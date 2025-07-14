The talented Mr Barrack is on duty

İbrahim Varlı

Thomas Joseph Barrack, founder of Colony Capital, an American private real estate company, is galloping around the Middle East like a colonial governor. Appointed to Turkey by Donald Trump, who is rolling up his sleeves to completely transform the Middle East, Barrack is not letting his ‘masters’ down in the role he took on, on14 May.

One day in Beirut, the next in Damascus, then Baghdad and Ankara. Barrack, who is weaving his way through the corridors of the region, is one of Trump's most trusted men and has a dual role. He is both the Ambassador to Ankara and the Special Envoy to Syria. With these missions, he has shown himself to be the ‘special operations envoy’ of American imperialism in the two months between 14 May and 14 July.

Although Trump held Barrack responsible for Ankara and Damascus during the most critical phase of the bloody transformation of the Middle East, which was initiated by the US and Israel, Barrack is actually responsible for the entire Middle East. He makes plans, signs designs and ‘pulls strings’ in countries across the region, from Lebanon to Iraq, Turkey to Syria.

PLAN TO DISARM LEBANON'S HEZBOLLAH

One of Barrack's first actions was to redesign Lebanon. Barrack, who rolled up his sleeves to disarm Hezbollah, which was challenging Israel, presented his plan to the Beirut administration on 19 June. On 7 July, the American ambassador travelled to Beirut once again and issued the following ultimatum to the government to act quickly to disarm Hezbollah and Palestinian groups: ‘No one will continue negotiations with Lebanon until next year. Trump has extraordinary courage and attention, but what he lacks is patience.’

‘It is time to change the region. A timetable for disarmament must be set,’ Barrack said in an interview with Arab News on 12 July, adding that they had started working as mediators by setting up a negotiation team and that things were progressing rapidly. He emphasised that the issue would be ‘the matter of heavy weapons that could threaten Israel.’

HE COMPARED COLANI TO GEORGE WASHINGTON

The area where Barrack has been most active is Syria. After taking office, Barrack showed special interest in this country, and with his arrival, HTŞ was removed from the terrorist list, and Colani (Ahmet El-Shara) was declared a ‘reasonable’ leader. So much so that he would not hesitate to compare Colani to George Washington, the founder of America. He would say: ‘Many people dislike the past of the new Syrian regime. The birth of America was also like this. George Washington fought ruthless, terrible wars before declaring the Declaration of Independence and becoming president.’

Barrack's praise of Colani is not without reason. Colani, who was revealed to have been specially trained by American and British intelligence, is signalling a move towards ‘normalisation’ with Israel as a result of this special attention.

Barrack also spoke about possible progress in the talks on normalising relations between Syria and Israel, saying, ‘My feeling about what is happening in the neighbourhood is that this needs to happen, and as the region gains trust in each other, it will happen slowly, like peeling the layers of an onion.’ Colani is securing his power within the country while gradually fulfilling the demands of the United States and Israel.

HTŞ ULTIMATUM TO SDG

Washington, which brought Damascus into line, began to distance itself from the Kurds. During the SDG-HTŞ meeting on 10 July, Barrack, who was in Damascus, clearly expressed his dissatisfaction with the disagreement between Damascus and the SDG on the integration of the Kurds. Barrack, who met with Ahmed Shara and Mazlum Abdi, said that the SDG's insistence on maintaining a separate bloc within the Syrian army was ‘a big problem.’

Barrack, the sheriff of the Middle East, issued an ultimatum to the SDG to ‘fall into line’ after the PKK's weapons burning ceremony on 11 July. ‘The SDF is the YPG, which is an offshoot of the PKK, and we have no obligation to establish independent administration for them within the state,’ Barrack said, adding, ‘The Damascus-SDF agreement did not work, and the SDF must now be reasonable. Either the SDF becomes reasonable, or an alternative agenda will be put forward.’

HE TAILORED AN OTTOMAN SHIRT FOR TURKEY

Another of the Ankara ambassador's design initiatives concerned Turkey. Speaking in İzmir on 4 July, Barrack said, ‘The best system for Turkey is the Ottoman millet system,’ thus pointing the way to a one-man regime. Barrack, who noted that his grandfather had travelled from Lebanon to America with an Ottoman passport in the 1900s, was also openly admitting that the ‘Ottoman system’ was the Islamist-ummahist garment that American imperialism had imposed on Turkey.

It has become clear that Erdoğan, who is trying to maintain his power by embracing Trump's policies, has already bought into the ummah identity outlined by Barrack. Erdoğan, who announced his long-awaited news on Saturday, declared a ‘Turkish, Kurdish, Arab’ alliance, showing that he will follow the path laid out by imperialist forces in the Middle East. It seems that the ‘spirit of Malazgirt, the Jerusalem alliance’ will be used to participate in American imperialism's bloody design in the Middle East.

NEW DIRECTIONS OF IMPERIALISM

The ‘special envoy,’ who is a private equity fund manager and was arrested in 2021 for conducting ‘unauthorised’ lobbying activities on behalf of the United Arab Emirates, is acting in line with the new directions of American imperialism. Barrack, who is wielding a stick and a carrot to implement Trump's regional policies, has shown that he can sell anything at any moment. He has signalled that he will try every means to transform the region in line with US-Israeli interests. Barrack, who is meticulously implementing the ‘divide, fragment, rule’ strategy, is the most concrete proof that imperialists cannot be trusted. It seems that every piece of land Barrack sets foot on will continue to bleed more.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Yetenekli bay Barrack görevde, published in BirGün newspaper on July 14, 2025.