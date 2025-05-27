They are covering up a big scandal

Timur Soykan

The Ministry of Treasury and Finance, noting that a significant portion of the current account deficit in Turkey is caused by imports of unprocessed gold, introduced a quota application in August 2023. There is a monthly quota of 12 thousand tonnes of unprocessed gold imports. As a result, the mostly partisan companies authorised by the İstanbul Gold Exchange to import this gold have made huge fortunes. As a result of the quota, a kilo of gold in Turkey has become $5,000 more expensive than a kilo of gold in Dubai. This started a gold smuggling spree.

On 9 October 2024, we announced the gold smuggling scandal of Fatih Metin, former AKP Bolu deputy, who served as deputy minister in three ministries in the past. Fatih Metin had served as Deputy Minister of Customs and Trade, Deputy Minister of Economy, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Forestry.

On 20 September 2024, Fatih Metin returned to İstanbul Airport from Dubai with his former chief of staff Yunus Emre Morkoç. Accompanied by Fatih Metin, Yunus Emre Morkoç used the VIP Lounge at İstanbul Airport and 60 kilos of smuggled gold was caught in his suitcase. While announcing this scandal, we had shared an additional information: Intelligence units had determined that 5 names from the People's Alliance, two of whom were former deputies and three of whom were still deputies, were smuggling gold from the VIP lounge.

Following our news report, we announced that AKP President Tayyip Erdoğan had instructed his chief of staff Hasan Doğan and AKP Deputy Chairman Hayati Yazıcı to investigate the smuggling of gold from the VIP and prepare a report.

In the report, MHP's Isparta MP Hasan Basri Sönmez, Bolu MP İsmail Akgül and Kilis MP Mustafa Demir were said to have smuggled gold. In addition, a large increase in their assets was detected. Upon this, these MPs were forced to resign from the MHP. There were also allegations that four former AKP MPs, two former MHP MPs and one current MHP MP were involved in VIP gold smuggling. It was even determined that one of them had smuggled gold 128 times from Dubai to İstanbul using the VIP lounge.

However, despite these concrete findings and evidence, the Minister of Justice announced that there was no investigation upon a question directed to him. In other words, he declared that the judiciary does not demand punishment when AKP and MHP figures commit crimes.

Meanwhile, we brought to the agenda allegations that intense pressure was exerted from Ankara to close the investigation opened by the Gaziosmanpaşa Prosecutor's Office against Yunus Emre Morkoç, Fatih Metin's former chief of staff.

And 7.5 months have passed since this scandal came to light. The judiciary, which carried out wave after wave of operations in İBB investigations, did not lift the file cover on the gold smuggling scandal from VIP. In the investigation against Yunus Emre Morkoç, neither an indictment was prepared nor a decision of non-prosecution was made. The huge scandal was left to be forgotten on a shelf in Gaziosmanpaşa Courthouse. No investigation was opened against the new and former AKP and MHP MPs who smuggled gold from the VIP. Thus, to whom these people delivered the gold was left in the dark, and the network behind this smuggling activity was hidden. The information remained only in the report submitted to the Palace and carefully concealed.

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled Büyük skandalı örtüyorlar, published in BirGün newspaper on May 27, 2025.