They arrested İmamoğlu based on driver gossip

Timur Soykan

One of the allegations in the operation against İBB involves claims that secret meetings were held and bribes were taken in a hidden room at Mado in Beylikdüzü. A witness statement on this issue, though censored, was presented to individuals including Ekrem İmamoğlu, his advisor Murat Ongun, and campaign manager Necati Özkan. Although the witness is not officially classified as a secret witness, their identity is still being concealed.

The person who gave the statement is the driver of Serdal Taşkın, who served as the general manager of Kültür AŞ. for a year during 2019–2020. The driver alleges that Serdal Taşkın, Ekrem İmamoğlu, Necati Özkan, İBB Sports President Fatih Keleş, and Murat Ongun held secret meetings at least twice a week between 11:00 PM and midnight in a hidden room beneath the Mado in Beylikdüzü, together with outdoor advertising company owners Murat Kapki and Hüseyin Köksal.

The driver claims: “After the meetings, Murat Ongun and Serdal Taşkın would leave with bags in their hands that I believed were full of money.” He further alleges that the same group held meetings twice a week at Hüseyin Köksal’s factory in Beylikdüzü, where he supposedly witnessed discussions about unlawful tenders and illegal activities.

While the prosecution included most secret witness testimonies in the file without thorough review, a basic analysis was conducted for these claims, including checking mobile base station data (HTS records).

In the investigation, a table was compiled showing the base station signal data of the individuals named by the witness driver between 21 March 2019 and 13 February 2020. According to this table, the phones of those mentioned in the statement were not connected to the same base station at the same time. In fact, the signals originated from significantly different locations, often more than two kilometres apart.

Over the course of the 11-month period examined, there is only one day, 23 June 2019, around 11:00 PM when the phones of Ekrem İmamoğlu, Murat Ongun, Necati Özkan, and Fatih Keleş emitted signals from very nearby base stations. This is also the first time a signal for Necati Özkan appears in the data. For the others named in the witness statement, there are still no signals for the dates in question. Although this single instance is detailed in the table, the date column is curiously left blank only for this entry. The reason becomes clear later: 23 June 2019 was the day of the re-run of the İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality election. Having won the election for the second time, Ekrem İmamoğlu, his advisor Murat Ongun, campaign manager Necati Özkan, and Beylikdüzü and İBB Council Member Fatih Keleş were all in attendance at a victory celebration.

In summary, the base station signal data do not confirm the witness's claims in fact, they contradict them. Nevertheless, these statements were still included in the investigation file and presented to Ekrem İmamoğlu and all others named for questioning.

Ekrem İmamoğlu answers: “I do not consider this question worth responding to. I categorically reject all accusations.”

Murat Ongun: “Our state can easily determine, by checking the HTS records of the names mentioned in the allegation, whether these individuals met at Mado in Beylikdüzü twice a week after 01.07.2019. Contrary to the claims, I have never met with the named individuals at the business establishment in question.”

Necati Özkan: “As the campaign director, I was present at the celebration on 23 June 2019. Beyond that, I have no base station record in Beylikdüzü with the mentioned individuals (no meeting attendance, etc.).”

Advertising company owner Murat Kapki: “I have never attended any meeting with any of the names mentioned in the statement. The allegations are entirely unfounded and slanderous. I do not know the individuals named Necati Özkan or Fatih Keleş. The base signal records that do exist correspond to TÜYAP, where I attended a fair… The claim that I share a base station record with Ekrem İmamoğlu does not reflect the truth. Apart from having attended a single iftar dinner organised by a municipal subsidiary and once being present at a funeral—both in his presence—and shaking hands with him on one other occasion I do not currently recall, I have not been in close proximity to him.

Serdal Taşkın, who served as General Manager of İBB Kültür AŞ. for one year between 2019–2020 worked as my driver for about 4–5 months. During the time he worked with me, I noticed he was using his position for personal gain and making questionable remarks, so I had him reassigned and terminated his driver duties. I believe he holds a grudge against me because of this. Of the people mentioned, I only met with Murat Ongun and Fatih Keleş at the venue in question approximately once every ten days in the evenings after work, since it was close to our homes. We would have conversations on work matters and I would provide updates to these individuals, who were my superiors. I have never seen Ekrem İmamoğlu at Mado. We sat at tables visible to everyone. We were not holding secret meetings. We never discussed anything unlawful. There was absolutely no situation involving leaving Mado with bags full of money. These meetings never ended very late at night—they lasted around an hour at most. I went to the textile shop of the person named Hüseyin Köksal at that time because venues were closed due to the pandemic. On those occasions, there were about 10 people present, including Murat Ongun and Fatih Keleş. This happened twice. No business matters were discussed during these meetings.”

Hüseyin Köksal’s driver, Servet Yıldırım: “I do not accept any of the accusations presented in the witness statement. These allegations are completely false. I did not witness any of these events.”

In summary, aside from the witness driver, no one confirms the claims about “secret meetings” or “bags full of money.” Moreover, the events allegedly occurred five years ago. The base station signal records contradict the witness driver’s allegations. Nevertheless, the witness's claims are being presented anonymously and directed at those named. The base station tables are also being shown to İmamoğlu and the others mentioned as part of the questioning.

SECOND DRIVER GOSSIP

In another case of driver gossip, the so-called witness isn't even a driver. The testimony is even more absurd. Once again, the person is not a secret witness but their identity is concealed. They gave a statement years ago, were later located, and had their testimony taken again. In summary, they say: “Murat Ongun and Tuncay Yılmaz gave me the project to convert the public transport cards issued by Belbim into supporter cards, via Servet Yıldırım (Hüseyin Köksal’s driver). While I was working on the project, it was cancelled without reason. My expenses were never reimbursed.” (The witness begins by stating their personal grievance, yet the testimony is still accepted. Moreover, the absurdity of such a major project being handed over through a driver is never questioned.)

In their concealed statement, the witness claims to report what they heard from Servet Yıldırım: “I’ve known Servet Yıldırım for about four years. We had a close relationship. He is the private driver of Hüseyin Köksal. During this time, Servet would tell me that he collected bags of money from İBB Kültür AŞ. and delivered them to Tuncay, the general manager of İmamoğlu’s company. He said he received the money from Serdal Taşkın… After the footage showing money being counted surfaced, they gave statements, but those statements were false… He told me that during CHP’s general congress, they converted 1.2 billion lira into foreign currency at Berber Yaşar’s exchange office and distributed it to delegates, handed out 70 flats from Kiptaş to delegates, and even covered the round-trip airfare to America for one delegate for a whole year.”

The statements of a witness who claimed to have heard things from a driver were presented to those taken into custody. When questioned about these claims, driver Servet Yıldırım responded: “I do not accept any of the accusations made against me in the person’s statement. I believe the individual making these claims is psychologically unwell, and none of what they say is true. I have already provided a statement to the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office regarding this testimony.”

Servet Yıldırım’s phone began to be tapped in January. In the recorded conversations, there are remarks about Emrah Bağdatlı, the owner of a company that received an advertising tender from İBB, allegedly becoming wealthy. When asked about these conversations, Servet Yıldırım said:

“From what I’ve heard in driver circles, he supposedly made large sums of money…”

These allegations, based on what a witness claimed to have heard from a driver, were then presented to the detainees—all of whom denied the claims. As for this indirect testimony, which was denied even by the person it cited as its source, it remains unclear whether any technical analysis or evidence-gathering was conducted. If such steps had been taken, they would presumably have been presented as part of the questioning.

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled Şoför dedikodularıyla İmamoğlu’nu tutuklamışlar, published in BirGün newspaper on April 4, 2025.