They are looking for a new “confessor”

Politics Service

While public opinion is preoccupied with the scandals involving Justice Minister Akın Gürlek, it is also echoing with confessions from whistleblowers who claim they were “deceived. ” Those who failed to get what they expected from the whistleblowers in the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB) conspiracy case are now looking for new ones. In a petition submitted to the court by Murat Kapki, a witness in the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality case, it was revealed that he had given his testimony in exchange for prosecutors’ promises of release, and that the prosecutors had told him, “You’re very low on the list in this case; you’re not even part of the organization—just tell your story and get out.” Businessman Kapki had alleged that some tenders were awarded “directly to specific addresses” and that profits were diverted from companies. Kapki’s confession has strengthened claims that the case has collapsed.

HE HAD DENIED AKIN GÜRLEK’S CLAIMS

Meanwhile, Özgür Özel, who disclosed the real estate assets Gürlek claimed to own before being appointed to the Ministry of Justice along with the land registry records, argued that Gürlek owned a total of 12 properties worth 325.5 million Turkish lira. CHP leader Özel had stated that the total value of the real estate properties Gürlek owned and sold amounted to 452 million lira. Gürlek, who claimed to own only four properties, argued that the documents were forged and shifted the blame to Muhittin Böcek, the detained Mayor of Antalya Metropolitan Municipality. “Böcek was in a position to become a whistleblower, ” said Gürlek, adding, “Muhittin Böcek stopped at a gas station in Manisa on January 15, 2024. Böcek was in a position to become a whistleblower. He had a situation where he asked Özgür Özel for money to run as a candidate. Özgür Özel wants to cover this up and the corruption case of the century,” he said. However, Böcek, who is not a cooperating suspect, refuted Gürlek’s claims, stating, “I went to Manisa for the late Zeyrek’s election campaign; we discussed projects, not money.”

BÖCEK’S TWO DRIVERS DETAINED

While CHP Leader Özel continued to disclose documents regarding Gürlek’s assets, another notable development occurred yesterday. Two drivers of Muhittin Böcek—who was arrested and removed from his position as Mayor of Antalya Metropolitan Municipality—were detained as part of the “corruption” investigation targeting the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB).

A detention order was issued by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office against Aydın G. and Özer A., the official drivers of Muhittin Böcek—who was arrested and removed from his mayoral post as part of a “bribery” and “corruption” investigation into the Antalya Metropolitan Municipality—as part of the “corruption” investigation being conducted by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office into the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB). Following the decision, teams from the Istanbul Financial Crimes Investigation Department detained the two drivers in Antalya. The drivers were subsequently transferred to Istanbul after the necessary procedures.

Speaking on the matter in Parliament, CHP Deputy Group Leader Murat Emir stated: "They have been interrogated multiple times. The allegations, their questioning as part of the bribery investigation... Why Istanbul, why not Antalya? Because they will try to pin the operations on Istanbul. We will never bow to the slanders that will be launched through the drivers under the threat of Silivri."

Emir continued: “Friends, this morning, two of Mr. Böcek’s drivers were detained in Antalya. They have been interrogated repeatedly. Muhittin Böcek is our Mayor who, six months ago, was told “slander your way out of this,” but stood his ground by saying, “I will speak the truth as I know it.” We’ve learned they’re taking these two drivers to Istanbul. The claim is this: They’ll interrogate them as part of a bribery investigation. Why Istanbul, why not Antalya? Because they’re trying to pin something on someone in Istanbul. Listen carefully—we’re speaking carefully, so let them listen carefully. We know what they’re doing, we see what they’re doing, and we’re keeping track. We will never allow a chain of slander to begin through the drivers using the threat of Silivri or the threat of prison—we will never bow down. Look, those forced slanderous accusations in Silivri are falling apart piece by piece; you’re following it. Most recently, they pressured Murat Kapki, telling him, “Be a slanderer,” and “You’ll be free". He was forced to say, “I told what I knew, I made up what I didn’t know, I lied, I slandered, but I’m telling the truth in court.”

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Kendilerine yeni ‘itirafçı’ arıyorlar, published in BirGün newspaper on March 26, 2026.