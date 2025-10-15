They’ve left no ‘hope’ among the people

Politics Service

The government, which has dragged the country into ruin in every field, has left the people without hope. The struggle to make ends meet, the demand for justice, and the expectation of merit have overshadowed all other issues, leaving citizens with no expectations for the future. Alongside the deepening economic crisis, people have also fallen into deep pessimism about the judiciary and freedom of expression. The results of GÜNDEMAR Research’s survey, conducted with 2,235 people across 60 provinces, reveal society’s view of the future.

55 percent of respondents identify the economy, unemployment, and inflation as Turkey’s biggest problems. These are followed by law, justice, and judicial independence at 11 percent, and corruption, favouritism, and lack of merit at 10 percent. Social issues such as migration and polarisation remain overshadowed by the economic crisis. While large segments of society see the cost of living as their top priority, the demand for justice and expectation of merit also stand out as key themes.

70 percent of participants think Turkey is getting worse overall. Only 25 percent believe the country is improving. This result points to widespread dissatisfaction and hopelessness among the public. Among AKP voters, 49 percent say Turkey is improving, while 48 percent think it is getting worse.

ECONOMIC OUTLOOK

Assessments of the economic situation are also highly negative. Seventy-six percent of respondents believe the economy is deteriorating, while only 21 percent think it is improving. Even among AKP voters, 56 percent say the economy is getting worse; among MHP voters, this rate reaches 67 percent. According to the study, the “struggle to make ends meet” has become the common denominator across society, exposing a broad loss of confidence in economic policies.

Views on foreign policy are also bleak. Sixty-two percent of respondents think foreign policy is getting worse, while 32 percent say it is improving.

FREEDOM OF EXPRESSION

Two out of three people complain of decline. Sixty-seven percent believe freedom of expression and democratic rights in Turkey have regressed, while only 29 percent think they are improving. The rate of those who see progress in democratic rights is relatively higher only among AKP voters—58 percent in AKP and 34 percent in MHP. Among CHP voters, 87 percent say democratic rights have deteriorated, while among DEM voters, during the ongoing “opening” process this figure is 78 percent.

TRUST IN THE JUDICIARY

A large majority of society holds a negative view of the judicial system. Seventy-one percent say the judiciary and justice system are getting worse, while only 26 percent think they are improving.

According to the research company’s evaluation, the overall results show that broad segments of society are united around key issues such as the economic crisis, lack of justice, and erosion of merit. While deep pessimism and a desire for change stand out, even within the government’s own base these problems are not entirely denied. Especially on the economy, judiciary, and democratic rights, widespread dissatisfaction prevails. The struggle to make ends meet, the search for justice, and the demand for merit emerge as the three themes that best summarise Turkey’s current sociological and political atmosphere.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Halkta ‘umut’ bırakmadılar, published in BirGün newspaper on October 15, 2025.