The US's agenda shapes the region

Etki Can Bolatcan

Syria has once again become the scene of conflicts centred on imperialism, with the agendas imposed on the region by the United States and Israel, and their policies of ethnic and sectarian division, since 6 January.

Aggression carried out by jihadist gangs such as HTŞ in line with US-Israeli policies targets the right to life and political will of the Syrian people, particularly the Kurds and Alawites. The US's rogue aggression, along with the Neo-Ottoman alliance hidden behind rhetoric of ‘a thousand years of brotherhood,’ and the centralisation of jihadism in Syria are pushing the region to the brink of new disasters.

Since 6 January, the SDF has lost a large part of the territories under its control. A significant portion of Syria has come under the control of the interim Damascus government led by Colani. The region's alliances, political needs, and methods of intervention have also changed shape according to the imposed ‘New Syria’ plan. Following these developments, the policy the SDF will pursue, Syria’s future, the US’s expectations, and the possible effects of the process on Turkey are the most pressing questions in Middle Eastern politics.

We discussed the latest developments in the region, the US's new Syria policies, and the impact of the conflicts on the region with Arif Keskin.

***

It has been announced that negotiations will begin in the coming period on the peaceful integration of Hasakah, including Kamishli, into the state structure. What is the likelihood of these talks yielding results?

The goal is a Syria with a strong central government and no autonomous structures. Steps are being taken towards this. It appears that, as of now, the states in the region and the US are very much aligned with this line. And a central government needs to be supported and transformed in this context.

This is the approach that needs to be taken. The important thing at this point is whether the SDF administration will agree to such a line. In practice, autonomous administration is not accepted, and the governing groups are very sensitive on this issue. Therefore, how the agreement will take shape is important. The SDF has lost a significant portion of the territory it held, and the territories it currently controls are fragmented and not under the same umbrella. And it is very difficult in practice to unite these regions under the same umbrella and run them together. In this context, the fundamental issue is how the process will become entangled and how this knot will be untangled. If SDF officials do not accept a centralised administration, we can expect a process of conflict.

THE US WANTS TO FOCUS ON IRAN

How will the new relationship the US has established with HTŞ in the region affect the future of the Middle East? Will the SDG's sphere of influence shrink further?

Yes, the US has chosen to continue its path with the Damascus regime. It is clear that this situation will have a multifaceted impact on the balance of power in the Middle East. The US has many different objectives. Firstly, Trump did not want to remain in Syria and viewed Syria as a burden. The US wanted to leave this region at some point. Secondly, it believed that its military presence in Syria no longer had the same significance as before. Thirdly, the SDF no longer holds the same importance it once did. They believe they can meet the need to keep ISIS under control through the Syrian government or other countries.

The US is drawing a new geopolitical line across the Middle East. And in the Syrian context, one of the key issues on their agenda is the elimination of Iran and the organisations, groups and countries close to it.

And the Sharar regime plays a key role in this regard. It is not given much attention in Turkey, but one of Sharar's fundamental pillars of power is his opposition to Iran. Sharar's supporters have advanced by fighting against Iran. They are against Hezbollah, they are against the Shiites in Iraq. Fundamentally, they are against Iran and its supporting structures. Let's consider this: if the entirety of Syrian territory falls into the hands of an anti-Iranian structure, Iran's ability to exert influence in Lebanon will diminish, Hezbollah will be more geopolitically encircled, and the scope of action for groups such as Hashd al-Shaabi in Iraq will also narrow. For example, it used to be possible to travel by land from the Iranian border to Beirut, but that route is now closed. In this context, the SDF could not fully fulfil the function desired by the US. The SDF could not contribute to an anti-Iranian geopolitical transformation in the region.

This assessment brings another issue to light regarding Syria's territorial integrity. For many years, Syria was the stronghold of opposition to Israel. Syria is now moving away from that position. We see that the Damascus administration has abandoned its opposition to Israel and the US. In fact, a new direction is emerging, one that prioritises the security concerns of Israel and the US and acts according to those concerns.

On the other hand, the division of Syria's territorial integrity is causing significant problems in Turkey-US relations and in the relations between Sunni Arab states and the US. When the US military intervention in Iran was on the agenda, Arab states tried to dissuade Trump from this attack. Both Israel's strengthening and Syria were the reasons for this effort. Just as the division of Syria's territorial integrity by Israel and the US is seen as a security threat from Turkey's perspective, the same is true for Arab states.

The US wants to focus on Iran. It wants to expend its energy, power and time there. It is also unknown when and how the Iran crisis will be resolved. Therefore, it needs Turkey in the region, it needs Arab states, and it needs a structure in Syria that is coherent and in line with its wishes. In this context, the US states that its old partnerships with the SDF no longer exist. This is because the geopolitical processes and needs in the region have changed.

THE MIDDLE EAST IS AFFECTING THE PROCESS WITHIN

Is the fact that Colani, a leader with Al-Qaeda roots who came to power with HTŞ, has established such a serious sphere of power in Syria a threat to the region and Turkey?

This issue is not considered particularly important by states. The US and Europe, in particular, do not care about these identities. They did not consider their views when handing Afghanistan over to the Taliban. What the powers in the region care about is not human rights or worldviews, but whether they pose a threat or provide benefits.

Looking at the current situation, the question of whether a region is governed by a jihadist-rooted leader is undoubtedly important; however, this is not the main determining factor for states. States approach the issue within the framework of realpolitik principles rather than from a moral, humanitarian or legal perspective. As long as their concerns are addressed—such as whether the administration has full control over the region and can maintain its sovereignty in a stable manner—states take pragmatic steps regardless of the identity of the administration. Interestingly, administrations with a ‘dark’ or problematic record are thought to be much more open to international bargaining. States can act on the idea that they can more easily achieve their own interests by exploiting the weaknesses of such regimes.

How do recent developments affect the process in Turkey?

Without delving too deeply into domestic politics, the resolution process being discussed in Turkey's domestic politics is not merely a local issue but is directly intertwined with regional geopolitical developments. At this point, Syria has both symbolic and strategic importance for the social base of the process, so every change there deeply affects internal dynamics. In particular, the narrative presented to the grassroots that ‘a political structure and status has been gained in Syria’ has become a valuable source of motivation and belonging. In fact, during the recent negotiations in Turkey, the existence of these areas under the control of the SDF was even used as a leverage or element of legitimacy in the process of persuading the grassroots. Therefore, the weakening or complete withdrawal of this regional structure could directly challenge the ground for negotiation within Turkey and lead the persuasion processes into a deadlock. Ultimately, while all strategic movements within the Iran, Iraq and Syria axis have the potential to influence this process positively or negatively, the likelihood that developments in the current Syrian process will negatively impact the process in Turkey appears quite strong today.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled ABD’nin rotası bölgeyi belirliyor, published in BirGün newspaper on January 25, 2026.