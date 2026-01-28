The trial to redesign the country

The Aziz İhsan Aktaş trial, one of the regime's most critical moves against CHP municipalities, began yesterday, with the regime wielding the judicial stick to control the opposition and redesign the country. Aktaş, who received hundreds of tenders from state institutions, primarily AKP-run municipalities, was tried without detention as a ‘confessor’ and ‘leader of a criminal organisation,’ while CHP-run municipalities were sent to prison. The fact that not a single investigation was opened into the AKP-run municipalities that awarded contracts to Aktaş or the bureaucrats in state institutions was the clearest evidence that the entire plot was designed as an operation to encircle the opposition.

The operations, which began with the Beşiktaş Municipality, eventually extended to the CHP-run municipalities of Avcılar, Esenyurt, Adana, Seyhan, Ceyhan and Adıyaman. Just like the 19 March operations aimed at sidelining CHP presidential candidate and Istanbul Metropolitan Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu from the presidential race, the Aziz İhsan Aktaş case was also part of a move to render local administrations inoperable and criminalise CHP-run municipalities in the eyes of the public. While the mayors were arrested, the will of the voters was disregarded. The statements made to the media by businessman Aktaş, who was tried as the leader of the organisation, his entry into court accompanied by bodyguards, and his seemingly ‘armour of immunity’ are enough to reveal the political nature of the case.

ARMY OF PROTECTION!

Speaking at the first hearing of the Aziz İhsan Aktaş case, in which 200 people are being tried, including seven mayors, six of whom have been removed from office, Aktaş said, ‘Justice is the foundation of the state. Today, I will repeat what I said on the first day about justice. I did not flee; I am here.’ He stated his monthly income as 250,000 Turkish lira.

The hearing was supposed to be held at the Istanbul Courthouse 1st Heavy Penal Court, but due to insufficient capacity, it began in Courtroom No. 1 opposite the Marmara Penal Institution. The hearings are expected to last for about a month, until 20 February.

Prior to the trial, the court imposed strict security measures regarding press and audience arrangements, despite objections. A quota of 25 places was allocated for journalists wishing to observe the trial, while telephones and recording devices were banned, and a limit of three lawyers per defendant was imposed. Twenty of these were planned for the national press and five for the foreign press. This practice brought to mind the Ergenekon conspiracy trials, in which everyone was acquitted years later.

CHP Deputy Chairpersons Gül Çiftçi, Burhanettin Bulut, Sevgi Kılıç, CHP Ankara MP Umut Akdoğan and many others arrived at the courtroom early yesterday morning to follow the hearing. Aziz İhsan Aktaş, named as the “organisation leader” in the indictment, drew attention as he entered the courtroom with a large security detail. The mayors of municipalities, who are under arrest, entered the courtroom to applause.

REQUESTS REJECTED

Later in the hearing, the lawyers for Zeydan Karalar and Abdurrahman Tutdere requested that a ‘decision of lack of jurisdiction’ be issued and that the case be separated. In addition, Zeydan Karalar's lawyer requested that Karalar's detention be evaluated with the separation of the case. Ahmet Özer's lawyer also requested that the case be separated from Özer's side because the charge of ‘membership of an organisation’ was not included in the case file. The first day of the hearing was spent on identity verification procedures.

BRING IT TO PARLIAMENT

MHP Deputy Chairman Feti Yıldız stated on social media, ‘I wish the legislation allowed trials to be broadcast live on television. Citizens would be better informed.’ CHP Chairman Özgür Özel responded to this statement when asked by journalists, saying, ‘What he said “I wish” is a matter of a phone call. He shouldn't say “I wish”, he should bring this bill to Parliament.’ Furthermore, the CHP's request for the political trials on 3 December to be broadcast on TRT was rejected by the votes of the AKP and MHP.

CHP Istanbul Provincial Chairman Özgür Çelik, regarding the ‘Aziz İhsan Aktaş case,’ said, ‘Just as the conspiracy cases were taken down in the past, these cases will also be taken down, and Turkey will breathe a sigh of relief.’

Çelik also said, ‘When the CHP became the leading party, some people in Ankara said “oh dear". Because they ruled Turkey for many years with a policy of making it dependent."

***

40 PEOPLE DETAINED, 200 PEOPLE ON TRIAL

The investigation began on 13 January 2025 with the arrest of Beşiktaş Municipality Mayor Rıza Akpolat. The Istanbul 1st Heavy Penal Court accepted the 578-page indictment, known to the public as the ‘Aziz İhsan Aktaş Indictment,’ on 5 November 2025.

The indictment, prepared by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office Organised Crime Bureau, lists 19 people as victims and a total of 200 people as suspects. The number of people on trial in custody is 40.

•Beşiktaş Municipality Mayor Rıza Akpolat faces 133 to 337 years,

•Avcılar Municipality Mayor Utku Caner Çaykara faces 5 to 15 years,

•Esenyurt Municipality Mayor Ahmet Özer faces 3 to 9 years,

•Adana Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Zeydan Karalar, Seyhan Municipality Mayor Oya Tekin, and Ceyhan Municipality Mayor Kadir Aydar face 4 to 12 years in prison.

Adıyaman Municipality Mayor Abdurrahman Tutdere, who was removed from office and reinstated after the judicial control against him was lifted, is also facing a prison sentence of 4 to 12 years.

***

473 OF 594 TENDERS FROM AKP-RUN MUNICIPALITIES

It has emerged that 12 of the 17 companies linked to Aziz İhsan Aktaş, the whistleblower who led to the imprisonment of CHP mayors, have been awarded 594 public tenders over the last 15 years. Of these, 121 were from CHP-run municipalities and institutions, and 473 were from AKP-run municipalities and institutions. At the instruction of Ankara Metropolitan Municipality (ABB) Mayor Mansur Yavaş, the trade records and public tenders awarded to these companies were investigated in detail. According to a report in Sözcü, 12 of the 17 companies received a total of 594 public tenders over the past 15 years. The investigation revealed that 121 of the 594 contracts were awarded by CHP-affiliated municipalities, while 473 were awarded by AKP-affiliated municipalities and public institutions. While CHP-affiliated mayors accounted for 20 per cent of the contracts, no legal action was taken against AKP-affiliated institutions, which awarded more than 80 per cent of the total contracts. Among the institutions that awarded contracts to companies directly or indirectly linked to Aktaş are the Ministry of National Defence, the General Staff, TRT, the State Water Works, Ministry of Health hospitals, KYK dormitories, nursing homes, universities, and many provincial municipalities. For example, among the institutions served by Bilginay, one of the companies established by the Aktaş family, are the Electricity Generation Corporation, the Tobacco and Alcohol Directorate, the General Directorate of State Airports, the Supreme Court, the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, and numerous public hospitals. Among the companies implicated in the allegations, İçkale has secured tenders from numerous locations, including Gaziantep Metropolitan Municipality, Kütahya, Küçükçekmece, Balıkesir, Beşiktaş, Esenyurt, Çerkezköy, and Bağlar Municipalities.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Ülkeyi dizayn etme davası, published in BirGün newspaper on January 28, 2026.