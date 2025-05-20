Third wave in iBB operation: Detention warrant for 22 people

While the indictment against Ekrem İmamoğlu, CHP's presidential candidate and İBB Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, whose university diploma was cancelled on 18 March and who was detained and arrested together with many municipality bureaucrats on 19 March, has not yet been prepared, a new operation was launched this morning.

İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office launched a 3rd wave operation within the scope of the investigation against İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB) on charges of ‘corruption’.

According to the statement made by İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, a detention warrant was issued for 22 people, including Taner Çetin, Head of İBB Press, Publications and Public Relations Department.

It is reported that detention, search and seizure procedures are ongoing in line with the decision.

In the statement made by İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office regarding the operation; ‘22 İBB personnel, company representatives and company employees were determined as target persons within the scope of the operation and detention, search and seizure examination decisions were issued for the relevant persons’.

In the second wave operation, an arrest warrant was issued for 18 people, including Dilek Kaya İmamoğlu's older brother Cevat Kaya and İBB Bosphorus Zoning Manager Elçin Karaoğlu.

