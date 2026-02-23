‘They won't give it to us, we'll take it!’

Etki Can Bolatcan

Turkey is rapidly advancing towards a political Islamist fascism in which even relative democratic rights have been completely eliminated within the framework of US-centric policies, secularism has been completely trampled underfoot, and the country has been surrendered to imperialism from its mines to its high school classrooms.

Developments around the world are similarly progressing on a plane where Trump is wagging his finger at all the peoples of the world, the political elite are strengthening their shield of immunity every day, and exploitation and destruction are becoming the norm for humanity.

There must be a real reason why the government is directing its repressive apparatus at young people in this process.

Following years of attacks on Boğaziçi University, last week it was entered under police siege, without students and with emergency rule measures. The reason behind the fear is that, despite all this pressure and coercion, the youth cannot be subdued. Despite years of perhaps the most despicable trustee practices in history, the few ‘model students’ profiled in front of cameras still do not represent the thousands of Boğaziçi students resisting the police barricade at the gate to enter their school.

Today, campuses in Turkey are being turned into police stations, backed by trustees, capital, and riot police. The youth's freedom, right to life, and future are gasping for breath in the clutches of sects, fascist gangs, and incompetent cadres. Student clubs, which are spaces for production, sharing, and discussion, are being shut down overnight with the help of riot police.

While the pain of young people who lost their lives in inadequate, unqualified and unregulated dormitories is still fresh, millions of young people are trapped in an impossible equation, trying to make ends meet with their national student loan (KYK) allowance. ‘Working while studying’ is presented as a necessity in the service of capital. Many children and young people, regardless of age, are being dragged into a struggle for survival on construction sites, on courier motorcycles, and at MESEM workbenches.

Enes Kara and others are being abandoned to darkness in sectarian dormitories. High schools are being turned into strongholds of religious education. The gates of campuses are being opened to anti-people, reactionary, Sharia-supporting forces under a conservative siege. Young people who defend secularism are punished with house arrest. As the streets become more conservative every day, young people's living spaces are being used as a springboard for religious transformation.

The country's mines, mountains, labour; the future of young people is being surrendered to imperialism.

Every street, every park, every campus where youth can breathe is being plundered under a reactionary and market-driven siege. Concerts, festivals, and cinema films are being banned as if driven by a desire for ‘an enemy's revenge.’ Even the simplest signs of life, thought to be outside the political sphere, are being subjected to the government's control. Even children aged 5-6 are now taking to the streets so their games won't be banned. Young people who pursue the life they deserve in the face of poverty are crushed by capital with even greater greed for exploitation, and going abroad is presented as the way to salvation.

At this point, universities and quality education in particular have been removed as an accessible right. Students' ties to their campuses, academic relationships, and production areas have been severed. The university was an area that the AKP had wanted to control and turn into its backyard since its early years. Academics were expelled, special announcements were made for trustee rectors and fellow academics, and all campuses were filled with police. Despite all these attacks, young people did not surrender to the AKP's pressure and reactionary vision. At every critical moment in the construction of the new regime that the ruling party wanted to establish under US guidance, the youth's resistance made itself felt. Young people, moulded by a lack of future and poverty, contrary to the ruling party's expectations, sought ways to secure their future and raised the most basic demands in every area of daily life.

Youth overturned the political order that denied them a place and rendered their demands invisible in the face of all this pressure. In the protests that began on 19 March, young people, the main force on the streets, forced every wing of the opposition to position itself in relation to youth. Campuses became the primary arena of politics, and youth became the primary actors in politics. Classes were boycotted, streets were occupied. The Generation Z, labelled as apolitical, disconnected from national politics, silenced, and born under the AKP regime, proved themselves in the streets.

As the storm of 19 March began to subside, young eyes searched for the winds of a new storm to be created.

‘THE PATH TO OUR DREAMS IS THROUGH UNITY’

The political Islamist one-man regime stole the youth's freedom, the possibility of equality, their dreams for the future, and their social spaces. However, it could not steal their belief in the possibility of another world. At every opportunity, at every turning point, in every darkness where it was said ‘it's over now,’ young people found a way to light a torch for enlightenment.

Today, they fight for freedom against policies of oppression and tyranny, against impositions on every capillary of life; they fight for independence against imperialism, which brings death and exploitation to every corner of the world, and against the collaborators who design our country in line with imperialism; they fight for secularism against those who want to turn high school classrooms into centres of religion, and against those who want to drag the country into Talibanism under US control, against those who punish young people, against those who drive young people to death in MESEMs, workplaces, and internships with more exploitation and greed for money, against those who abandon them to the mercy of capital, we need more unity, more discussion, and more struggle to achieve a humane life.

Young people are called upon to fight with their own strength to win back what has been taken from them, what has been denied them, and the rights they know will not be granted to them by a hero. In this regard, there is a need for spaces where all the discussions of the youth movement are conducted, common decisions are made, and the struggle is organised collectively; for assemblies where every topic can be discussed, from the concrete problems of youth to the future of the country, from education to housing, from freedom to democracy.

Precisely for this reason, young people who say ‘We won't give it away, we'll take it’ – secularism, independence, a humane life – are calling for joint struggle to win the future, freedom, and life, calling for Youth Assemblies.

They are calling for standing together in conditions where student clubs are being shut down, spaces for debate are being restricted, and universities are being distanced from production.

The young people who filled the streets together on 19 March, who dream of a democratic university and country, who defend their most basic rights in the streets, are coming together against the political Islamist fascist regime that is being institutionalised in line with US interests.

We spoke with young people from Boğaziçi University, where the doors have been closed to university members; from Hacettepe University, which faces a barrage of investigations; and from Marmara University, where young people who opposed ‘academics’ legitimising child marriage were threatened by jihadists, saying, ‘They won't give it, we will take it.’

***

EBRAR, BOĞAZİÇİ UNIVERSITY STUDENT

Although the demands and problems of young people today vary, it is clear that the common denominator of these problems is the current regime. Where do the perspectives of young people and those in power fundamentally diverge? Why are young people dissatisfied with this order?

The problems we face revolve around a lack of future prospects and attempts to take away our right to have a say in our lives. Young people are not a group that can be moulded into what the government considers an acceptable ‘new generation’. We are confronted with interventions and oppressive structures everywhere, from education policies to basic living spaces. Graduating from university and establishing a secure life has become the exception. We have to work while studying. There is no guarantee that we will find a job after graduating. The authorities want to see young people as an obedient, unquestioning, passive generation. We, however, want to be subjects; I believe we have shown that we are not only capable of wanting this, but also of being a political subject that can set the country's agenda. This is where the divergence fundamentally begins. While we defend our future, our universities, and our lives, the system that threatens each of these imposes apathy upon us.

AS SPACES FOR DISCUSSION ARE RESTRICTED, NEW SPACES MUST BE CREATED

Recently, many repressive decisions targeting young people have been taken, such as concert bans, anti-LGBTQ legislation, house arrest sentences for young people defending secularism, the closure of student clubs, and the banning of students from entering Boğaziçi University. Can this attitude be interpreted as an attempt to take over the living spaces of young people? How do young people view these policies?

Absolutely. We do not view any of these decisions independently of one another. Policies that restrict the cultural sphere, oppress LGBT+ individuals and women, erase them from social life, and threaten their fundamental rights are all products of the same political agenda. The actions taken against our student clubs, the arbitrary bans on campus... All of these are eliminating the spaces where we come together. Trustees have become triggermen in universities. As long as the university is a space where young people can freely discuss, organise, and produce, it poses a risk to this regime. That is why we are forced to fight against the project to take over the public space of youth. Our campuses are under police siege; students are searched and detained when entering and leaving their schools. Our democratic demands are being criminalised.

We see these ‘bans’ as an attempt to take control of our youth and our future, and we continue to resist.

WE MUST EXPAND THE STRUGGLE

It seems that, especially after 19 March, the government does not want youth to intervene in politics. Youth, on the other hand, are seeking new paths as their demands are not being met in political circles. How can broad sections of youth establish a political line where their demands will be met, solutions to their problems will be sought, and they will take control of politics?

An opposition confined to parliament corridors and halls does not solve the problems of youth. When we saw that our demands were not being met, when we saw the cloud of fog hanging over us at any moment, we took to the streets, organised boycotts, and gathered in forums. Until we see the sun, we will continue to build our own voice with our own methods.

There are many common grounds on which broad sections of youth can unite:

• Free, scientific, and secular education

• Autonomous and democratic universities

• The right to housing and food

• Secure employment and a living wage

• An end to the trusteeship regime and police violence in our schools

We must continue to grow our struggle by discussing our demands in youth assemblies, refusing to abandon the spaces that are being taken from us.

Since the semester began, all the young people who have defended student clubs at Boğaziçi University, who have said they do not want Erdoğan, the chief architect of this darkness, here, and who have been subjected to police intervention and detention because of this, want to secure their future. This is precisely what it means to be political. We will not leave our present and our future to the mercy of others, and we will continue to draw strength from each other.

***

HACETTEPE UNIVERSITY STUDENT MAHUR

What is the difference between the Turkey envisioned by those in power and the Turkey envisioned by young people? What do young people want from this system?

The Turkey envisioned by those in power is based on a vision of youth who are obedient, unquestioning, do not demand their rights, and leave their future to the mercy of the market. Universities are being transformed from places where science and critical thinking are produced into institutions that are controlled and brought into line. The role assigned to young people is one of accepting insecure work, viewing the housing crisis as ‘fate,’ and normalising trustees and anti-democratic practices. However, as we have seen at Hacettepe, the Turkey that young people dream of is an equal, free and secular country. Young people are demanding not only their individual rights from this system, but also a public future. They want free, scientific and democratic education; secure work, the right to housing; freedom of expression. In other words, youth are not seeking ‘privilege,’ but rather the return of their usurped public rights. They want to take back what belongs to them. And in doing so, they are speaking out not only within the university but also about the general political direction of the country.

Especially after 19 March, a barrage of investigations and various methods of pressure emerged at Hacettepe University. Now, it has been learned that students face expulsion from school for at least three years. What is the reason for this increasing pressure on young people?

What happened at Hacettepe after 19 March is no coincidence. The investigations opened against hundreds of students and the demands for suspensions of at least three years are not only a systematic intimidation of young people but also a direct part, even an instrument, of the government's policy of pressure and repression. The university administration is attempting to purge politics from campuses by turning students' exercise of their most fundamental democratic rights into ‘disciplinary offences.’ The issue here is not merely a protest; it is the politicisation of youth. The government wants to see youth as passive. Because issues such as the economic crisis, lack of future prospects, oppression of women and LGBT+ people, and incompetence in academia directly affect the lives of young people. The rising voice at Hacettepe is being suppressed because it questions the legitimacy of this order. The reason for this oppression is fear. Fear of youth coming together, becoming a collective political subject, and thus the possibility of the current government losing power...

YOUTH GROWS STRONGER AS IT CREATES ALTERNATIVES

What are the reasons for the youth movement rising in universities losing momentum or gaining momentum over time? How are campuses affected by national politics?

Universities have never been independent of national politics. When the economic crisis deepens, when repressive policies increase, when women's murders or democratic rights violations come to the fore, campuses also become active. Because youth experience this process in its most raw form: housing crisis, economic hardship, fear of unemployment... However, repressive mechanisms also come into play at the same time. Investigations, expulsions, police interventions, threats to scholarships and dormitories... These methods aim to suppress the movement. Although this pressure sometimes leads to a temporary retreat, anger continues to build because the structural problems remain unresolved. Of course, this retreat is not always the result of pressure; it can also be the construction of a new, stronger coming together.

What we see at Hacettepe is this: Solidarity built around concrete demands is more lasting. Addressing daily problems on campus in connection with national politics strengthens the movement. Youth gains momentum when it advances not only as a ‘reactive’ force but also as one that produces alternatives.

As seen at Hacettepe University, young people can come together around their own concrete demands and produce politics. How can this unity extend beyond campuses and intervene in politics?

At Hacettepe, students come together around concrete issues ranging from the right to housing to freedom of expression, from national agendas to the public nature of campus spaces. This unity is actually part of the country's overall struggle for democratisation. Solidarity committees, forums, and collective decision-making mechanisms established on campuses enable youth to shape their own political experience. This experience is not confined to university boundaries. This is because the demands of young people are not specific to the university; they intersect with the precariousness of the working class, women's struggle for equality, and demands for secularism and freedom. The rising voice at Hacettepe shows that young people are not only victims but also a founding subject. If this unity transforms into lasting organisations and connections with other dynamics of social opposition, campus politics can directly intervene in national politics. Because universities are the backstage of this country's future; every solidarity formed here is a claim about tomorrow's Turkey.

***

MARMARA UNIVERSITY STUDENT YASİN

Following increasing reactionary pressure across the country, protests launched at Marmara University against an anti-women academic who legitimises child marriage were also targeted by jihadist gangs. How is the reactionary transformation in the country affecting campuses?

Now, in our schools, it is openly stated that 15-year-olds are not children and are of marriageable age, that a woman's place is in the home, not the workplace, that the most basic women's rights can be defined as ‘servitude, that feminism will first destroy the family and then reduce the population, ultimately destroying society, that LGBT+ individuals are deviants, that stray animals pose a threat and should be killed, and that compulsory education should be abolished. We can never view the normalisation of such hate speech in academic circles separately from the government's control over education and its reactionary transformation. In our country, the entrenchment of fascism has always been consistently realised through fundamentalist foundations and the abolition of democratic gains such as secularism. The AKP-MHP government's transformation of society according to its own reactionary values is also reflected in education in this way. With the abolition of secularism, an atmosphere of cultural war is being attempted within society, and the concrete problems of youth are being covered up with cries of ‘religion is being lost.’ Our action was directed against this. As students of Marmara University, we reacted against the reactionary and patriarchal academy, misogyny, and the normalisation of child abuse in our school.

YOUTH'S RESPONSE TO REACTIONARYISM: ‘NO’

How do young people view this reactionary transformation?

The response of young people to this reactionary transformation is a very clear and unequivocal ‘no.’ What we observed at our school was that students listened to each other, responded positively to statements, applauded when necessary, and supported the actions. We met many new students and explained our concerns. We talked about the statements made by the person we protested against. They said they had not heard this before and were grateful for the information we provided. It is important to note that there is a strong demand among students for secular, scientific and democratic education. The majority of the opposing reactions came from Islamist-jihadist groups, most of whom were not even students at Marmara University. Their social media accounts had been newly created, and their posts were made the night before the day of the action. It was clear that they had shared and organised the call to oppose our action among themselves beforehand. It is unlikely that such a group has an organic student base. It is clear that the majority of this mob are not students at our university.

‘THEY WILL NOT GIVE US OUR DREAMS’

How can young people fight for the life they want?

Young people can only fight for the life they want by seeking their rights. No force will come from above and give us the life we want; throughout history, rights have not been won this way. The youth must adopt a revolutionary stance and demonstrate a resolute attitude. It is our duty as young people to learn from our experiences and ultimately organise more united, more mass-based, and more powerful actions. We will achieve this. They will not grant our demands; we will take them. We will take them with our attitude, our stance, and our fighting spirit.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled “Vermeyecekler Alacağız!”, published in BirGün newspaper on February 23, 2026.