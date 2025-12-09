Thousands of pensioners waiting in line for work

Havva Gümüşkaya

Citizens who are well past retirement age are once again looking for work due to financial pressures. Of the unemployed registered with İŞKUR, the most common job search channel, 26,823 are aged 60 and over. It is reported that 7,573 of these individuals are over the age of 65.

THEY CANNOT MAKE ENDS MEET

Senior citizens who cannot make ends meet with pension payments that fall below the poverty line either continue working or seek employment. In October last year, 22,114 citizens aged 60 and above were waiting to be placed in a job through İŞKUR, while this year the number rose by 21.9 per cent to 26,823. Of these citizens, 28 per cent were aged 65 and over.

Citizens who have earned their retirement after years of work cannot leave the labour market due to financial hardship. According to İŞKUR's October data, there has been an increase in the number of citizens over the age of 60 placed in jobs. Between January and October, 15,012 citizens aged 60 and above were placed in jobs through İŞKUR. While 10,857 people in this age group were placed in jobs during the same period last year, the number of people placed in jobs this year increased by 38.3%. The number of citizens aged 60 and above applying for unemployment benefits has also reached a remarkable level. Between January and September, 8,701 citizens aged 60 and over applied for unemployment benefits. Of those who applied, 4,830 people, or 55.6 per cent, were eligible to receive unemployment benefits. Last year, 6,843 people applied for unemployment benefits.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Binlerce yaşlı iş kuyruğunda, published in BirGün newspaper on December 9, 2025.