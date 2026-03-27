There was absolutely no pressure

Kayhan Ayhan

In the İBB trial involving 402 defendants, including CHP’s presidential candidate and İBB Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, Beylikdüzü Mayor Mehmet Murat Çalık completed his defense. Çalık was questioned by the judge, prosecutor, and attorneys. Speaking during the hearing, İmamoğlu made a reference to Justice Minister Akın Gürlek, saying, “Look, the corruption of the decade cannot be attributed to a political figure, especially if they are at the helm of justice. This is truly unlike selling lecture notes under pressure.” İmamoğlu directed questions at Murat Çalık during the hearing.

THE CORRUPTION OF THE CENTURY

The İBB trial, in which 402 people, including 106 who are in custody are being tried, including CHP’s presidential candidate and Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, continues. Following the arrest of an individual with a “fake” press pass the previous day, the Communication Directorate conducted individual checks of the turquoise press cards issued to journalists yesterday. During the hearing, some CHP lawmakers and relatives of the detained defendants were present as observers.

CROSS-EXAMINATION

On the 11th day of the İBB Trial, detained Beylikdüzü Mayor Mehmet Murat Çalık, who completed his defense yesterday, was questioned by the judge, prosecutor, and defense attorney. Çalık returned to the stand for cross-examination. The judge asked Çalık about his acquaintance with businessman Adem Soytekin, who had benefited from effective repentance but was re-arrested after being released. Çalık stated, “I met Adem Soytekin in 2014 when I began working as an advisor at the municipality. He is not a stranger to me; I know him as an older brother. We have sat together, socialized, and gone to football games. However, I have never had any professional relationship with him involving requests like ‘give him this, give him that.’”

Later, Ekrem İmamoğlu took the floor to ask Mehmet Murat Çalık a question. Referring to Justice Minister Akın Gürlek, İmamoğlu said, “Look, one cannot say ‘the corruption of the century’ about a political figure, especially if they’re at the helm of justice. But this is a difficult task. So please refrain from doing so. This is truly nothing like selling exam notes under pressure. That’s why I insistently say, I insistently state that here we are not fighting the ‘corruption of the century,’ but rather the lawlessness of the century and waging a struggle for democracy,” he said.

Ekrem İmamoğlu posed a series of questions to Çalık, starting with the candidate selection process in Beylikdüzü. İmamoğlu confirmed this process by recalling that Çalık initially gave a negative response when he conveyed the offer of mayoral candidacy to him in 2019. He then asked whether there had been any instructions, guidance, or pressure regarding municipal council members and management teams in both the 2019 and 2024 elections. Çalık responded to these questions by stating, “You did not exert any pressure,” and “That definitely did not happen,” adding that he had formed the council lists and administrative staff based on his own assessments.

THANKS TO ÇALIK

Imamoğlu said the following: “Speaking at the hearing, Imamoğlu said: ‘When I hear the name Beylikdüzü, I have a special connection there. It’s a place where I first set foot with an investment about 35 years ago, where my children were born and raised, and where my life took shape. In a way, it’s like my birth village and then later on, it became like my second home, two very special places that have shaped who I am.’ Therefore, Beylikdüzü is very important to me as well. Of course, my dear brother, our esteemed mayor Mr. Mehmet Murat Çalık, who is currently presenting his defense here, is also valuable in this sense; at the same time, personally, he is a dear friend to me, both because of our brotherly bond and our mutual trust. I truly congratulate him for his excellent service in Beylikdüzü. He has spent six very dedicated years there. I am certain that even during the one year he has been imprisoned here, he has followed the processes with the same care. From what I’ve observed remotely, that is indeed the case. He constantly greets it with sorrow, so I understand it that way, but I’d like to convey this differently to our dear Gülseren: As a mother who raised a child and prepared him for this country, I wish to express my gratitude to her. I would also like to convey my respects to her from here."

I DIDN’T TAKE ANYTHING

Following that, Murat Keleş, the nephew of detained İBB Sports Club President Fatih Keleş, presented his defense. Emphasizing that the sole basis for the charges against him in the indictment was the statement of Ahmet Sari, who claimed to have repented, Keleş said, “The reason for my punishment is Sarı’s claim that ‘I gave a bribe to Murat, Fatih’s nephew.’ This statement is contrary to the truth, and there is no other evidence. I did not take anything, nor did I hand anything over.”

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Kesinlikle hiçbir zorlama olmadı, published in BirGün newspaper on March 27, 2026.