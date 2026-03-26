There is no such organization

Kayhan Ayhan

The Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB) Trial, involving 402 defendants—including CHP presidential candidate and Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu—continued in Silivri. At yesterday’s hearing, Beylikdüzü Mayor Mehmet Murat Çalık took the stand to present his defence. Recalling the previous decision of non-prosecution issued against him, Çalık stated, “After the indictment was accepted, we see that the nature of the crime for which I was arrested has changed and has been characterized as ‘bribery.’ In other words, I have been on trial in custody for over a year for a crime I never actually defended myself against.”

On the 10th day of the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB) Trial, Doğa Şanlıoğlu, the attorney for the detained Şişli Mayor Resul Emrah Şahan, presented his defence and filed a motion for release. In his defence, Attorney Şanlıoğlu noted the following: "All actions and procedures carried out from the start of the investigation until the indictment was drafted were conducted in violation of the provisions of the Criminal Procedure Code (CMK), and the investigation was carried out through the violation of constitutional rights. From the very beginning of this investigation, our right of access to the case file was restricted, and the investigation was conducted in what is commonly referred to as a confidential manner. However, when the indictment was submitted to your Honourable Court on November 11, 2025, even before your Court had reviewed and accepted it—and thus while confidentiality was still in effect—this indictment was distributed to journalists at a press conference. We believe that an unlawful investigation was conducted. All of the arrest, detention, and imprisonment measures applied are contrary to the Constitution, particularly the principle of “proportionality.” The indictment prepared as a result of such an investigation is not conducive to a fair trial. “There is no request for punishment in the conclusion regarding individuals whose names appear on the list of suspects and to whom specific acts are attributed.”

THE CHARACTER OF THE CRIME HAS CHANGED

Following the recess in the hearing, the defence of Beylikdüzü Mayor Mehmet Murat Çalık was heard. Noting that a decision of non-prosecution had previously been issued by the Büyükçekmece Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, Çalık stated, “The case file was kept pending at the Büyükçekmece Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office for a long time; subsequently, the prosecuting authority conducting the investigation issued a decision of lack of jurisdiction, transferred the file to the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, and merged it with the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality case file. The decision of non-prosecution regarding me pertained to the crime of bribery; however, the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office continued its investigation based on the crime of embezzlement. The arrest warrant issued against me was based on the charges of ‘membership in a criminal organization’ and ‘embezzlement.’ Then, after the indictment was accepted, we see that the nature of the crime for which I was arrested has changed and has been characterized as ‘bribery.’ “In other words, I have been on trial in detention for over a year for a crime I never actually defended myself against,” he stated.

The key points from Çalık’s defence are as follows: “I would like to begin by stating that it is extremely grave for our municipalities—which are legitimate and subject to oversight—to be portrayed as a criminal organization. Of course, the matter will be evaluated from a legal perspective; however, my conclusion is clear: There is no criminal organization here.

Defendant statements that constantly change, contradicting themselves and each other as their claims shift... These are individuals who have benefited from or expect to benefit from provisions on effective repentance. However, there is something peculiar about my situation. What is this peculiarity? The individuals making accusations against me are unaware of the organization’s existence. How is it that these individuals, who deny the organization’s existence, are benefiting from provisions related to organized crime through effective repentance? The same applies to the charge of bribery. I view the statements directed against me as defamatory.

THERE ARE CONTRADICTIONS

When the statements of Zafer Gül and Uğur Güngör are evaluated together within the scope of this case, it is clear that the individuals are involved in a serious commercial dispute. It is evident that the subject of this dispute stems from the “11th Neighbourhood” project. There is a conflict of interest between them; the commercial dispute has been brought into the realm of criminal law—that is, before us. The parties are settling their own scores within the scope of this case. Both sides are constantly changing their accounts to avoid criminal liability. As can be observed, one statement contradicts another; one account is revised in the next. While one side claims “there was coercion,” the other asserts “there was an agreement.”

However, both parties share a common point: Neither distance themselves from the act, and they show no restraint in slandering one another, Mr. Chairman. Mr. President, the prosecution has disregarded the previous decision to drop the case; it has also ignored the fact that the “excess construction area” cited as the basis for the bribery did not actually exist and has turned a blind eye to the chronological inconsistency between the permit dates and the dates of apartment transfers. This case contains contradictions not only in the defendants’ statements but also in the witness testimonies.

INVESTIGATION INTO THE FOOTAGE

Gülseren Çalık, the mother of Mehmet Murat Çalık who was following the trial, said, “With God’s permission, it will turn out well. I’m excited; I’m praying with my prayer beads in my pocket, waiting. By God, I’ve been waiting for this day—what can I say? God is great, and I want to be at ease. I entrust him to God.” Meanwhile, the Bakırköy Chief Prosecutor’s Office announced that an investigation had been launched regarding the filming and sharing of footage from the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB) trial on social media. Instructions were issued to monitor all future posts. In a statement issued by the Bakırköy Chief Prosecutor’s Office regarding the matter, the following was stated: "It has been determined that footage, apparently recorded during the hearings of Case No. 2025/318, which began its trial at the Istanbul 40th Heavy Penal Court, was shared via social media accounts.

An investigation has been initiated ex officio under Article 286 of the Turkish Penal Code No. 5237 against individuals who unlawfully recorded audio or video during the proceedings and shared them on social media accounts. Instructions have been issued to the Cybercrime Department of the Istanbul Provincial Police Directorate to identify the acts and perpetrators. This is respectfully brought to the public’s attention."

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Ortada bir örgüt yok, published in BirGün newspaper on March 26, 2026.