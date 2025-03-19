Thousands to gather at Saraçhane against İmamoğlu’s detention

CHP leader Özgür Özel gave a brief speech to the crowd gathered in front of the İBB (İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality) building in Saraçhane. Emphasizing that they will continue to resist, Özel called for a gathering in front of Saraçhane at 8:30 PM. In a statement from the LEFT Party, they also urged people to meet at Saraçhane Square, saying, "Let's come together against the one-man regime."

Özel stated, "We will all be here together at 8:30 PM tonight. From here, we will show our solidarity, our resistance, and our struggle. We will give confidence to our friends and concern to those who are not."

LEFT PARTY ALSO CALLS FOR GATHERING AT SARAÇHANE

Following Özel’s call, the LEFT Party also urged people to meet at Saraçhane. In a statement from the LEFT Party İstanbul Provincial Organization's X account, they declared: "We call on the working people, let’s resist against the judicial coup in every corner of İstanbul! Let’s gather at Saraçhane Square to stand together against the one-man regime!"

DESPITE POLICE BLOCKADE, THOUSANDS MARCH TO SARAÇHANE!

Meanwhile, following the detention of Ekrem İmamoğlu, thousands of citizens have gathered on Vatan Avenue, marched to the Saraçhane to protest the detention.

Protesters chanted slogans such as "President İmamoğlu," "Government, resign!" and "Shoulder to shoulder against fascism!" As the crowds filled the streets, traffic came to a halt, with many drivers honking in support and joining in the chants.