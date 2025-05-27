The students are still inside

Buse İlkin Yerli

The youth took the lead in the street movement that started after the 19 March operations against the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB). The palace regime responded to the objection of the youth by imprisoning them. 14 students are still under arrest. Despite the government's intimidation policies, the youth do not stop, the protests continue.

The families of the arrested students are calling for public support at the hearing on 30 May and calling for the release of their children. Okan Kablan from the Mother Father Solidarity Network stated that the arrested young people are being held in prison unjustly and that they want to spend Eid al-Adha with their children.

On 24 March, 476 young people were taken into custody in Istanbul Saraçhane and 476 young people were detained from their homes. 301 of these people were sent to prison. Within two weeks after these arrests, all but 14 students were released. However, 14 young people, including Okan Kablan's son Yiğit Can Kablan, are still in Silivri Prison on charges of ‘insulting the President’. Emphasising that the youth have been in prison for 65 days, Kablan criticised the detention of the youth despite the lack of any concrete evidence.

SUPPORT ALSO DWINDLED WITH THE RELEASES

Okan Kablan stated that they received great support from the public when 301 people were under arrest, but that this support decreased when the releases started. Kablan said, ‘When 301 people were in detention, our volunteer lawyers used to meet with them, there used to be collective meetings. But after they were released, both families and lawyers withdrew. We have 14 lambs left. It would not be a lie if I said that these children were forgotten there.’

Kablan stated that they believed that the young people were innocent and said, ‘You cannot prove it, you cannot put documents in our hands. As you cannot, you are keeping these children for 65 days for no reason’.

LAST CALL BEFORE EID

The hearing of the arrested students will be held on 30 May at 10.00 am in the courtroom of Marmara Penal Execution Institution Directorate in Silivri.

Okan Kablan said, ‘These children spent Ramadan, Mother's Day, 23 April and 19 May in prison. We, the families, want to be with our children on Eid al-Adha.’

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled Öğrenciler hâlâ içeride, published in BirGün newspaper on May 27, 2025.