Those you’ve imprisoned are our pride

Ebru Çelik

Following the arrest of CHP’s presidential candidate and İstanbul Metropolitan Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, protests that began in İstanbul’s Saraçhane district have led to the detention of over 300 people, sparking ongoing public outrage. The majority of those arrested are university students. Yesterday, their families gathered outside Silivri Prison in İstanbul for holiday visits.

Waiting in front of the prison with the Parent Solidarity Network, families stated that their children were unlawfully imprisoned and called for their release.

The Parent Solidarity Network announced that they would support the families of the detained students in every way possible, while the families themselves emphasised the need for a united struggle against this injustice.

WHAT’S BEING DONE IS UNLAWFUL

Speaking about the arrest of his son Ozan Gültekin, father Sinan Gültekin emphasised that the detentions and arrests were entirely unlawful. Gültekin said: “They were detained in Saraçhane. They did not resist the police, nor did they insult the President. They were simply told to ‘disperse’ and these children, who were exercising their constitutional rights, refused to leave and were handcuffed behind their backs and taken into custody. They were then held for 3–4 days and subjected to ill-treatment. Because there was no space at Vatan Police Headquarters, they were taken to Esenler Police Station. The children were handcuffed behind their backs, beaten, and not even given water. They were given food like dog kibble. Without any proper questioning or interrogation, they were arrested on Tuesday.”

Gültekin continued: “Normally, the detention period should have been one day, but after being held for three or four days, the children were arrested. This is a complete injustice. Right now, 301 children are behind bars. But there are thousands of families here to support them. Everyone is demanding justice. We call for our children to be released immediately.”

THEY ARE SILENCING THE VOICE OF JUSTICE

Meanwhile, Doğan Uludaşdevir, father of the arrested Ulaş Emre Uludaşdevir, drew attention to the collapse of the justice system across the country.

“The prosecutor is under control. Whatever the boss says, goes. A judge decides to release 8 children to be tried without detention, and then you transfer that judge elsewhere. Is this justice?” said Uludaşdevir, stating that the government is silencing the voice of justice.

He stressed that more people must not be silenced in the struggle for justice and added: “During the Gezi protests, they claimed people drank alcohol inside a mosque. The imam of the mosque came out and said, ‘I am a man of religion, I cannot lie, no alcohol was consumed here.’ And then they exiled that man. Is this what they call justice?”

Uludaşdevir concluded with his son’s words during the prison visit: “My son told me: ‘Dad, I didn’t steal, I didn’t rob anyone—I only stood up for rights and justice. If I’m released, I will join the protests again. Don’t lose heart.’ And I won’t. I stand by my child. I might be able to save my own son, but who will save Ahmet or Mehmet? My child did the right thing, and I stand behind him to the end.”

Fırat Sunar’s mother, Sakine Sunar, also spoke out: “He was taken from our home at around 5:30 in the morning on Monday. They took him straight to Vatan Police Headquarters. Our children did nothing wrong. They were simply defending their rights. They exercised their constitutional rights. Is that a crime? Is holding a banner a crime? We now live in a country where even opening our mouths is considered criminal. We can’t even speak.”

WE ALL KNOW THEY ARE RIGHT

Families stated that while their children continue to endure harsh conditions in prison, the spirit of solidarity remains strong. One student’s family said: “Overall, their morale is high because they know they are in the right. They are aware that they were unlawfully detained while exercising their constitutional rights. That’s why they stand united and strong. But as families, we expect these unlawful detentions to end immediately and our children to be released.”

The families demanded that justice be served as soon as possible. A father who wished to remain anonymous said: “These children were simply defending their rights. They took a few baton blows, but they’re fighting for everyone’s rights. My son isn’t remorseful, and neither am I. He’ll be more cautious when he’s released, but he’ll go again.”

THEY ARE BEING HELD IN THE SAME WARDS AS CRIMINAL OFFENDERS

Lawyer Mürsel Ünder from the Progressive Lawyers Association (ÇHD), who visited the detained students, stated: “We are closely monitoring the rights violations faced by the students being held in prison. They are under pressure and feeling anxious inside. Sharing the same wards with criminal offenders, even meeting basic needs causes them distress.”

Ünder described his visit with the students as follows: “I met with one student and extended our 30-minute meeting to an hour and a half, because he needed to talk, to share what he was going through. The children are deeply anxious. One of them already has psychiatric issues, but couldn’t even file a petition because they were told the Prison Observation Board was on holiday. When they informed the guards, they were told, ‘We haven’t seen anyone get anything done through petitions.’

In fact, whatever they ask for is met with the opposite response. There are three students here who are particularly in a difficult situation. One has a diagnosed psychiatric condition. One is a Kurdish student from Diyarbakır. The other comes from a conservative Islamist family. We must all take action immediately to get these children out of there.”

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled Hapsettikleriniz bizim gururumuz, published in BirGün newspaper on April 2, 2025.