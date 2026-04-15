This is a medal of honour for me

İsmail Arı

During the public holiday (Eid), I was detained and arrested at the house I had gone to visit, after the authorities descended upon all our relatives’ doors as if conducting a raid on a drug lord. For days, I have been held in a dungeon, behind four walls, just to prevent me from practising journalism!

In prison, I can only stay informed about a tiny fraction of what is happening in the country and what is being done for me. I read and listen to what I hear with my eyes welling up. Because I see that the people whose stories I reported on, those seeking justice in the midst of great pain are now fighting for me. I always said, "I have been wherever a mountain was sorrowful. I practised journalism to be the voice of the voiceless." It seems they are now aware that I am the one who is sorrowful and in need of help to make my voice heard. No lie, that is exactly the situation. Before getting to the heart of the matter, I want to answer the questions asked by everyone who comes to visit.

I was born and raised in Istanbul. I spent my childhood in Sarıgazi. There are two of us siblings; my mother and father are workers. Both are hardworking people and are now 54 years old. They raised and educated my brother and me on a worker’s wage. The only thing they have owned throughout their lives is a flat for which they are still paying off the mortgage and a vehicle for which they are still paying the debt. Throughout my life, I never had my eye on expensive shoes, clothes, glasses, or such things. I studied journalism at Gazi University. From the moment I got into university, I fought for the country as much as I could. After graduating, I started working as a reporter at BirGün, and I always said, "I’m glad BirGün exists; I’m glad I work at BirGün."

I am currently staying in a ward at Sincan Prison. I do whatever I can here. I take part in the cleaning; I use the floor squeegee to clear the water, I brew the tea, wash the glasses, and take out the rubbish. I sleep on the floor because the ward is over capacity. They tease me and joke around while I’m doing these things. However, I am happy to do them. Of course I will clean and wash the dishes, and I take pride in doing so. Of course I will sleep on the floor until it’s my turn, until someone is released. I wouldn’t infringe on anyone else's rights, because that is how I was taught...

To get to the heart of the matter... I decided to write this piece after seeing a photograph in my newspaper, BirGün. The person in the photo is Nurgül Göksu, an earthquake survivor I know very closely, whose pain I have shared, and who hosted me in her family home when I went to Maraş to follow the earthquake lawsuits. In her hand is a poster that reads "Freedom for İsmail Arı" and my photograph... This photo was taken during a protest under the rain. While Nurgül Göksu’s pain for her lost son, daughter-in-law, and grandchild is still fresh, and while she continues to seek justice for them, she has also taken on my burden and joined the protest demanding justice for me. I told her many times on the phone, "They might arrest me soon"; that came to my mind just now...

Everyone who comes to the prison tells me with astonishment how the earthquake survivors are supporting me. One morning at 09:30, I was called for a lawyer visit. I saw that the person who came was another earthquake survivor, Lawyer Ms Gülsüm. She, too, is seeking justice for her relatives lost in the Tutar Yapı residential complex in Adana. "I have brought greetings from many earthquake survivors," she said, and told me one by one what they had said. "We will never leave you alone," she said; I was moved.

Words are insufficient to describe my feelings in the face of such loyalty, but this loyalty is the greatest journalism award, the greatest medal of honour for me. I thank everyone repeatedly for standing up for the right to receive information.

I only tried to be a good journalist; I wanted to remain untainted. My concern was not money, but practising journalism. What would I do wearing a 5,000 TL shirt? I’d go and buy a shirt for 700-800 TL and wear it; it’s a shirt at the end of the day. My comrades, my colleagues, and the editors at BirGün whom we address as "elder brother or sister" (abi-abla) have never once said, "İsmail, we won’t publish this report, don't write about this, don't get into this subject" and they never would.

BirGün is truly a heaven for journalism; what more could a journalist like me want? BirGün has become more of a home than a workplace for me; BirGün is my home. My final call is this: I have known that you wanted to torment me since the moment you detained me. But now, prepare my indictment! Where is my indictment?

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Bu vefa benim için şeref madalyasıdır, published in BirGün newspaper on April 15, 2026.