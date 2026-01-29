The unsung giant of public health: In memory of Dr. William Foege

Ümit Kartoğlu

The world of science is full of heroes whose names most people have never heard. Many consider themselves well-informed, yet remain unaware of the scientists who saved the most lives in the 20th century — such as those featured in Billy Woodward’s Scientists Greater Than Einstein: The Biggest Lifesavers of the Twentieth Century. On the book’s cover appear silhouettes of these scientists, and among them, the physician who devised the revolutionary vaccination strategy that eliminated smallpox stands out in height. Although Dr. William H. Foege achieved many things in his career, his name will forever be linked with the eradication of smallpox — a disease that claimed between 300 and 500 million lives in the 20th century alone. Foege passed away on January 24 at the age of 89.

THE END OF A PLAGUE: SMALLPOX WIPED FROM HISTORY

On December 9, 1979, an international scientific commission announced that smallpox had been completely eradicated. Among infectious diseases affecting humans, this success remains unique. The origins of this disease, which killed millions throughout history, date back to the 2nd century BCE; however, recent genetic analyses suggest that the modern variola virus emerged in the 16th century.

The process that began with Edward Jenner’s development of a vaccine in 1796 accelerated with mandatory vaccination programs in the 19th and 20th centuries. Factors that made eradication possible included the virus infecting only humans and the rapid appearance of symptoms, which made cases easy to detect.

By 1967, with the World Health Organization’s (WHO) global eradication program, the disease was being encircled worldwide, with remaining hotspots in the Horn of Africa and the Indian subcontinent. In 1977, the last natural case was recorded in Somalia.

Billy Woodward’s Scientists Greater Than Einstein: The Biggest Lifesavers of the Twentieth Century, which includes a chapter on Foege (who appears tallest on the cover).

House on Fire: The Fight to Eradicate Smallpox, written by Foege documenting his memories.

RING VACCINATION: GENIUS BORN FROM A DELAY

The ring vaccination strategy used today in Ebola outbreaks traces its origins to a logistical crisis in Nigeria. At the time, the official approach aimed to protect at least 80% of the population through mass vaccination, followed by “mop-up campaigns” to track down the remaining chains of transmission. When vaccines for a mass campaign in eastern Nigeria failed to arrive on time, Foege devised an interim approach: intensive case tracking followed by focused vaccination in a narrow geographic circle around each active case. This meant vaccinating anyone who lacked a vaccination scar or was thought to have been in contact with a case.

Foege knew exactly what he was doing and anticipated the outcome. By the time vaccines finally arrived, detectable smallpox transmission in the region had vanished — even though only about half of the population had been vaccinated.

Years later, Foege would say: “It wasn’t a new strategy; what mattered was showing that we could abandon mass vaccination and move directly to the second part.”

The strength of this approach also carried him to success against the most difficult outbreaks in India. After long debates in Bihar, authorities agreed to continue with Foege’s method, and a year later India was completely free of smallpox.

CDC’S VISIONARY LEADER AND THE COLLAPSE THAT FOLLOWED

From 1977 to 1983, Foege served as the director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). During the early years of the AIDS epidemic, he helped shape the institution’s response and argued that the CDC should address not only infectious diseases, but also major causes of preventable death — including traffic injuries and gun violence. This stance put the CDC at odds with the National Rifle Association (NRA) and Republican policymakers. To Foege, the CDC had to remain a guardian of public health, guided by science and evidence, free from political interference.

In his later years, he watched with deep concern as the CDC’s authority eroded. Under Trump, the institution was repeatedly undermined; its scientific guidance was questioned or ignored, and its international standing was severely damaged. Collaboration with WHO weakened, vaccine recommendations were distorted, and key parts of the workforce were hollowed out. Foege repeatedly warned that the politicization of public health, the marginalization of scientific expertise, and the spread of misinformation posed serious threats both to the mission of the CDC and to society’s wellbeing.

Regarding Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s destruction of public health in the U.S., Foege wrote the following in STAT News in 2025:

“One would think Kennedy’s track record of nonsense would win no followers, yet there are people willing to accept drivel from those in positions of authority. Kennedy would be less hazardous if he decided to do cardiac surgery. Then he would kill people only one at a time rather than his current ability to kill by the thousands. Why is it that killing a single person is seen as murder but killing masses is excused if you are a politician?”

THE SHARED LEGACY OF TWO HEROES

Although Foege’s name is synonymous with the eradication of smallpox, we owe equal gratitude to another figure: Soviet scientist Dr. Viktor Zhdanov. A virologist and epidemiologist who believed in international cooperation even at the height of the Cold War, Zhdanov was the first to propose global smallpox eradication to the World Health Assembly in 1958. His proposal (WHA11.54) was adopted in 1959.

Dr. Zhdanov and Dr. Foege receiving the Future of Life Award for their contributions to eradicating smallpox (photo: Wikimedia).

In 2020, Foege and Zhdanov jointly received the Future of Life Award for their role in eradicating smallpox. During the ceremony — held remotely because of the COVID-19 pandemic — United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said:

“We are all indebted to Bill Foege and Viktor Zhdanov for their contributions to smallpox eradication; their work shows how powerful science and international cooperation can be in fighting disease.”

Today, I honor both scientists with respect. The legacy of Foege and Zhdanov lives on not only in the eradication of a disease, but also in their unwavering belief in the common good of humanity.