The trustee law is stuck in the “process”

Having lost many critical municipalities to the opposition in the 31 March elections, the ruling party is trying to take control of local administrations through various means. Since the last local elections, trustees have been appointed to many CHP and DEM Party municipalities, while deputy mayoral elections to replace imprisoned mayors have also been rigged in favour of AKP figures. Some mayors have also switched to the AKP under judicial pressure and coercion, drawing strong reactions. However, the ruling party's desire to control local administrations does not stop there.

A report by Emrah Özcan in the Türkiye newspaper announced that the AKP wants to make new regulations regarding municipalities. The Türkiye newspaper presented this regulation with the phrase ‘strict control is coming’. It is known that the AKP has been pursuing such a regulation, especially since 2019. According to the report, the draft includes limiting certain powers of provincial and district mayors. The same report stated that it contains provisions such as ‘establishing a service hierarchy, central government intervention in the event of disruption to essential services, imposing penalties on municipalities that fail to fulfil their duties, and transferring certain powers.’

IS THE AMENDMENT READY?

BirGün Ankara Representative Nurcan Gökdemir mentioned the AKP's preparations for legal regulations targeting municipalities in May and stated that ‘a central trustee is coming.’ In her report, Gökdemir announced that a council called the Provincial Development Council, comprising the governor, district governor and representatives of relevant ministries, would be established and wrote that the powers of provincial and district municipalities would, in a sense, be transferred to the centre through this council.

The report in the Türkiye newspaper essentially corroborates Nurcan Gökdemir's article. However, it is being presented in a way that will elicit less reaction. But in essence, it is a change based on curtailing local powers in favour of the centre. According to Ankara circles, the AKP's preparations are no longer in draft form but have been finalised. The problem lies in the timing of the bill's submission to Parliament. Given that the news made headlines in a pro-government media outlet, it appears that a group within the AKP believes that ‘the time has come.’

WHAT IS THE OBSTACLE?

The palace regime suffered a major loss with the opposition taking control of almost all of Turkey's major cities and was forced to share power. The AKP tried to reverse this situation with trustee appointments and operations, and is still trying to do so. Many municipalities have come under the control of the AKP. However, every operation and trustee appointment has had political consequences. It is thought that the AKP has suffered from this situation and is seeking a permanent solution.

The amendment proposal was expected to come before Parliament on 1 October, but has not been taken off the shelf to date. There are quite a few in Ankara who attribute the delay to the ‘solution process’. AKP members do not want to jeopardise the delicate relationship established with DEM. A significant portion of the party does not consider it wise to open a new front while tensions are running high both with the MHP and within the party itself. For this reason, it is not expected that the issue will be brought before Parliament without first being negotiated with DEM.

MUNICIPALITY COLLECTS RUBBISH

The AKP's preparations regarding municipalities also provide clues as to how it will govern the country once it has consolidated its power. The one-man regime is pursuing a system that will render not only Parliament but also municipalities symbolic. A model of municipality is being designed that will have no authority, a limited budget, and will be unable to carry out infrastructure projects.

As in all authoritarian administrations, the local level is being weakened while the centre is being strengthened. An AKP administration that strengthens the centre and increases armament is also establishing a commission in Parliament with the claim of resolving the Kurdish issue. However, it is clear that strengthening local administrations is one of the most critical elements in resolving the Kurdish issue and democratisation. It is a major contradiction to try to present democratic openings on the one hand while eroding the powers of municipalities and rendering them ineffective on the other.

İBB PROPERTIES IN DANGER

Last week, the first part of a bill containing regulations on foundation properties and cultural assets was passed by the Grand National Assembly of Turkey. CHP MP Ayşe Sibel Yanıkömeroğlu stated that more than 100 foundation properties belonging to the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality would be affected by this, saying, ‘It wasn't enough that you imprisoned our mayors, it wasn't enough that you appointed trustees. Now you want to take away the properties under their management.’

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Kayyum yasası ‘süreci’ bekliyor, published in BirGün newspaper on November 10, 2025.