Time to march united

Politics Service

Today, millions are filling the squares in defiance of the Palace regime that condemns the people to hunger and poverty, tries to silence the opposition through judicial repression, traps society—particularly education—in the grip of reactionary policies, and plunders the country through profiteering and exploitation.

Workers, public servants, the unemployed, youth, women, defenders of life—in short, all segments of society are uniting in a single voice in the 1 May squares to say enough to the looting and devastation created by the AKP–MHP government and to oppose the Palace regime.

This year’s 1 May has stirred greater panic within the government than ever before, fuelled by the wave of objection sparked by the 19 March coup and the winds of rising social opposition. In the days leading up to 1 May, waves of police operations and arrests hit Ankara, İstanbul, and İzmir. The fear of this destructive regime one that is dragging the country into the abyss in every sphere is not unfounded. Their goal is to keep Erdoğan in the presidential seat for life, to reduce elections to a mere formality, to neutralise the opposition entirely, and to institutionalise an authoritarian regime. But the millions the government failed to account for have disrupted this game plan. The wave of protests that erupted following operations against the İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality rapidly spread across the country. It was the students of İstanbul University breaking through police barricades that sparked the first flame. The millions who gathered in Saraçhane for days and flooded Maltepe turned the tide of politics. While classes were boycotted in universities and campus forums held in parks, creative chants, banners, slogans, and widespread action told a whole new story of resistance.

MILLIONS SPEAK WITH ONE VOICE

From İstanbul, Ankara, İzmir, Adana, Bursa, Denizli, and Eskişehir to traditionally conservative AKP strongholds like Trabzon, Rize, Sakarya, Konya, Çorum, Yozgat, and Antep, tens of thousands took to the streets. From farmers protesting with their tractors to high school students standing by their teachers, the entire country has risen. The common ground among the millions impoverished, surrounded by reactionary policies, and silenced by oppression and judicial force is their unity in opposition to the current Palace regime. Women who have been erased, youth whose futures have been stolen, pensioners condemned to miserable wages, the ever-growing ranks of the unemployed, workers forced to survive on 22,102 lira a month, and university graduates who see their degrees rendered meaningless—every group targeted by the regime has achieved the very thing it fears most: unity. Today, millions have become one voice against all the government’s destructive policies.

THE WALL OF FEAR HAS LONG BEEN BREACHED

The Palace regime, suffocating in crises, has failed to gain public consent on any front. It could not convince the public about the İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality operations, nor could it persuade anyone that the economic crisis would end. Now reduced to a minority, the regime has mobilised the judiciary, police force, loyalist media, RTÜK, and all state resources in a desperate bid to extend its life.

Nevertheless, the millions who have broken through the wall of fear delivered the clearest message yet to the government: “We are not afraid.” At the same time, they showed the entire country that another way of doing politics is possible. By reclaiming their place as the true subject of politics, the people wrote their own prescription for liberation from this regime. The energy that had been accumulating along the fault lines of society erupted like a destructive earthquake. With youth and elders, women and men, high school students and workers marching side by side, the road the people have travelled signals that time is up for the Palace administration.

Gaining both mass and moral superiority, the social opposition will, with the strength it drew from the 19 March movement, shout louder than ever from every corner of the country today: We do not want the Palace regime!

A LEGACY THAT LIGHTS THE PATH OF RESISTANCE

As it has been for many years, 1 May continues to be a day for workers, students, women, and all those fighting for rights. Across the globe, it is the shared language of millions of workers and labourers. It is neither merely a celebration, nor a commemoration confined to the past; 1 May is the historical trace of an ongoing quest for equality, justice, and a life worthy of human dignity.

• The Birth of Resistance

On 1 May 1886, hundreds of thousands of workers in the United States went on strike and took to the streets. During the strike in Chicago, workers were killed by police fire. Following a bombing during the protest, eight labour leaders were arrested—four of them were executed.

• First Footprints in Turkey

In the Ottoman Empire, labour movements began to emerge visibly during the Tanzimat period. The first 1 May demonstrations were held in 1909 in Thessaloniki and soon spread to Anatolia. Leaflets were distributed in four languages.

• Making History in Taksim

In the mid-1970s, the Turkish working class reached a turning point. Led by DİSK, hundreds of thousands of workers, students, and labourers filled Taksim Square for the first time in 1976.

• 1977: Written in Blood

At the 1 May rally in 1977, shots were fired with automatic weapons from a white car into the crowd trapped on Kazancı Yokuşu. At least 34 people were killed and hundreds injured.

• Silence After the 12 September Coup

After 1980, 1 May was banned, and trade unions were shut down. In 1989, Taksim once again witnessed dark scenes. Worker Mehmet Akif Dalcı was killed by police gunfire.

• 1996: In the Darkness of the 90s

The first mass 1 May after the 12 September coup took place in Kadıköy in 1996. Police shot and killed Hasan Albayrak, Dursun Odabaş, and Yalçın Levent at the entrance to the rally.

• Taksim and Renewed Bans

Starting in 2010, 1 May was celebrated in Taksim for three years. However, bans on the square returned to the agenda. With the Gezi Resistance, this legacy was passed on to a new generation.

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled Birleşerek yürümenin tam zamanı, published in BirGün newspaper on May 1, 2025.