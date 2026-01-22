The US-Israel plan continues to unfold: How much will Damascus affect Ankara?

Yaşar Aydın

About a month ago, journalist Ronî Riha interviewed Salih Muslim, a member of the PYD Presidential Council. Salih Muslim's comments on two important issues in the interview will help us understand the present situation.

Muslim's first observation was that ‘the Damascus regime now seems inclined to work with the US and its allies, rather than Turkey, in order to stay afloat and maintain its regime.’ According to Muslim's assessment, the Damascus regime was primarily the West's man, especially the US, and everyone should calculate accordingly.

We can read US Ambassador to Ankara Tom Barack's recent statement that ‘the SDF is not the primary force in the fight against ISIS’ here. Or the articles criticising the SDF that have appeared in succession in German and British newspapers also support this trend.

Muslim's second observation is as follows: ‘The US wants both sides to reach an agreement quickly. However, this approach is evolving into a point where it wants “the oppressed side to accept the oppression and the oppressor to continue their rule”. The US is in a hurry."

The SDF forces tried to resist in the face of the reality conveyed to them or that they perceived. But this resistance did not reach the point of overcoming US patronage or forcing the US to reconsider.

For the SDF forces, this meant they were left with a far cry from their intended outcome. It is still too early to say whether this emerging picture will be permanent. Many questions remain unanswered: how the identity and status demands of the Kurds and other peoples living in Syria will be met, control of energy resources, and the stance to be taken by the remaining ISIS jihadists.

TWO TRENDS REMAIN UNCHANGED

Despite the many gaps in the plan drawn up on paper by the US, developments are unfolding in line with the views expressed in the Security Strategy. In other words, the main plan is working. Under US leadership, the region is being entrusted to Turkey, Israel and Saudi Arabia. The issue is for these three countries to move forward in the most harmonious way possible without stepping on each other's toes. Steps are being taken under US supervision to achieve this. It is useful to read the two meetings that took place in Paris in January (the 6 January Israel-Damascus meeting and the second phase of the Gaza peace plan that took place on 15 January) in this context. The policy of Turkish, Kurdish and Arab alliances will continue, based on Israeli security and aimed at limiting the influence of Iran, Russia and China in the region. Of course, this is conditional on all societies being drawn within the boundaries desired by the US.

The process of establishing a political alignment in line with this is also continuing in Turkey. Despite the recent tensions in both Syria and Turkey, it appears that this main direction will not be abandoned. This can be said despite the statements made by Bakırhan the day before yesterday and Bahçeli and Erdoğan yesterday. It is even possible to say that a new phase, which Erdoğan will defend even more eagerly, is on the way.

HAS THE PROCESS BEEN POSTPONED?

Numerous articles have begun to appear claiming that the process dubbed ‘terror-free Turkey’ by the government is dead. While it is too early to make such an assessment, the signs pointing to the contrary are stronger. Bahçeli's push for this process will receive even stronger support from Erdoğan within the ruling camp. Even the roles could change. Erdoğan believes that things are progressing in his favour in Syria. He appears more relaxed. We may hear new reforms, a new constitution, and the phrase ‘my Kurdish brothers’ much more frequently from Erdoğan's mouth. It is now Bahçeli's turn to be cautious, who knows?

There is no doubt that the leaders of the People's Alliance, Erdoğan and Bahçeli, have as their first and foremost expectation from the US project they were forced to join that their regime will continue.

This expectation has not changed; it has grown stronger. For this reason, their need to expand their alliance remains. It is not for nothing that Bahçeli refers to Öcalan's statement of 28 February 2025 in every speech and says, ‘he is our interlocutor’.

Now Erdoğan will also get involved. The People's Alliance is now confident that its position in Turkey's political landscape has been significantly strengthened. Erdoğan and Bahçeli believe they have weathered the first phase of the 18-month process with minimal damage, and they are partly right.

HITTING THE WALL

Despite all that has happened, the most important fact that must not be forgotten is that the scenario written for Syria and Turkey is still on paper. It has become abundantly clear that the process presented in Turkey under the name of ‘solution’ and used as a prop for a regional alliance has been designed as a means for the People's Alliance to maintain its regime.

With the support given to the jihadist HTS in Syria, it has become clear once again that the US and the Western world are not the guardians of concepts such as democracy and human rights. The world, the region and Turkey are at a crossroads. All of humanity must defend itself against imperialist barbarism. The situation is no different for Turkey. Unless we get rid of the palace regime, workers will not get the reward for their sweat. The country will not be safe for women and young people. Peace, democracy and freedom will remain unattainable.

Only the united struggle of all workers, Kurds, Turks, Alevis and Sunnis, can stop this course of events. Recent developments have shown that a united struggle against the regime and its vision for the future has become an urgent task.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled ABD-İsrail planı işlemeye devam ediyor: Şam, Ankara’yı ne kadar etkileri published in BirGün newspaper on January 22, 2026.