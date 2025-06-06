There is no end in sight to the debt crisis

Economy Service

The debt crisis continues to spiral out of control. Credit and credit card debts, as well as overdue receivables, have skyrocketed compared to the same period last year. Data released by the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) covering the week ending 30 May once again revealed the scale of the crisis.

The annual increase was evident in every debt category. According to BDDK data, consumer loans, which citizens have been forced to use as a means of subsistence for a long time, nearly doubled compared to last year. Last year, consumer loans accounted for the largest share of consumer loans, with 1 trillion 147 billion 664 million lira, but this year, they reached 1 trillion 675 billion 521 million lira in the week ending 30 May. Loans increased by approximately 528 billion lira, representing a 46 per cent increase.

A similar situation was observed in individual credit cards. Citizens' individual credit card debts increased by 50 per cent compared to the same period last year, rising from 1 trillion 454 billion 692 million lira to 2 trillion 180 billion 624 million lira.

In the same period last year, the total amount of consumer loans and credit cards was 3 trillion 141 billion lira. In the week of 31 May 2024, total consumer loans amounted to 1 trillion 686 billion 659 million lira. This amount rose to 2 trillion 312 billion 738 million lira last week. Consumer loans increased by 37.12% and 626 billion lira compared to the same period last year.

OVERDUE RECEIVABLES INCREASED BY 2.7 TIMES

BDDK data revealed that citizens who are sinking deeper into debt are experiencing a serious deterioration in their loan repayments. There has been a significant increase in receivables that citizens are unable to pay and which have consequently been placed in follow-up.

Total receivables in follow-up, which amounted to 211 billion 43 million lira in the same week last year, increased by 93% in one year. In the week of 30 May this year, the total amount of overdue loans was calculated to be 407 billion 376 million lira. Overdue individual loans and credit card debts also increased by 167% in one year, reaching a staggering amount. The total amount of overdue loans, which was 64 billion 506 million lira last year, increased by 107 billion 590 million lira this year, reaching 64.506 billion lira.

COMMERCIAL LOANS INCREASED BY 63 PERCENT

Commercial loans followed a similar trend. Commercial loans, which were 1 trillion 661 billion 921 million Turkish Lira last year, reached 2 trillion 711 billion 978 million Turkish Lira this year. The increase in commercial loans was 63.2 percent over the past year.

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled Borç kuyusunun dibi görünmüyor, published in BirGün newspaper on June 6, 2025.