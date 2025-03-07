There is a directive, but no assurance: ILO 190 has yet to be signed

Melisa AY

The AKP government, which has refused to sign the internationally recognized ILO Convention No. 190 for the past six years, has issued a new directive on the eve of March 8, reminding workplaces of harassment and mobbing.

The Presidential directive titled "Prevention of Psychological Harassment (Mobbing) in Workplaces" was published in the Official Gazette yesterday.

The directive announced that the Alo 170 hotline, operated under the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, could be used to receive psychological support in the fight against workplace harassment.

Issued just before March 8 with the aim of preventing workplace mobbing, the directive also stated that the Psychological Harassment Prevention Board, established within the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, would be reactivated.

The directive is not the first of its kind issued by the AKP government. The Board, originally established in 2011 through a Prime Ministry directive with the same title, failed to go beyond information booklets and annual meetings. Although handbooks were published every year, their content remained almost unchanged, and even updated data was not included.

The directive states that “Preventing psychological harassment, which manifests as the deliberate and systematic humiliation, belittlement, exclusion, damage to personality and dignity, mistreatment, and intimidation of employees in workplaces, is essential.” However, it remains far from meeting the standards of internationally recognized agreements.

ILO 190 IS ESSENTIAL FOR THE STRUGGLE

Turkey is not a party to the internationally recognized agreement necessary to prevent mobbing in the workplace. The ILO Convention No. 190 on Violence and Harassment, which Turkey has yet to sign, provides special protection for women, LGBTQ+ individuals, migrant workers, and domestic workers. This convention guarantees the right to work in an environment free from violence and harassment for all employees. However, the AKP government has been delaying its ratification for six years, despite 42 countries—including Uruguay, Argentina, Ecuador, Fiji, Italy, Mauritius, Namibia, Somalia, Greece, El Salvador, Peru, the Central African Republic, France, Spain, Sweden, Germany, and the UK—having already signed it.

ILO 190 has a broader scope than the directive published the other day, as it ensures the effective enforcement of sanctions and monitoring mechanisms as part of an internationally binding agreement.

The convention covers not only workplace harassment but also violence and harassment occurring during work-related travel, training sessions, and communications. Additionally, it extends protection to a wider segment of the labor market, including interns, apprentices, and job seekers. As an internationally supervised agreement, ILO 190 imposes specific obligations on signatory states, making it binding in all ratifying countries. It also holds both government institutions and companies accountable for preventing workplace harassment and mobbing, empowering trade unions in their efforts.

Trade unions frequently call on the government to ratify the convention, and ILO 190 remains one of the key demands of DİSK’s Women's Strike.

Note: This article is translated from the original Turkish version titled Genelge var, güvence yok: ILO 190 hâlâ imzalanmadı, published in BirGün newspaper on March 7, 2025.