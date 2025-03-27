The wife and two daughters of the owner of the Grand Kartal Hotel have been arrested

As part of the investigation launched by the Bolu Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office into the fire that broke out at the Grand Kartal Hotel on 21 January, an arrest warrant was issued for nine more individuals following the completion of the expert report. This came after the detention of Yeliz Erdoğan, Director of Licensing and Inspection at the Provincial Special Administration.

Among those detained were Emine Murtezaoğlu Ergül, the wife of Halit Ergül, the owner of the Grand Kartal Hotel that was engulfed in flames, and their daughters Elif Aras and Ceyda Hacıbekiroğlu.

Emine Murtezaoğlu Ergül and her two daughters, along with the hotel’s architect Mustafa Selman Çelen, civil engineer İsmail Haluk İnceler, occupational health and safety experts Kübra Demir and Ece Kayacan, electrician Muharrem Şen, and former Licensing and Inspection Director of Bolu Provincial Special Administration and current Seben District Special Administration Director Mehmet Özel, were referred to the courthouse after procedures at the gendarmerie.

Following their statements at the prosecutor’s office, Emine Murtezaoğlu Ergül and her daughters Elif Aras and Ceyda Hacıbekiroğlu were brought before the duty magistrate and placed under arrest.

Among the suspects, architect Mustafa Selman Çelen, civil engineer İsmail Haluk İnceler, and occupational safety expert Ece Kayacan were released after their statements at the prosecutor’s office, while proceedings for the remaining suspects are ongoing.

WHAT HAPPENED?

A fire broke out on 21 January at the Grand Kartal Hotel in Kartalkaya Ski Resort, Bolu, resulting in the deaths of 78 people.

As part of the investigation conducted by the Bolu Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, 31 suspects were detained. Among them, 22 individuals, including the hotel owner Halit Ergül, general manager Emir Aras, Bolu Deputy Mayor responsible for firefighting Sedat Gülener, Provincial Special Administration Secretary General Sırrı Köstereli, and acting Fire Chief Kenan Coşkun, were arrested. Nine others were released, eight of them under judicial control.