They are our compass

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Today marks the 54th anniversary of the Kızıldere Massacre, one of the pivotal moments in Turkey’s revolutionary movement.

On 30 March 1972, Mahir Çayan and nine of his comrades, leaders of the Turkish revolutionary movement who had set out to halt the executions of Deniz Gezmiş, Yusuf Aslan and Hüseyin İnan, were massacred in the village of Kızıldere, near Niksar in Tokat. Today, commemoration ceremonies will be held in many parts of the country for the revolutionary leaders of the 68 Generation who were killed in Kızıldere.

Mahir Çayan and his nine comrades, who sought to prevent the executions of Deniz Gezmiş, Yusuf Aslan and Hüseyin İnan, were massacred on 30 March 1972. Known to history as the Kızıldere Massacre, this event was one of the most significant in demonstrating the importance and strength of solidarity within the Turkish left. Following the 12 March 1971 coup, the leaders of the Turkish People’s Liberation Army (THKO) Deniz Gezmiş, Yusuf Aslan and Hüseyin İnan were arrested. After death sentences were handed down, numerous campaigns were organised across the country demanding the decision be revoked. Despite this, neither the coup leaders nor the parliamentarians backed down, and the executions of the three revolutionaries were approved. The Turkish People’s Liberation Party-Front (THKP-C) and THKO revolutionaries decided to take joint action to prevent the executions.

Mahir Çayan, Hüdai Arıkan, Cihan Alptekin, Nihat Yılmaz, Ertan Saruhan, Ahmet Atasoy, Sinan Kazım Özüdoğru, Sabahattin Kurt, Ömer Ayna, Saffet Alp and Ertuğrul Kürkçü, on 26 March 1972, abducted three technicians stationed at the Ünye Radar Base, took them to Tokat, and hid in a village house in Kızıldere. There, the revolutionaries also drafted a statement in opposition to the death sentences. On 30 March 1972, the house where Mahir Çayan and nine of his comrades were staying was surrounded. The operation was also attended by Mehmet Eymür, the former head of the MIT Counter-Terrorism Department, who had previously been involved in the operation in which Ulaş Bardakçı, one of the THKP-C leaders, was killed.

In the afternoon, whilst Mahir Çayan was continuing negotiations on the roof of the house, he was killed by a sniper. The house was then raked with fire during a clash involving heavy machine guns. The ten revolutionaries, who had demonstrated one of the finest examples of revolutionary solidarity at Kızıldere, lost their lives at the end of the operation. This event went down in history as the “Kızıldere Massacre”. The revolutionaries killed at Kızıldere came to be known as “The Ten”.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled On’lar bizim pusulamız, published in BirGün newspaper on March 30, 2026.