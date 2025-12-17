The widening gap between reports increases uncertainty

Politics Service

As the reporting phase continues for the “solution” commission set up in parliament, parties have started submitting the reports they prepared to the Presidency of the TBMM. So far, DEM Party (Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party), MHP (Nationalist Movement Party), TİP (Workers’ Party of Turkey), EMEP (Labour Party) and DSP (Democratic Left Party) have submitted their reports while AKP asked for extra time.

CHP leader Özgür Özel said, “If AKP asked for time CHP will also use time.” The reports are expected to be completed by the weekend. However, there is a gulf between the report prepared by MHP, the party of regime partner Devlet Bahçeli who kicked off the process, made the first call to PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan and in recent months suggested that the commission go to İmralı and the report of DEM Party, one of the other key actors in the process.

WILL THE AMBIGUITY DEEPEN?

While MHP’s report addresses the framework of “the fight against terror” with a security focused approach, DEM Party’s report voices expectations such as the “right to hope”, “democratic integration” and a “democratic Constitution”. In addition, the reports of TİP and EMEP also include calls for steps towards democratisation. The widening gap between the reports also deepens the ambiguity about where the process is headed. In one respect, criticism is rising that this process, focused on developments in Syria and the Middle East, is being used by the AKP and MHP government to shape domestic politics as well. There is also curiosity about how society will be convinced of the process without democratic steps. In many polls published so far, the results reflected that Kurdish voters in particular want to see democratic steps.

The expectations and key points in the parties’ reports are as follows:

DEM PARTY

• Strengthening the Language of Peace: Expressions such as “Terror free Turkey” that carry a negative framing should be left behind and the climate of peace should be strengthened.

• Democratic Integration Law: A “Democratic Integration Law” should be enacted, “transition period laws” should be put into practice and a space for democratic politics should be recognised.

• The “Right to Hope” and Öcalan’s Role: Öcalan’s position and rights in the peace process should be assessed within the scope of the “Right to Hope”.

• Strong Participation of Women in the Process: For building peace, a perspective should be adopted that brings women’s voices, words and experiences into the process and ensures their active participation.

• Legal Arrangements: Proceeding from the truth that the success of the peace process depends on strengthening a democratic social order, a series of legal reforms that we describe as “Freedom Laws” should be implemented.

• Local Democracy: With the necessary legal changes, the central administration’s power to appoint kayyım should be removed and the right to education and services in the mother tongue should be legally guaranteed.

• The Need for a Social Contract: The perspective of a Democratic Republic, based on the principle of constitutional citizenship, recognising different identities and beliefs as equal founding elements and grounded in participation and local self government, should be strengthened.

TİP

• Turkey’s need for justice, freedom, democracy and equal citizenship is a right for everyone without exception and it is an obligation to implement it.

• Decisions of the Constitutional Court and the European Court of Human Rights must be implemented without exception and the commission must present a written declaration of common will in this direction.

• The notion of political crime must be completely eliminated and the state apparatus must be removed from being a tool for prosecuting political offences.

• Truestees must be abolished immediately and elected officials must be reinstated to their posts.

• The immediate reinstatement of those made unemployed through unlawful KHK, including “Peace Academicians” in particular, and compensation of their retroactive rights must be ensured at once.

• Opportunities must be developed for the use of the mother tongue in every field, including education.

• Local governments must be strengthened.

• The temporary village guard system must be abolished.

• A peaceful foreign policy with neighbouring countries and peoples must be adopted, aligned with an understanding of a region and world without war.

• For establishing social peace, justice, truth and memory commissions must be set up and operated.

EMEP

• Implementation of Constitutional Court (AYM) and European Court of Human Rights (AİHM) decisions and the release of political convicts and detainees.

• Ending the practice of trustee and reinstating elected mayors to their posts.

• Stopping detention trial operations that trample on the right to vote and be elected, starting with İBB.

• The unconditional release of sick prisoners in prisons and those whose conditional release periods have expired.

• Restoring all rights of those affected by KHK.

• Abolishing the Anti Terror Law (TMK) and making the necessary amendments in relevant laws, especially the Turkish Penal Code (TCK) and the Law on the Execution of Penalties and Security Measures (CGTİHK).

• Removing inequality in execution regulations.

• Ending inequality and denial in existing laws regarding national rights and identity.

• Making a legal arrangement for the right to education in the mother tongue.

• Enacting the law on a general political amnesty.

MHP

The 120 page report submitted by MHP last week addresses the process within the framework of “the fight against terror”. The text does not include steps towards democratisation and it also does not include openings such as “constitutional recognition of Kurdish identity, education in the mother tongue and changing some articles of the constitution” which are among DEM Parti’s demands.

In the report, within the scope of the process, PKK fully laying down its arms, the destruction of the weapons and this being verified by the security forces are set out as judicial surrender and rehabilitation. For these stages, it says “a three stage special arrangement is required for the liquidation of the terrorist organisation and the reintegration of its members into society” and for legal arrangements it includes the following:

“It is necessary for the situation on the ground (the full handover and destruction of weapons, the dismantling of the organisational structure and all affiliated entities under any name whatsoever) to be verified by the state’s security forces and based on these findings, taking into account the number of organisation members who surrender, it must be declared that the organisation’s de facto existence has ended. Members of the organisation must be subject to a judicial process.”

MHP’s report also states that “the binding nature of legal norms and the system of values that carries these norms must not be harmed” and notes that improving the situation of prisoners in prison is possible if the TBMM makes a change to an execution law.

On the “right to hope”, the report says that a change in the Anti Terror Law is required and states, “Without this law changing, conditional release assessment cannot be made.”

MHP Deputy Chair and Commission member Feti Yıldız, in a statement to journalists in parliament, underlined that the report mainly includes political assessments and that legal steps depend on certain conditions.

∗∗∗

WE ARE KEEPING OUR FAITH

The DEM Party İmralı Delegation met Ahmet Davutoğlu, leader of the Gelecek Partisi, after Ali Babacan, leader of the DEVA Party and MHP leader Devlet Bahçeli. After the visit, journalists asked the İmralı Delegation, “MHP’s report was also in the press. It had a very hard line especially on the mother tongue and the definition of citizenship. What is your assessment of this?” İmralı Delegation member Mithat Sancar replied, “Our party bodies will make the assessment on these issues. The main statement will also be voiced by our spokespersons, starting with the co chairs. Our report is already there. Our approaches on this are also there. This is a negotiation and it should be understood as a political negotiation process.”

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Raporlar arası makas belirsizliği artırıyor, published in BirGün newspaper on December 17, 2025.