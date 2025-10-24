The unemployment fund comes to the rescue of employers!

Havva Gümüşkaya

The omnibus bill containing tax regulations has passed the Turkish Grand National Assembly's Planning and Budget Committee. An article added to the bill in committee has paved the way for Unemployment Insurance Fund resources to be transferred to employers as support.

With the provision added by the votes of the ruling party's MPs, the resources of the Unemployment Insurance Fund will once again be used not for the unemployed, but for employers. On the grounds of “increasing employment in the manufacturing industry,” 15% of the Fund's 2025 premium revenues will be transferred to employers via the Ministry of Industry and Technology and KOSGEB as “support.”

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Zekeriya Coşku stated that the Fund’s revenues will be approximately 300 billion lira in 2025, of which 45 billion lira will be transferred to the manufacturing industry as a resource. According to the new article, the details of this support programme, which will be implemented throughout 2026, will also be determined by the Ministry of Industry and Technology and KOSGEB.

SOURCE FOUND IN WORKERS

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Zekeriya Coşku said in his speech to the commission: “This year, we provided support through KOSGEB to four sectors we identified in the manufacturing industry, namely textiles, clothing, leather, and furniture and this support is still ongoing. In exchange for protected employment, we provide support of 2,500 TL per employee for this programme. Frankly, we are seeing the effects of this programme and its positive impacts in the field and in the figures. Of course, we anticipate that this need will continue next year, and our findings point in that direction. Therefore, we believe in continuing this support to our sectors. Naturally, we will need resources for this. Consequently, we are creating this resource.”

Coşku noted that the textile, apparel, furniture, and leather sectors benefited from this support and added: “We will probably aim to expand these sectors a little more and, perhaps, by looking at the scope a little more and determining the source, we will have more time for evaluation ahead of us. By the end of the year, we will probably be closely monitoring developments. The amount of support, which sectors will receive support, and the scope of that support will also be a little clearer,” he said.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Patronun imdadına İşsizlik Fonu koşuyor!, published in BirGün newspaper on October 24, 2025.