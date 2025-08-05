This regime deserves a Mıhyeddin: The dealer has taken over academia

Timur Soykan

The operations of a gang that issued fake e-signatures in the names of senior state officials to produce university diplomas, high school diplomas, driver’s licences and many other documents has gone down as one of the biggest scandals in Turkey’s history. As a result of severe system vulnerabilities and organised criminal activity, hundreds of people obtained diplomas in law, civil engineering, business, computer engineering, pharmacy, food engineering and architecture. The exact number is unknown. The gang also infiltrated university and Ministry of Education systems to alter grade point averages.

It didn’t stop there: it is also alleged that professors, associate professors and academics obtained fake diplomas. Two indictments prepared by the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office state that the gang used e-signatures to infiltrate numerous institutions such as the Ministry of Education, YÖK, the Information and Communication Technologies Authority, the Directorate General of Migration Management, and the Ministry of Environment, Urbanisation and Climate Change.

The profile of one individual involved in this scandal, unthinkable even in a banana republic, encapsulates the state of Turkey.

His name is Mıhyeddin Yakışır. He is 29 years old. He lived in Seyhan, Adana. He has a secondary school diplome. He is a drug addict and dealer. He is wanted by the police and currently on the run.

This criminal figure held e-signatures registered with fake IDs bearing his photograph for the following individuals:

Ahmet Mavi, Head of Student Affairs at Gazi UniversityAdem Akış, Head of Diploma Services at Ege University Student AffairsEmrah Gülcemal, Head of Student Affairs at Süleyman Demirel UniversityHidayet Demir, staff at Çanakkale Onsekiz Mart University Student AffairsYakup Bayoğlu, Lecturer at Atatürk University

And he didn’t stop there. He even became a narcotics chief inspector. A fake ID was produced using Yakışır’s photo under the name of Chief Inspector Samet Dede at the General Directorate of Security’s Narcotics Crimes Department, and an e-signature was obtained with this ID.

Yakışır also linked e-signatures to burner phones registered in the names of Syrian migrants, carrying out operations as if they were the following officials:

Sibel İrkey, Head of Education Department at YÖKFazıl Aydemir, Head of Assessment and Placement Services at the Ministry of EducationAtahan Öke, Turkcell Director of ManagementErhan Baydur, Provincial Director of National Education in KahramanmaraşIşıl Gerekul Kırova, Head of Student Affairs at Ege UniversitySami Durak, Head of Student Affairs at İnönü Universityİbrahim Han, Head of Physics Department at Ağrı İbrahim Çeçen UniversityBilal Yavuz, Director of Public Education Centre in Çukurova, AdanaEmrah Gülcemal, again, at Süleyman Demirel UniversityMusa Yıldızhan, Branch Director at Seyhan District Directorate of National Education in Adana

According to the indictment from the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, Yakışır used the e-signature registered to his phone to carry out operations on behalf of all these officials. People who had never passed the university entrance exam were entered into the system as if they had graduated from faculties of law and engineering, and received diplomas.

HE MADE HIMSELF A HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATE

In short, this 29-year-old secondary school dropout and dealer took over academia and the education system. He even made himself a high school graduate by infiltrating the system via e-signature. According to the indictment, using an e-signature issued in the name of Education Ministry official Ahmet Sarı, Yakışır accessed the Ministry's graduate records portal and illegally entered his own details as if he had graduated from Anafartalar Anatolian High School. The diploma number actually belonged to another student.

Of course, Yakışır didn’t act alone. He was a small cog in the wider gang. The indictment names Ziya Kadiroğlu and a man nicknamed “Alex,” real name Gökay Celal Gülen, as the ringleaders. They operated out of a place in Ankara Ulus called TUZEM Akademi, officially registered to Zeynep Karacan and appearing to be a legitimate educational institution. In the basement, they had machines for producing fake IDs. They ran the operation from the office upstairs.

Gökay Celal Gülen is a software developer, reportedly specialised in infiltrating public systems via e-signatures. Ziya Kadiroğlu was experienced in making fake IDs. Yakışır was Kadiroğlu’s close aide. Kadiroğlu, 51, is officially listed as a doctoral student at Düzce University, though in reality he has been making fake IDs, passports, licences and other documents for years. In his statement after being detained in the e-signature operation, he denied the charges but confirmed the following:

“Between 2010-2016, I was tried as the ringleader in a case known as the KPSS gang. I was investigated for allegedly obtaining questions from the KPSS, ALES, YDS, ÖSS and HSYK exams and inserting substitute candidates. I was later tried in the case dubbed the diploma and appointment gang. In that case, I was accused of providing fake diplomas and arranging public sector appointments. I stood trial and was sentenced in those cases.”

You read that right.

Kadiroğlu admits he was tried for allegedly obtaining questions even for the judiciary’s own HSYK exams and inserting substitute candidates.

Kadiroğlu had connections in Adana, especially with local driving schools. He altered the Ministry of Education’s records for those who failed their exams so they could receive driver’s licences. The earnings were split with driving school owners.

According to statements and the indictment, Kadiroğlu met Yakışır, a drug offender on the run in Adana. He created a fake ID for him. Then he used Yakışır’s photo to produce IDs in the names of the people he wanted to obtain e-signatures for. Yakışır then visited e-signature offices in Adana, İstanbul and Ankara, collected e-signatures on USB sticks, and accessed state systems using burner phones to alter records.

Gökay Celal Gülen, who denies the charges, made the following statement about Kadiroğlu and Yakışır:

“Kadiroğlu used to say about Mıhyeddin, ‘This boy is my hands and feet, he does whatever I say.’ That’s how much he trusted him and had him carry out his work. Mıhyeddin even lit his cigarettes. One day, while he was in my office, Mıhyeddin went into the toilet and didn’t come out for 10 minutes. Ziya Hoca got angry, shouted profanities and went in. He beat Mıhyeddin and kicked him out. When I asked why, he said, ‘This junkie sniffs anything he can find.’ I later realised my lighter gas was in the toilet. He had been inhaling it.”

This is the kind of person who held the state’s digital keys and e-signature system.

Yakışır was detained in the first e-signature operation. He denied most of the accusations but gave statements about Kadiroğlu and the shadowy figure behind him:

“Ziya Kadiroğlu works at a place called TUZEM Akademi in Ankara Ulus. He has a printing machine there. He works with someone named ‘Alex’. Together they produce fake IDs and obtain e-signatures. They access various government systems with these. They also create fake IDs for wanted individuals.”

Yakışır claimed that the mastermind behind the e-signature operation was Gökay Celal Gülen. He said:

“Gökay Celal Gülen is highly skilled and organises the entire operation. Ziya Kadiroğlu assists him. Gülen doesn’t use a bank account and takes all his money in cash from Ziya. TUZEM Akademi is luxuriously furnished like a mansion, equipped with servers and a meeting room. All operations are run there. It appears to be a regular school, but illegal activities are carried out in the back.”

While Kadiroğlu denied all accusations in his statements and refused to implicate Gülen, he also claimed not to clearly remember who “Alex” was.

Gülen, in his own statement, said he merely repaired computers brought in by Kadiroğlu and claimed he was unaware of any illegal activity. He said Kadiroğlu constantly worked on computers with e-signatures installed and added records to public systems, but he didn’t know exactly what those operations were.

According to the indictment, Ziya Kadiroğlu and Gökay Celal Gülen are at the top of the gang. But is it really believable that only these two individuals could issue e-signatures for senior figures like the BTK President and access the state’s most confidential systems? I don’t think so. Our investigations into this major scandal will continue.

HORRIFIC CLAIM: THEY ALTERED ÖSYM SCORES

Yakışır’s initial testimony contains a critical section. The interrogation record states:

“When the suspect was asked about his web history related to the ÖSYM site...”

The response was chilling:

“The ÖSYM site was accessed to increase exam scores. I know that they manipulated scores in the ÖSYM system. These operations were carried out by Ziya Kadiroğlu and Gökay Celal Gülen.”

A terrifying claim. The man who was constantly at Kadiroğlu’s side alleges that the gang altered national exam results.

GANG LEADER PRODUCED FAKE LAW AND ENGINEERING DIPLOMAS FOR HIMSELF

Gökay Celal Gülen, the alleged ringleader, also created fake diplomas for himself, one from a law faculty and one in computer engineering. The second indictment with 65 defendants includes this finding:

“It was determined that Gökay Celal Gülen used a fake e-signature issued in the name of Metin Saygılı, Head of Student Affairs at Atatürk University, to illegally enter a graduation record in the YÖK system showing him as having completed the Law Faculty at Atatürk University.”

But he didn’t stop there. The indictment notes a second fake degree:

“It was determined that a fake e-signature issued in the name of Hicran Burcu Aydın, Head of Student Affairs at Yıldız Technical University, was used to enter a fake graduation record for Gökay Celal Gülen from the Computer Engineering department.”

EARTHQUAKE VULTURES

This gang, which used e-signatures to create diplomas and enter them into the YÖK system, also tampered with the records of deceased graduates. After the 6 February 2023 earthquakes, they began targeting the records of deceased lawyers. According to the indictment, messages between Ziya Kadiroğlu and gang member Yelda Boğa reveal the following:

“In particular, messages with suspect Ziya show that, after the 6 February 2023 earthquake, they obtained and exchanged lists of deceased lawyers in Hatay, Kahramanmaraş and Malatya and sent condolence messages to each other. It was determined that they deleted the records of the deceased lawyers from university systems and registered new individuals, those requesting law degrees in their place.”

In response to these messages in the first indictment, Kadiroğlu said:

“What we meant by the Islahiye list was to help the families of the deceased in the earthquake zone. If they passed away, it was to pray for them.”

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Bu rejime Mıhyeddin yakışır: Torbacı akademiyi ele geçirmiş, published in BirGün newspaper on August 5, 2025.