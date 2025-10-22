The system loves dirty money

Timur Soykan

The government deliberately turned Turkey into a money laundering paradise. The Wealth Amnesty, selling citizenship cheaply, and attractive offers that do not even ask “where did you get it from” created a black economy. Even leaders of criminal organizations and drug lords from around the world flocked to the country. They laundered their money by purchasing hotels, companies, apartments in skyscrapers, and ultra-luxury vehicles. The Financial Action Task Force, an international organization, placed Turkey on its gray list under the heading of combating money laundering and financing terrorism. After the 2023 elections, operations against international criminal organizations began. The barons' ultra-luxury vehicles were turned into police cars and put on display. But the ‘local and national’ actors in the money laundering traffic were left untouched. Their activities continued unabated with unregistered money. In the new regime, cliques that had seized power from the state controlled different sources of dirty money. The system was fed from here. Now, while operations are being carried out on some of those sources, there is talk of a power struggle around the palace. This theory is supported by the fact that money laundering operations always target companies close to the government. It is no coincidence that the web of dirty money always reaches the top echelons of power.

PAYFIX OPERATION

In 2023, a case was filed against Erkan Kork, owner of the electronic payment system Payfix, for the transfer and laundering of illegal betting money. However, Erkan Kork, accused of money laundering, was allowed to buy a bank with his dirty money and become the owner of a payment institution, a cryptocurrency license, and a TV channel. Of course, it was scandalous that Erkan Kork, who was on trial for money laundering, was granted these licenses. It remains unclear who granted these permits. In March 2025, a second operation was carried out. This time, Erkan Kork was arrested. In just two months, 48 billion TL in dirty money was detected in Payfix accounts. Among the defendants was someone who had worked at the Central Bank for 19 years and then started working at Erkan Kork's company. But these scandalous licenses were far beyond their capabilities. We had filmed Erkan Kork giving a wedding gift at the scandalous wedding of Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) Deputy Chairman Mustafa Aydın on September 19, 2024.

WHO ISSUED THE CLOSED CLEARANCE REPORTS?

Erkan Kork, however, denied the allegations in his statement, saying:

"Last year, we bought Bank Pozitif and Payfix. We obtained a license due to cryptocurrency. We received a clean report when we acquired Flash TV on January 9. Why was I given a ‘clean report’ while carrying out all these transactions, despite these crimes being attributed to me?" With this question, Erkan Kork was pointing to his partners within the state.

An operation was also carried out against the electronic payment institution Papara, and it was seized. It is alleged that 155 billion TL in illegal betting money was transferred through Papara. It was impossible for such a large amount of money to be transferred for years without being caught by the state's control systems.

DEFENSE INDUSTRY OPERATION

Date: August 15, 2025. It was a very strange series of operations. Aziz İhsan Aktaş, who became wealthy through government contracts but was accused only because of his dealings with opposition municipalities, claimed that an assassination attempt would be made against him. Supposedly, he was targeted because of his testimony in the İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB) operations. But the unbelievable accusation suddenly turned to the owners of defense industry companies. Selahattin Yılmaz, alleged leader of the criminal organization; businessman Turgut Öner; İsmet Sayhan, former president of the Machine and Chemical Industry (MKE); lawyer Cem Duman; and lawyer Semra Ilık were arrested. Selahattin Yılmaz, Turgut Öner, and İsmet Sayhan were very close to Devlet Bahçeli. Another thing the defendants had in common was that they were owners of defense industry companies. Selahattin Yılmaz had established a defense industry company. Lawyer Semra Ilık also had a defense industry company and a photo album full of pictures with people in power. Lawyer Cem Duman had a huge photo of Tayyip Erdoğan in his office and, while opening a tie he had received as a gift from the Presidential Palace, talked about his close connections with the state. All of these individuals would meet at a cafe very close to the Palace. This cafe changed hands among them.

Ultimately, in the investigation launched on charges of ‘membership in a criminal organization and espionage,’ Emin Öner, owner of the long-established defense company ASSAN, and the company's general manager, Gürcan Okumuş, were also sent to prison. ASSAN had been a company that had grown while maintaining close ties with the AKP government for years. What had changed? We still don't know. But there was no doubt that this investigation was troubling for the MHP.

WHO IS THIS STATE OFFICIAL?

Kemal Can, owner of Can Holding, stated that he acquired Bilgi University, Doğa College, and Ciner Media Group under the guidance of a state official and high-level government executives. He even stated that Türk Telekom was offered to him for sale. However, the prosecution did not even ask who this state official and high-level government executives were.

Kemal Can even said that Bilgi University's board of trustees was formed with the guidance and approval of government officials. “If you don't believe me, take a look,” he said. Ege Yazgan, Rector of Bilgi University, is a member of the Presidential Economic Policies Management Board. Ahmet Selim Köroğlu, a member of the university's board of trustees, is the President's Chief Advisor. Once again, the arrows pointed upwards.

REZAN EPÖZDEMİR TAKEN INTO CUSTODY

The arrest of renowned lawyer Rezan Epözdemir on charges of “bribery, aiding FETÖ, and espionage” was a step that heightened tensions within the ruling party. Names within the AKP, such as Şamil Tayyar and Metin Külünk, claimed that the power behind Rezan Epözdemir was Presidential Chief Advisor Mehmet Uçum. They claimed that “influential” people pressured the prosecutor's office to release Rezan Epözdemir. Ultimately, Rezan Epözdemir was only charged with acting as an intermediary in bribery. In this power struggle within the ruling party, the name of the person in the Palace was clearly pointed out. Those who targeted him and called him the “God of Justice” were also admitting to the corruption within the state.

PARAMOUNT HOTEL

An operation related to the Paramount Hotel, which was brought to the agenda by Sedat Peker's leaks, was carried out last week. An arrest warrant was issued for Sezgin Baran Korkmaz. He was charged with loan sharking and money laundering. Suspects including Cihan Ekşioğlu, Şaban Kayıkçı, and Çağlar Şendil were taken into custody. Cihan Ekşioğlu was arrested. Şaban Kayıkçı was placed under house arrest. Şaban Kayıkçı had ties to Mücahit Arslan, who has been very close to Tayyip Erdoğan since his time as mayor. The power behind Şaban Kayıkçı, owner of AsyaGaz, which became a partner in Gübretaş while he was a civil servant, was Mücahit Arslan, who has been very close to Erdoğan since his time as mayor.

İSTANBUL GOLD REFINERY INC.

On October 6, 2025, an operation was carried out at İstanbul Gold Refinery Inc., ranked 5th on Turkey's list of the 500 largest industrial companies. The company had sales of 230 billion lira last year. Twenty people, including company owner Özcan Halaç, General Manager Ayşen Esen, and company employee Erkam Halaç, were arrested. According to the allegations, they were receiving state support by falsely declaring imported gold as if it had been produced in Turkey and by creating a scheme to earn foreign currency for products that were not exported. A false export declaration of $543 million was made. This caused the state to suffer a loss of $12 million. Prof. Dr. İrfan Gündüz, an AKP deputy in the 21st and 22nd terms, was on the company's board of directors. However, his name did not come up in the investigation. İrfan Gündüz is the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Ibn Haldun University. The Vice Chairman of the University's Board of Trustees is Bilal Erdoğan.

THE CRITICAL CAN HOLDING OPERATION CONTINUES

The operation against Can Holding was no different from the summary of the money laundering system under the new regime.

The Can Family, accused of cigarette and fuel smuggling since the 1990s, had transformed into a massive holding company during the AKP's rule. The investigation alleged that Can Holding laundered money by purchasing Bilgi University, Doğa College, and Ciner Media Group with dirty money. Among the 121 companies seized, 88 billion TL in black money traffic had been identified within two years. Of course, these were not transactions that could escape the state's attention. Without a protective shield, no one anywhere in the world would even think of making such money transfers.

BIG SCANDAL WITH A SIGNATURE ON THE MONEY

An operation was conducted at BCC, in which the Turkish Central Bank (TCMB) is the majority shareholder, on allegations of bid rigging, fraud, and embezzlement. There was a public loss exceeding 100 million TL. Eight people, including former TCMB Deputy Governor Emrah Şener, whose signature appears on the 200 TL banknote, former BCC General Manager Baran Aytaş, and his assistant Bora Koç, were arrested. The suspects were accused of irregularities in tenders organized for the purchase of chip-enabled plastic cards and TROY (Turkey's payment management system). Emrah Şener was alleged to have committed fraud to ensure that a company called Enarge won the tender. He even sent Muhammed Güven, who started as an intern at the TCMB, to Singapore on a temporary assignment and had him set up a front company. He transferred the tender funds to this company. There were allegations of corruption against Emrah Şener, including projects he submitted to Boğaziçi University. The expert report stated that Rector Naci İnci could also be held responsible. They even cracked down on meal cards that appeared to be given to students abroad.

THE INVESTIGATION EXTENDS TO CİNER AND BİNSAT

The operation has spread to Ciner Holding. An arrest warrant has been issued for Turgay Ciner, the owner of Ciner Holding. He is a businessman who bought the football club in the Kasımpaşa neighborhood where President Erdoğan was born and named it ‘Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’. His son and the manager of his company have been arrested. Kenan Tekdağ, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Can Yayın Holding, who was released under house arrest in the first wave of the Can Holding investigation, has now been arrested.

In the second wave of the Can Holding operation, Arafat Bingöl and Cengiz Bingöl, chairmen of the Board of Directors of Binsat Holding, were also taken into custody. The suspects were again capitals at the foot of the Palace. Binsat Holding was the company that provided security for the AKP Headquarters and the İstanbul Provincial Directorate. Their photo albums were filled with pictures of them posing with Erdoğan and senior AKP executives. They were released under judicial control.

Barış Terkoğlu revealed that the Can Holding investigation extended to Cüneyd Zabsu, one of the founders of the AKP.

Cüneyd Zapsu was questioned as a suspect.

THE ALLEGATIONS CAME TO THE FOREFRONT AGAIN

We learned from İsmail Saymaz's reports that Hüseyin Halit Özdamar, the apparent owner of Enarge, the company at the center of the corruption allegations, said that the real owner of the company was Taha Meli Arvas. Taha Meli Avras had served as Deputy Chairman of the Capital Markets Board. In 2023, he became an advisor to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources. Last year, he was appointed General Manager of the Energy Markets Operating Company. He still holds this position and is the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Eti Mining Operations. His father, Ercümend Arvas, is a member of the Presidential Council for Science, Technology, and Innovation Policies as of April 9, 2025. He is also the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Aselsan. It is no coincidence that money laundering and corruption operations are happening at the highest levels of power and always point to the same place. It is also not surprising that the investigations stop at a certain point and do not reach the senior state officials and high-level government officials in question. Because this is a political system. Perhaps it is just money laundering. While some people's share of the pie grows, others are liquidated. The dirt of money laundering is not cleaned up. Because it is impossible to clean with dirty hands...

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Sistem kara parayı çok seviyor, published in BirGün newspaper on October 22, 2025.