They will determine the wages of millions without workers

Economy Service

The Minimum Wage Determination Commission will hold its first meeting today. Only the employer representative TİSK and the government will be at the table. With Türkİş, the authorised labour representative, not sitting at the table, the government-employer partnership, which has been voting as a bloc for years, will come together for the increase they want.

While it is almost certain that there will be no objections from the parties at the table, the partnership was once again made clear by the events of the previous two days. TİSK's 29th General Assembly was held yesterday at the ATO Congresium in Ankara. The ceremony was attended by AKP President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and representatives of the ruling party. Minister of Labour and Social Security Vedat Işıkhan also attended the award ceremony organised by TİSK on Wednesday, 10 December, and gave a speech.

The two partners, who play a decisive role in determining the wage increase that will affect millions of workers, spent the week together. There is no seat at the table for the workers.

“THE SHROUD HAS NO POCKETS”

Speaking at the employers' organisation ceremony, Erdoğan listed his “wishes” for the minimum wage increase.

Erdoğan said, ‘As you know, the Minimum Wage Determination Commission will hold its first meeting. I expect the TİSK delegation, representing employers in the commission's work, to put their hands under the stone. Every positive step you take towards our worker brothers will return as productivity, profit and prosperity. I always say, the shroud has no pockets.’

Erdoğan added, ‘Unlike certain groups trying to repay their debt of loyalty to the old regime, TİSK has maintained a local and national stance during critical periods.’ Erdoğan's speech brought to mind the TÜSİAD management, against whom lawsuits were filed following his speeches on trust in the law.

GOOD NEWS UPON GOOD NEWS

Announcing incentive after incentive for employers, Erdoğan listed the “good news” for labour-intensive sectors. Erdoğan stated that the support given to SMEs would also be given to large companies and that 48 billion lira in incentives would be distributed. While announcing incentives for employers for rediscount loans and advance investments, Erdoğan called for ‘close cooperation with the business world.’

AT LEAST 1,956 WORKER DEATHS “LEFT TO CHANCE”!

Addressing employers, Erdoğan also touched on workplace fatalities, stating, ‘From time to time, tragic workplace accidents occur that cause everyone pain and break the hearts of our nation.’ Erdoğan said, "As a state, we are mobilising all the resources at our disposal to the maximum extent possible so that our working brothers and sisters can work in safe environments with peace of mind and comfort. We are taking great care to fully implement both our certification and inspection mechanisms. As in the cases of İzmir Konak, Beşiktaş Gayrettepe, Bolu Kartalkaya and most recently Kocaeli Dilovası, we will not spare anyone, including public and municipal officials, who is found to be negligent." Erdoğan, forgetting the 1,956 workers who lost their lives in workplace accidents in the first 11 months of the year, said, "When we consider only the accidents that have broken our hearts this year, it is clear that we need to make more effort and be more vigilant. If even one worker suffers, if even one worker bleeds, due to negligence, carelessness, inattention, or worse, greed for profit, then none of us, especially our employers, can bear the burden of this. We will ensure that all necessary measures are taken; we will never leave matters of human life to chance."

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled İşçisiz masanın tarafları birlikte, published in BirGün newspaper on December 12, 2025.