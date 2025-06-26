The two faces of justice

Mustafa Bildircin

In 2023, 19 people were detained in police operations on charges of ‘membership in a terrorist organisation’ and ‘financing terrorism.’ The defendants, who appeared before a judge, were sentenced to prison terms ranging from 15 to 42 years.

In the case, which was reflected in the public as the ‘ISIS financiers case,’ only one defendant remained in custody as of June 2025. Imad Machnouk, a Syrian national residing in İstanbul's Başakşehir district, who, according to MASAK reports, established a front company to transfer money from Turkey to Syria for the financing of ISIS, was released on 12 May during a hearing at the Istanbul 14th Heavy Penal Court.

‘DETENTION AS A PRECAUTIONARY MEASURE’

The reasons for the release decision included "the defendant's defence having been heard, the length of time he has been in custody, the fact that most of the evidence has been gathered, and the absence of any suspicion of evidence tampering." On the other hand, the defendant's ‘fixed residence’ was also cited as a reason for the release decision, with the statement that "it was concluded that judicial control measures would be sufficient for the defendant."

Murat Bakan, Deputy Chairman of the CHP responsible for the Ministry of the Interior, reacted to the reasoning behind the decision regarding the ISIS defendant, drawing attention to the contradictions in the field of justice. Arguing that individuals who finance terrorist organisations and launder money are "accepted into Turkish citizenship through investment," Bakan said, "While defendants who have clearly been shown to have financed ISIS are being released, people who serve the public continue to be held behind bars."

PRESSURE ON THE OPPOSITION, A SHIELD FOR THE GOVERNMENT

Noting that the law in Turkey has become ‘a tool of pressure for the opposition and a shield for those close to the government,’ the Minister said: "Our elected mayors and successful bureaucrats have been detained for months on abstract and baseless allegations, their health issues are being ignored, they are being sent to prisons far from their families, and they are being subjected to an inhumane process between the hospital and the prison. Even for individuals such as Tayfun Kahraman, who has multiple sclerosis, political calculations take precedence over universal principles of law. The judiciary is moving along the path of politics, not the law."

The minister summarised his remarks as follows: "Journalists who write the truth are targeted for defending the public's right to information, while any pen or voice that disturbs the ruling power is immediately declared guilty. Even war has its laws and moral boundaries. However, this represents a dark picture that transcends all boundaries and completely disregards the law and conscience."

ON THE AGENDA OF THE TURKISH GRAND NATIONAL ASSEMBLY

The CHP minister also submitted a question for Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya to answer. Some of the questions the minister asked Yerlikaya to answer are as follows:

When did Imad Machnouk apply for Turkish citizenship? Was Machnouk granted citizenship? If so, when was he granted citizenship?

Despite the provision in the law stating that applications from those who pose a threat to national security and public order shall be rejected by the Ministry," why and how was Machnouk's citizenship application, who is on trial for ‘terrorist financing’ charges, continued?

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Adaletin iki yüzü, published in BirGün newspaper on June 26, 2025.