following 1993, as the rise of the Islamist Welfare Party began, the massacre laid the foundations for the road leading to AKP rule. The footsteps of the regime that is dragging the country into deeper darkness each passing day were first heard in the ashes of the fire that broke out at the Madımak Hotel 32 years ago. As part of the Pir Sultan Abdal Festival held annually in Sivas, many intellectuals, writers and artists came to the city and a three-day event was organised. Immediately afterwards, propaganda was launched targeting Aziz Nesin. Imam hatip and Quran course students were brought into the city, and under the name of a “Hicret Run”, conservative groups were accommodated in schools and guesthouses provided by the municipality.

THEY WERE TARGETED

At the time, an article titled “To Our Muslim People” in the local newspaper Bizim Sivas, followed by leaflets titled “A Call to Our People” distributed in the city, paved the way for the massacre in plain sight. During the opening of the festival on 1 July, Aziz Nesin became a target due to his intention to publish a translation of The Satanic Verses in Aydınlık newspaper.

On the day of the massacre, a crowd that had gathered following Friday prayers in the city’s mosques demolished the Minstrel Monument and dragged it through the streets before marching on the Madımak Hotel shouting slogans like “Satan Aziz”, “Down with Secularism”, “Muslim Turkey”. The lynch mob quickly swelled to thousands. The crowd chanted slogans for hours in front of the hotel, calling for sharia and death, with no intervention whatsoever. Eventually, under the lead of Welfare Party members, cars around the hotel were overturned and set on fire, igniting the blaze.

COLLABORATION ON ALL FRONTS

Aziz Nesin called Erdal İnönü for help, who responded, “Don’t worry, we’ve taken the necessary precautions.” After the incident, Deputy Prime Minister İnönü simply said, “What could I do, I had no authority.” Murtaza Demir, then president of the Pir Sultan Abdal Association, took a statement signed by the intellectuals to the governor. Despite speaking to the governor, police chief, provincial gendarmerie commander and brigade commander, Demir stated that no suggestions were made to disperse the crowd or evacuate the hotel.

Alongside Temel Karamollaoğlu's responsibility in the massacre, the Welfare Party members in Sivas were among the organisers of the provocation. Welfare Party municipal council member Cafer Erçakmak was one of those who led the crowd in front of the hotel and encouraged them to set it on fire. A week after the massacre, Cumhuriyet newspaper published a front-page report titled “Education Camps of Reactionaries”, revealing that Islamist groups were providing ideological training in special camps. These camps were linked to the attack.

FIESTA FOR THE SAVAGES, TORMENT FOR US

Zeynep Altıok (daughter of Metin Altıok)

“While the real criminals were never brought to justice, only a handful of barbarians from among the attackers were symbolically tried. The main trial ended in a disgraceful process. Out of the 15,000-strong mob, only 129 were brought to court and 33 received death sentences, later commuted to life imprisonment. Two separate trials related to fugitive suspects were closed due to the statute of limitations. The first was closed in 2013 and was congratulated by the then prime minister with the words ‘Congratulations’. Meanwhile, our application to the Constitutional Court has been indefinitely postponed and deliberately forgotten. There were two reasons for this: to set a precedent for the second trial with 3 defendants, and to block access to the European Court of Human Rights.

The killers who were declared victims on day one later had their conditions improved. Some were probably released under omnibus laws, as repeated questions about how many were still imprisoned were left unanswered. Those who defended the killers were rewarded by being appointed as ministers, mayors, MPs, bar association presidents, and members of the HSYK. Eventually, two years ago, one savage who had held a petrol can was released by a personalised presidential pardon on grounds of illness and age. This January, a Constitutional Court application from one of the convicts overtook our own file that has been pending for 12 years and was immediately reviewed, leading to the release of all the murderers, just like the Hezbollah members. The killers, who make the streets unsafe, are quietly being rewarded.

The savages are given a fiesta, while we are condemned to torment, sludge and tar. Of course it wears us down, we rebel, but we will continue our determined struggle. For goodness, for justice, with our belief in science, reason, and the enlightenment of the Republic; with the words of our murdered intellectuals they could not silence, with art, and most importantly with solidarity, we will carry on our fight.”

THE OPPRESSED IS THE ONE WHO RECOGNISES THE OPPRESSOR

Eren Aysan (daughter of Behçet Aysan)

“It feels as if time is dragging us with great waves. Over all these years we’ve experienced the stagnation of the struggle for justice, the effort to be heard, the barriers. The stifling atmosphere of courtrooms left us breathless each time. We must look beyond the Sivas Massacre to see that we are stuck in a system where many political murders in our country go unpunished and are subject to statutes of limitation, leaving the dead with their death. In the 70s and 90s, consecutive assassinations were followed by crowded funeral ceremonies and outcries of rebellion. Yet the lack of societal memory and the failure to transmit these killings across generations led to many names being systematically forgotten. As public conscience became orphaned, we saw that the perpetrators were acquitted, that the hitmen continued their lives as ‘respectable people’, some even entered parliament as MPs. This opened the door to new murders. Finally, as someone who lost their father to a political assassination, I will close this chapter by saying: we raise our voices so that our extended family doesn’t grow any further. So that at least no more tears fall from children’s eyes. Because the oppressed is the one who recognises the oppressor. And sadly, the most intense form of this reckoning still has no name.”

THE DEFENDANTS WALK AMONG US

Lawyers of the Sivas Massacre Akasya Kansu, Beydağ Tıraş Öneri, Deniz Özbilgin, and Günal Kurşun released a statement on the anniversary of the massacre. The statement read, in summary:

“Those who organised, incited, and ordered the massacre, and the public officials who obstructed the emergency services, police, fire brigade, and medical teams were not even questioned. Of the 23 defendants sentenced to aggravated life imprisonment, 17 were released in recent months, and 2 were pardoned by the President. The fact that the Constitutional Court has withheld its ruling on the file for years continues to deeply disturb our clients and all victims of the Sivas Massacre. Following our application to the Constitutional Court for an expedited process, preparations for an individual application to the European Court of Human Rights have been completed. On yet another 2 July anniversary, we remember the murdered intellectuals within the grip of a judicial system that has lasted 32 years.”

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Rejimin taşları o gün döşendi, published in BirGün newspaper on July 2, 2025.