Those responsible must be brought to justice!

İlayda Sorku

Today marks the anniversary of the disaster in İliç, Erzincan, where nine workers lost their lives after being buried under a pile of leach waste at the Çöpler Gold Mine owned by Anagold Madencilik. Despite the passage of two years, those responsible have not even been brought to the dock, and while the trial continues, the reopening of the mine has been brought to the agenda.

The mining disaster that occurred in İliç on February 13, 2024, revealed the extent of extractive mining. The cyanide-laden tailings piles at the mine slid down in a massive mass as a result of lack of supervision and permit processes operated in favor of the company. Nine workers were buried under tons of toxic soil.

THEY TURN A BLIND EYE

Numerous names were included in the indictment prepared after the incident, but public officials in decision-making positions were not brought before the courts. Murat Kurum, the Minister of Environment at the time, who was identified as primarily at fault in the expert report, was also one of the names not prosecuted in the İliç disaster. After the disaster, the İliç Mining Disaster Investigation Commission was established in Parliament. While the commission's report remained incomplete for 127 days, the expert witness was replaced during this period, and Kurum's primary fault vanished from the report. The families repeatedly raised their demands for Kurum, who personally approved the project's environmental impact assessment report, to be brought to trial.

Since the disaster, extractive mining has accelerated. New licenses for metallic mines have been granted across the country. Forests have been cut down, and water basins have been put at risk. The AKP regime's pro-capital policies have shown that İliç is not an exception but an inevitable consequence of mining policies. Despite this, the regime has made statements suggesting that the Çöpler Gold Mine could reopen even though the case has not yet been resolved. Duygu Yıldız, sister of the deceased worker Uğur Yıldız, said: “Things are getting worse. The real culprits have not been punished. Nine people lost their lives. But there has been no price to pay.”

Regarding the government's statements about reopening the mine, Yıldız added, "This is illogical. How can they trust the company again and try to reopen this mine? They are turning a blind eye to the poisoning of the land and the killing of people. Even before the trial is over, AKP deputies and district chairmen are making statements about the mine reopening. How can these comments be made when the case is still ongoing? We reiterate our demand for justice.“ Akçay Taşçı, the lawyer for the Yıldız family, said, ”At the last hearing, two more defendants were released, and Cengiz Yalçın Demirci's ban on leaving the country was lifted. All of this shows that the court is not conducting a fair trial that takes into account the deaths of the workers and has no intention of doing so. We need public support." The next hearing in the trial of 43 defendants, three of whom are in custody, will be held on February 17.

PROTESTS ON THE STREETS

Activists in Bursa are gathering on the anniversary of the disaster. Responding to a call from the Bursa Water Collective, they will meet in front of the Provincial Environment Directorate at 1:00 p.m. today. The family of Uğur Yıldız, one of the workers, has also called for a march in Istanbul demanding “justice.” The march, supported by unions and democratic mass organizations, is planned for tomorrow at 1:00 PM in Kadıköy.

THIS IS NOT AN EXCEPTION

On the second anniversary of the disaster, the Left Party Ecology Working Group issued a statement. The statement pointed out that what happened was a reflection of the one-man rule in the mining sector. Emphasizing that all permits and licenses belonging to the company should be immediately revoked and the company closed, the statement said, "The Ministry distributes positive EIA decisions ‘like hotcakes’ and does not take responsibility. Numerous tailings ponds, waste mountains, and millions of cubic meters of waste dams are waiting to collapse like time bombs. We will fight against this system of impunity. Justice will be achieved not only in courtrooms but through the struggle of those who defend life."

A statement from the Labor Party (EMEP) said, “The real culprits in İliç are not only company executives, but also the political regime that created and perpetuates this system of plunder. All those responsible, including public officials, must be prosecuted, the shield of impunity must be removed, and mining activities must be reorganized based on public planning and public oversight.”

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Tüm sorumlular sanık koltuğuna!, published in BirGün newspaper on February 13, 2026.