Threat to BirGün reporter İsmail Arı!

Gökhan Göz, alleged to be the ‘safe-keeper’ of Neslim Güngen, who was arrested on charges of money laundering, was arrested and sent to prison after BirGün's news report ‘Judiciary allegedly bribed and not arrested’.

However, BirGün reporter İsmail Arı, who signed the news report, started to be threatened after Göz's arrest. In a WhatsApp message sent to Arı, he wrote: ‘Look, I swear I will have you taken away from your home. Don't get yourself killed, child. Ankara is a small place, I have the address of your house...’.

Another WhatsApp message sent from different number said, ‘Do you accept guests? Go ahead and see what will happen. You will see me in your dreams...’ messages were sent.

Arı, who was also threatened by phone calls, was sent a list containing the personal data of his close relatives. In the meantime, some of Arı's relatives were also threatened by phone calls.

Arı filed a complaint to Çankaya Security Directorate against the people who threatened him and whose phone numbers were included in the threatening messages.

Source: BirGün muhabiri İsmail Arı'ya tehdit!