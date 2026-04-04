The Transatlantic Military Alliance turns 77: NATO’s new mission

International News

The imperialists’ war machine, NATO—which has once again made headlines due to US president Donald Trump’s threats of withdrawal and the military units to be stationed in Turkey—is celebrating its 77th anniversary today.

NATO was established in 1949 under the North Atlantic Treaty, signed by the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Denmark, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Italy, Belgium, Iceland, Norway, and Portugal. As the armed wing of imperialism led by the United States following World War II, NATO was established to combat the left and socialism led by the Soviet Union, to protect the global capitalist order, and to bring Europe under control.

The words of NATO’s first Secretary General, Lord Hastings Ismay—“The purpose of the Alliance is to keep the Russians out, the Americans in, and the Germans down”—also summarize the strategic subjugation of Europe to the United States. Turkey, which sent troops to Korea in 1950, joined NATO alongside Greece in February 1952. To wage the war against communism not only directly but also indirectly, NATO established Gladio networks across Europe.

By arming fascist groups, these indirect warfare tactics—such as regime change, inciting coups, and provoking civil wars—were developed directly by NATO.

INTERVENTION AND EXPANSION

The end of the Cold War did not mark the end of NATO’s existence; on the contrary, the alliance’s structure was expanded. Having incorporated new countries into its ranks since its inception, NATO began to expand toward former Soviet territories in Europe. In the process that began with the breakup of Yugoslavia in the 1990s, NATO shifted from a “defense” doctrine to an “interventionist” doctrine. The interventions in Afghanistan and Libya, however, signaled that NATO was no longer confined to the North Atlantic but had been restructured as a global police force. By increasing its members and bases in Eastern Europe, NATO pursued a policy of gradually encircling Russia. Following Ukraine’s request to join NATO, the War in Ukraine began in February 2022.

THE WAR ALLIANCE WAS REVIVED

NATO, which French President Emmanuel Macron had declared “brain-dead” a few years ago, was revived alongside Ukraine. The alliance was strengthened by Trump’s rhetoric on “burden-sharing within NATO.” Upon returning to office in January 2025, Trump shifted the U.S. focus from Russia to China. As U.S. global hegemony gradually eroded, the Trump administration sought to maintain it through the most naked form of imperialism by dismantling the “rules-based liberal Western system” it had itself established. To this end, NATO had to be deployed with new missions prioritizing U.S. interests.

Trump, who demanded that NATO members raise their defense spending to 5% of their GDP, turned this into a “tribute-extraction” mechanism that would funnel billions of dollars intended for public budgets into the U.S. war machine.

THE U.S. HAS A NEED

The rift within the transatlantic alliance was also evident in NATO members’ refusal to support U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran. In the final stage of the process that began on October 7, Trump—stuck in the Strait of Hormuz during the war he launched against Iran—criticized NATO allies for not coming to his aid and raised the possibility of “withdrawing from NATO.”

The U.S. needs NATO to reestablish its lost hegemony, instigate new wars, and keep its allies in line accordingly.

The function and mission of NATO, the war organization established on April 4, 1949, have not changed. The alliance, which acts as the enforcer of the capitalist-imperialist order, continues to move forward with the new roles assigned to it by the U.S.

To demand the dissolution of NATO and an end to war policies, anti-war activists in many countries, including Turkey, will take to the streets today to stage protests.

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CORPS ARE BEING FORMED IN TURKEY

As tensions rise in the region alongside the war with Iran, new roles are being assigned to Turkey within NATO, which U.S. President Donald Trump is attempting to deploy to the front lines. As Turkey is dragged into a ring of fire, protests demanding the dissolution of NATO and the closure of bases will be organized across the country and around the world. NATO, which has taken on the role of the U.S.’s global police force, is establishing a new “multinational corps” in Turkey, the alliance’s most enthusiastic member. The Ministry of National Defense was forced to confirm the news first brought to light by Cumhuriyet columnist Barış Terkoğlu. According to the Ministry’s statement, the initiative to establish a new headquarters under the name “Multinational Corps Turkey (MNC-TÜR)” was requested by Turkey itself. Turkey, which hosts bases at Incirlik and Kürecik and forms the alliance’s southeastern wing, is among the top five allies contributing the most to NATO operations. NATO’s summit on July 7–8 will be held at the Presidential Palace in Ankara.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Transatlantik savaş ittifakı 77 yaşında: NATO’nun yeni misyonu, published in BirGün newspaper on April 4, 2026.