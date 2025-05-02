They tried to save cars instead of people at the Grand Kartal Hotel

Striking footage has emerged as part of the investigation into the fire at the Grand Kartal Hotel in Kartalkaya, Bolu, in which 78 people lost their lives. Security camera footage shows that some hotel staff, upon noticing the fire, went down to the underground car park and spent nearly an hour trying to save vehicles instead of warning guests.

New footage has come to light in the ongoing investigation into the fire that broke out on the night of 21 January at the Grand Kartal Hotel, located in Kartalkaya in central Bolu, claiming the lives of 78 people.

THEY TRIED TO SAVE VEHICLES FOR AN HOUR

Footage captured on security cameras shows that, in the early minutes of the fire, some hotel employees turned their attention to the vehicles rather than evacuating guests, and spent a considerable amount of time in the car park. The individuals seen attempting to save vehicles for around an hour were recorded moment by moment by the security cameras.

In the investigation launched by the Bolu Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office regarding the fire disaster, 41 people have been detained so far. Of those detained, 28 have been arrested. While 9 people were later released, the detention of 19 individuals continues including hotel owner Halit Ergül; his wife and board member Emine Murtezaoğlu Ergül; their daughters Elif Aras and Ceyda Hacıbekiroğlu; the hotel’s general manager and son-in-law Emir Aras; Provincial Special Administration Secretary General Sırrı Köstereli; Bolu Fire Department Director Kenan Coşkun; and Bolu Deputy Mayor Sedat Gülener.

Source: Görüntüler ortaya çıktı: Grand Kartal'da 1 saat boyunca insan yerine otomobilleri kurtarmışlar