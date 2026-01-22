Third day of ceasefire in Syria: Negotiations continue, violations persist

The Damascus administration, established in Syria under the leadership of HTS, attacked two neighbourhoods in Aleppo in the first phase, stating that the 10 March agreement had expired with the new year and that the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) had not complied with the integration agreement.

In the days that followed, Arab tribes affiliated with the SDF declared their support for the Damascus regime, causing the SDF to lose critical settlements such as Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor, which it had controlled for many years.

Noting that the Kurds were under full-scale attack, the SDF leadership repeatedly emphasised that it was the Damascus regime that had violated the ceasefire and failed to comply with the 10 March agreement.

On the evening of 20 January, the parties declared a four-day ceasefire under US mediation. In the first phase, known as the ‘18 January agreement,’ it was alleged that Colani asked Mazlum Abdi for members of the SDF to join the army individually, for the SDF to withdraw from Hasakah, and for Abdi to nominate candidates for the governorship of Hasakah and the Deputy Minister of Defence.

It was suggested that Abdi insisted Hasakah remain within the SDF, stating that this would amount to ‘surrender.’ No agreement was reached at this stage, and clashes continued for another day.

The ceasefire announced the previous evening stated that the current map of Syria would be maintained for a period of time, that there would be a four-day pause in hostilities, and that Mazlum Abdi would discuss the terms of the ceasefire with his delegation.

According to the statement, the ceasefire came into effect at 20:00 on Tuesday, 20 January 2026.

The current map, on which the ceasefire was achieved and the agreement will continue, is as follows:

Speaking on the matter, the US Special Representative for Syria and Ambassador to Ankara, Tom Barrack, stated that Syrian Kurds would obtain all their cultural and political rights, but that the SDF must be integrated into the central government.

‘WATER AND ELECTRICITY CUT IN KOBANI’

Meanwhile, SDF officials stated that Kobani was under siege and that fighting continued despite the ceasefire. Ilham Ahmed, Co-Chair of the Foreign Relations Department of the Rojava Autonomous Administration, reported that water, electricity and internet had been cut off in the city.

REUTERS: DAMASCUS GOVERNMENT INFORMED ISRAEL BEFORE THE ATTACK

Reuters reported today that HTS informed the Israeli delegation during talks in Paris before attacking areas controlled by the SDF. According to the report, Damascus officials in Paris proposed a limited ‘operation’ to seize some areas held by the SDF, and there was no objection.

SOHR: PROVISIONAL GOVERNMENT FORCES CONTINUE TO KILL CIVILIANS

Meanwhile, according to reports by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), which noted that the clashes were continuing, four civilians were summarily executed last week in Raqqa, which had been taken over by forces led by HTS. Again, according to information obtained by SOHR from local sources, forces affiliated with the interim Damascus government killed three civilians, including one woman.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Suriye'de ateşkesin 3'üncü günü: Görüşmeler sürüyor, ihlaller yaşanıyor, published in BirGün newspaper on January 22, 2026.