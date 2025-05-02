They raised their voices against the one-man regime

May Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country. Workers and labourers took to the streets all over Turkey on 1 May to stand against the palace administration’s pro-market, reactionary, and oppressive policies.

However, under the restrictions imposed by the İstanbul Governor’s Office to prevent people from entering Taksim which has been banned for workers, all roads leading to Taksim Square were closed to traffic from the early hours of the morning.

A virtual state of emergency was declared in the megacity. While over 400 people were detained in İstanbul, the main venue for the celebrations became Kadıköy. Thousands filled the square despite the cold and rainy weather.

BANNER TENSION

The site of the celebrations in İstanbul was Kadıköy. Led by DİSK, KESK, TMMOB and TTB, May Day was celebrated in Rıhtım Square under the slogan “We will win for labour, peace, democracy and justice.” Marches took place from two points: Haydarpaşa and Söğütlüçeşme. Many political parties such as the LEFT Party, DEM Party, and CHP, along with university students, women, and workers, took their places in the cortege from the early morning hours.

Members of the LEFT Party also took front-row positions at the Kadıköy rally. The rally began with tens of thousands of workers and labourers marching toward the square. The area was cordoned off with barricades, and those arriving at the checkpoints were admitted only after ID checks and body searches. Police carried out banner inspections at the checkpoints. A banner prepared by CHP youth reading “You can’t run a state with turnips and fermented turnip juice” was blocked. A brief confrontation took place between CHP Kadıköy District Youth Branches and security forces. CHP Kadıköy District Chair Ali Narin reacted to the situation. The rally began with greetings from the presidents of DİSK, KESK, TMMOB, and TTB from the stage. CHP leader Özgür Özel and DEM Party Co-Chair Tülay Hatimoğulları also attended the rally in Kadıköy. A manifesto laying out the “future goals and line of struggle” of these four professional organisations and other groups was read. The manifesto declared, “A joyful life is taking root.”

The joint statement was read by Hüseyin Tosu and Zuhal Kaynak. It underlined that thousands of citizens from all over Türkiye had gathered to show that another life and another Türkiye are possible. The statement also highlighted the voices of women, young people, retirees, earthquake survivors, and public sector workers, calling for the reimplementation of the İstanbul Convention and ratification of ILO Convention No. 190. The statement concluded: “We will establish an order where labour, democracy, justice, peace, equality, secularism, freedom and solidarity prevail. Let us unite, let us struggle, let us know that we are not alone. The united struggle of the people will prevail. We will win, absolutely and without a doubt. When we win, democracy will win, justice will win, peace will win, solidarity will win, labour will win.”

Speaking on behalf of youth, İstanbul Technical University student Umut Özgür Şahin voiced the economic and social hardships faced by young people and delivered a message of resistance against oppression. Representing women and LGBTI+ people, Hatice Yayla took the stage and said, “We women are here not only to defend our labour, but also our dignity, our bodies, our right to live freely, and our future.” Representing retirees, Hasan Karakazan said, “This state calls retirees a burden. We are not a burden. They are the real burden.”

COMMEMORATION AT KAZANCI

Many unions, including Türk-İş, the Turkish Metal Union, the Petrol-İş Union, and the Tarım-İş Union, celebrated 1 May in Kartal Square with their members. Speaking at the rally, CHP leader Özgür Özel said, “In the coming years, demands must be unified, goals must be singular, and Taksim must be reclaimed from this oppressive regime.”

In the early hours of the day, unions laid carnations in memory of those who lost their lives during the events of 1 May 1977 at Kazancı Yokuşu in Taksim, and then presented a wreath at the Taksim Republic Monument. DİSK Chair Arzu Çerkezoğlu said they honour the memory of their comrades lost in Taksim in May 1977 and 1989, and in Kadıköy in 1996, with respect and longing.

∗∗∗

DETENTIONS WITH VIOLENCE

Those attempting to reach Taksim from various points were blocked by police. A group that gathered in Mecidiyeköy to march to Taksim, including CHP Şanlıurfa MP Mahmut Tanal, was not allowed to proceed. Nearly 400 people attempting to march to Taksim were detained with violence and handcuffed behind their backs.

INTERVENTION AGAINST LAWYERS

It was reported that Barış Kaya, one of the executives of the Yapı Yol İş union, who was detained in Mecidiyeköy after being beaten, sustained fractures in his fingers and required an aluminium splint. At Vatan Police Headquarters, where citizens detained while trying to reach Taksim were being held, lawyers from the İstanbul Bar Association were prevented from meeting with their clients. The lawyers were also subjected to physical assault there.

∗∗∗

A MESSAGE FROM SİLİVRİ!

On stage, political party leaders, mayors, students, and politicians who are currently in prison were not forgotten. Greetings were sent to political prisoners. A May Day message from İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, who is held in Marmara Prison in Silivri, was read out on stage.

İmamoğlu said in summary: “The days when bans and oppression will end are very near. The time is approaching when we will once again celebrate May Day with millions in Taksim with great joy. The day when the short straw will claim its due from the long straw is close.” Messages from former HDP Co-Chair Selahattin Demirtaş and former Diyarbakır Metropolitan Mayor Adnan Selçuk Mızraklı were also read out. Demirtaş said, “Until the rights of labour and workers are won, until this exploitative system is brought down, and until a democratic system is built alongside social peace, we will resist together.” City Planner Dr. Tayfun Kahraman, imprisoned in connection with the Gezi Trial, was also remembered. A banner reading “Freedom for city planners” was unfurled at the rally in Kadıköy.

From Silivri Prison, Tayfun Kahraman shared a message via social media, saying: “My hope lies with you! Greetings to my colleagues marching for our freedom on 1 May! In days of freedom, we will continue working for our country and our cities!”

Detained Hatay MP Can Atalay also released a message on social media, stating in summary: “We will put an end to authoritarianism. We will establish a social state. We will clothe democracy, and social and economic life in this beautiful country in its ‘proudest garment – the worker’s overalls.’ Long live 1 May!”

∗∗∗

TOURISTS STRANDED

Road closures in İstanbul caused serious difficulties for citizens trying to get to work. The barricading of the area around the Atatürk Monument forced tourists staying in hotels around Taksim to walk with their luggage, as they were unable to find any vehicles.

∗∗∗

“ I NEED TO GET TO WORK”

In Şişli, a father trying to get to work protested against the lockdown and road closures. When he learned that bus services had been suspended, he said, “What am I supposed to do now, stay here? I have a bedridden child.”

∗∗∗

PREVENTED A DETENTION

CHP MP Asu Kaya stopped the attempted detention of Koşuyolu neighbourhood head Eylem Bilir. Embracing Bilir, Kaya said, “She has committed no crime. They are trying to arrest this woman who came after her 17-year-old child.”

∗∗∗

PUT UNDER SIEGE

CHP Trabzon MP Sibel Suiçmez was also placed under siege during a programme she attended in Mecidiyeköy. Recording a video while surrounded by police, Suiçmez said, “It’s truly unbelievable, we are under siege.”

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled Tek adam rejimine karşı ses yükselttiler, published in BirGün newspaper on May 2, 2025.