Those who pay get the spots

Berkay Sağol

The Higher Education Council's (YÖK) 2025 Higher Education Programmes and Quotas Preliminary Guide revealed that a total of 190,000 places have been reduced in undergraduate and associate degree programmes at state universities. However, the number of places allocated to foreign students by some universities has attracted considerable attention.

While many universities have allocated half of their general student quotas to foreign students, some universities have allocated more quotas to foreign students than to local students for certain departments. In some undergraduate departments, the quotas allocated to foreign students are even higher than last year. Since these programmes are fee-paying for foreign students, universities are generating significant revenue from these quotas and registrations.

Many universities have allocated a noticeable number of places for foreign students based on the number of quotas they have announced. Adıyaman University is at the forefront of these. While a quota of 40 places was opened for the Pharmacy Department, an additional quota of 20 places was opened for foreign students. Last year, this number was 15. In electrical and electronic engineering, 10 local students will be admitted, while 30 foreign students will be admitted. Similarly, in civil engineering, 10 local and 30 foreign students will be admitted.

At Bartın University, the quotas allocated to foreign students in the Faculty of Science and Letters also attracted attention. While 30 places were opened for the general quota in Philosophy and Special Education Teaching, the same number of 30 places were opened for foreign students. No foreign students were admitted to the Special Education Teaching Department last year. In Early Childhood Education, Civil Engineering, and Metallurgy and Materials Engineering, the quotas allocated for foreign students were higher. It was announced that the foreign student quota for these departments is 30.

At Bingöl University, the quotas allocated for foreign students in many departments have drawn attention. In particular, the foreign student quota has increased compared to last year in many departments. The departments and quotas allocated to foreign students are as follows:

Psychology department general quota 40, foreign student quota 40, foreign student quota was 30 last year. Dentistry general quota 40, foreign student quota 20, dentistry department admitted 20 foreign students last year. Turkish Language and Literature has a general quota of 30 and a foreign student quota of 20, while last year's quota was 5. Computer Engineering has a general quota of 45 and a foreign student quota of 45. Civil Engineering has a general quota of 10 and a foreign student quota of 30. The general quota for Mechanical Engineering is 10, and the foreign student quota is 30. The general quota for Architecture is 10, and the foreign student quota is 30. The general quota for Nutrition and Dietetics is 27, and the foreign student quota is 30.

At Bolu Abant İzzet Baysal University, 30 places are available in the general quota for the Sociology Department, while the foreign student quota is 40. The same numbers were announced for the Turkish Language and Literature and History Departments. The general quota for Public Administration is 60, while the foreign student quota is 50. The general quota for the Faculty of Law is 60, while the quota for foreign students is 30.

HALF FOR FOREIGN STUDENTS

Gaziantep University is one of the most notable universities in terms of quotas allocated to foreign students. Gaziantep University announced that the number of quotas for foreign students is the same as the general quota. In fact, in some departments, the number of quotas for foreign students is higher than the general quota.

The quotas and departments are as follows:

• Dentistry general quota 50 - foreign student quota 50

• Geography general quota 40 - foreign student quota 40

• Philosophy: general quota 35 - foreign student quota 40

• English Language and Literature: general quota 70 - foreign student quota 70

• Primary Education Mathematics Teaching: general quota 50 - foreign student quota 50

• Mechanical Engineering: general quota 100 - foreign student quota 105

• Law general quota 100, foreign student quota 190

• Nursing general quota 150 - foreign student quota 200

• Midwifery general quota 75 - foreign student quota 85

• Medicine general quota 170 - foreign student quota 85.

Almost all of the quotas allocated to foreign students are the same as last year. The university announced the annual fees it will charge foreign students as follows: 481,000 TL per year for the Faculty of Medicine, 174,000 TL for the Faculty of Dentistry, 28,600 TL for the Faculty of Law, and 95,000 TL for the Faculty of Engineering.

Karabük University is one of the universities where discussions about foreign students are intense. While 40 places are available for the general quota in the Geography Department, 70 places are available for foreign students. In the Art History Department, the general quota is 25, while the foreign student quota is 50. In the Mechanical Engineering Department, the general quota is 75, and the foreign student quota is 75. For the Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation Department, the general quota is 60, and the quota for foreign students is also 60. In the Nursing Department, the general quota is 80, and the foreign student quota is also 80. The university announced annual fees of 40,000 TL for the Faculty of Engineering and 45,000 TL for the Faculty of Health Sciences.

RECORD QUOTA IN KÜTAHYA

At Kütahya Dumlupınar University, the number of quotas allocated to foreign students in departments is significantly higher than the number of students in the general quota. In some departments at the university, the quota for foreign students has increased compared to last year.

In the science teaching department, while 10 places were allocated in the general quota, the quota for foreign students was set at 35. In the primary school teaching and preschool teaching departments, while the general quota was announced as 45 and 42 respectively, the quota for foreign students was set at 50. In the Physics Department, the general quota is 20, in the Chemistry Department it is 25, and in Mathematics it is 50, while the quota allocated for international students is exactly 100. Last year, the quota allocated for international students in these departments was 40. The general quota for the econometrics department is 60, while the quotas for the economics and business administration departments are 75 each. The university has opened a total of 200 spots for foreign students in these departments. Last year, the quota for these departments was 140.

SIMILAR SITUATION AT ESTABLISHED UNIVERSITIES

A similar situation is observed in some departments of Turkey's most established universities. While the general quota announced for Ankara University's Faculty of Law is 200 students, the quota for foreign students is 50. At Ege University, while 65 spots are available in the general quota for the Fisheries Engineering Department, the quota for foreign students is 55.

OPEN EDUCATION FACULTY WILL ADMIT THOUSANDS OF STUDENTS

The most notable quotas announced were those for foreign students at Atatürk University's open education faculties. Atatürk University's advertising department allocated 700 spots in the general quota, while exactly 1,500 foreign students will be able to enrol in this department. The Business Administration Department will admit 250 students in the general quota, while exactly 2,000 international students can choose this department. While the general quota for the Public Administration Department is 250 students, the international student quota is 1,000.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Parasını veren kontenjanı kapıyor, published in BirGün newspaper on August 6, 2025.