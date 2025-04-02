The West is protecting the 'local and national' Erdoğan

Politicts Service

Following the operations targeting İstanbul Metropolitan Mayor and presidential candidate Ekrem İmamoğlu, millions of citizens, especially the youth turned every corner of the country into a site of resistance, demanding “Government, resign!” in response to what they saw as a coup by the regime against the will of the people.

While the regime at the Palace responded to the public with more repression, detentions, and arrests, the lack of international outcryor the weakness of the responses stood out. Statements made by the European Union and others amounted to mere token condemnations, once again revealing the true character of the regime and its relationship with the West and the United States, despite President Tayyip Erdoğan’s years-long rhetoric of “local and national” agitation against the opposition.

As broader segments of society raise their voices ever louder against the one-man regime, the ruling bloc continues to walk hand in hand with imperialist powers. Meanwhile, CHP Chair Özgür Özel also criticised the British Labour Party. Referring to their statement saying “We support democracy in Turkey” Özel responded: “Wake up and smell the coffee. That same Labour Party remained silent for about a week in the face of an autocrat, and now they’re trying to backtrack. As Vice President of the Socialist International, I’ll be responding to them directly.”

The global silence in the face of the Palace regime’s attempt to engineer the opposition and enforce sham elections was also widely covered by the American newspaper Wall Street Journal (WSJ). In an article titled “Europe Turns a Blind Eye to Erdoğan’s Crackdown Because It Needs Turkey,” the paper criticised European countries for remaining silent on Ankara’s repressive policies.

The piece noted that in the past, European reactions to Turkish efforts to suppress the opposition were much harsher, but such criticism is now limited. Although some European countries especially France have expressed “deep concern” over İmamoğlu’s detention, the WSJ noted that these statements were weak and failed to link Turkey’s domestic politics with security cooperation.

One expert quoted in the article said: “Europeans come from a tradition that claims moral superiority and doing the right thing. But now a more ‘mature’ geopolitical approach to security is needed. Working with Turkey might be in our best interest.”

Summarising the general approach in Europe as “silence in the name of security,” the WSJ concluded that Turkey’s geographical and strategic importance ensures it remains a key ally of the West but at the cost of concessions on democracy and human rights.

Source: Batı “yerli ve milli” Erdoğan’ı kolluyor