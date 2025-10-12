Timur Soykan: Palace feud in the black money system

Etki Can Bolatcan

In recent months, we have witnessed judicial operations targeting BankPozitif owner Erkan Kork, whose ties to the government came to the fore when he bought Flash TV, followed by Can Holding, which bought Ciner Media, and now the Ciner Group and Altın Rafinerisi AŞ themselves. Judicial interventions targeting these groups, almost all of which have close ties to the ruling party and have multiplied their wealth over the past 23 years, have raised significant questions.

We discussed the judicial operations targeting capital close to the ruling party, the power struggle around the palace, and the limits of the black money system with journalist Timur Soykan.

The operations first against Bank Pozitif and then against Can Holding had created suspicions that these events were a media operation. However, with the operations against the Ciner Group and Altın Rafineri AŞ, the scope has now gone beyond media ownership. So, in your opinion, what is the intention behind the operation, especially against the capital groups associated with the ruling party?

AKP is a ruling party dependent on hot money. Because it is very possible to commit corruption and feed their own cadres with hot money. Since the AKP came to power in the early 2000s, the world's economic policy was based on hot money because there was a serious flow of money to developing countries. Countries like Turkey were experiencing a glut of money. After 2008, that tap slowly closed. The AKP, on the other hand, used that hot money to build a “politics of achievements”; “we built roads, we built bridges,” etc. Instead of investing in industry and infrastructure, they buried the money in concrete. They created an incredible amount of rent and, feeding off that rent, became seriously wealthy and created their own capital groups. This system continued throughout their entire time in power, and after a while, there were no more lawsuits. They established an order that allowed them to continue feeding off these sources. To do this, they enacted asset amnesties and brought the world's mafia barons to Turkey. They set up systems where dirty money could be laundered and promoted this. At the same time, they tried to create a model where they could both feed themselves with unrecorded money and combat the economic crisis. You can get so far with dirty money, but you cannot build capital with it, and now we have reached that point. It is impossible to create a stable economy. With dirty money, you can only build a model that is not long-term, where even if money enters the system, the system will stop when the flow stops. Moreover, this causes relatively cleaner capital to leave the country, which is what happened in Turkey. Those who laundered black money or kept their money in the country realized this model wouldn't last and moved their money abroad. This is true even for the “ Gang of Five.” For example, Cengiz bought a neighborhood in England. Or Ciner moved most of his money abroad. The capital groups they built themselves also didn't keep this money in the country. Now, in the face of this escape, the economic system built with this dirty money is collapsing. In a sense, we are watching this story unfold.

The Can Holding case is mind-boggling, an example that could change the balance of power anywhere in the world. Everyone talks about the Can family's involvement in tobacco and oil smuggling, but the issue is how they managed to grow so large from such a source, becoming a holding company and transforming into a massive structure. In Turkey, there are already many capital groups with mafia origins, with dark origins. Every capital group has been involved in dirty business, but a large number of groups have amassed incredible wealth directly from these activities. For example, during the period when Süleyman Soylu and Berat Albayrak were in the cabinet, asset amnesties were implemented and the world's drug barons were invited to Turkey. They came because systems were set up to launder their money. How were these systems set up? AKP contractors helped them; their money entered the system. Both the economic model was fed and the barons laundered their money. A country of 86 million people was turned into a black money paradise. The result, of course, was being placed on the gray list. This brought serious sanctions to the country and to those who would invest in it. They deliberately plunged the economy into a black money swamp. Structures like Can Holding also gained power through black money. Kemal Can stated that he did all this at the request of state officials, that he acquired Doğa College, Bilgi University, and Ciner Media in this way. In one year, 17 billion lira entered Can Holding's coffers. Even in a tribal state, someone would be held accountable. I added up the figures in the MASAK reports, and there is 88 billion lira in unrecorded transactions, which is not an amount you can overlook without questioning its source.

AS THE PIE SHRINKS, THE FIGHT GROWS

So, is the reason these capital groups are being punished because they kept their money abroad, or because of the pressure created by the gray list?

They have known what Can Holding has been doing for years; there must be a reason for them to make this decision today. It has been overlooked for years. They bought Bilgi University in 2019, and since 2019, the board of trustees has been made up of presidential advisors, the university rector is on the advisory board, everything has been done together. There is a different situation here, especially in the case of Can Holding, where there seems to be a problem with the pie shrinking and not being shared. Kemal Can says, “The president called, I brought money to Turkey, is it a crime to take advantage of the asset amnesty? I didn't smuggle money.” Of course, he's not doing it for fun; he's laundering his money here. But he also says he didn't smuggle it abroad, which is true in a way. They laundered the dirty money through a power partnership. But throughout all these years, while some within the state helped launder that dirty money, others made plans to collapse it. The commission for money laundering can go up to 20%, but the state officials mentioned in that statement are not being investigated. However, it is certain that these things were not done for charity. Now, some are trying to collect this money in other ways, and we see very clear examples of this. Can Holding is not alone in this regard. The Erkan Kork example is similar; he has been laundering illegal betting money for years, and these allegations have always been there but never investigated. This man bought a bank with dirty money. He laundered dirty money by buying a bank—who gave permission for this? It is directly related to the corruption within the state. There is a leading crime here, smuggling in one case and illegal betting in the other. There is a system that has adopted a mission to launder the money generated by this leading crime without seeing the leading crime itself. So when we ask why these operations are being carried out, the first possibility is that those who want a bigger share of the pie are fighting over it. The second is that the economy is no longer functioning with the system that launders this dirty money. According to rumors, economic actors such as Mehmet Şimşek object that the system running on dirty money damages the continuity of capital, that those with relatively clean money are taking their money out of the country, and that this has resulted in a serious capital problem in the country.

THE FIGHT FOR POST-ERDOĞAN IS ONGOING

The Can and Ciner operations, one after the other, raised the question of whether there is also a conflict between counter-guerrilla and political representatives. For example, there were comments that Ağar's team was being targeted. Beyond capital relations, is there also the possibility of a conflict between groups within the state and the mafia?

It's not just these operations; there's always a struggle within the state over operations targeting defense industry companies, but we can't see it clearly right now. While trying to create a one-man regime, a different system emerged where everyone in the state hierarchy took a piece for themselves based on their level of proximity to the palace. Today, even within this structure we call a one-man regime, there are hostile factions that would tear each other apart if Erdoğan were to withdraw from politics. Because they feed from the same pie and are trying to grab more. Their only common ground is Erdoğan; there is no cause at stake. There are interest groups, and they are fighting each other to plunder the resources created by the people's sweat and labor. Looking at all these operations, they are based on a center of power, and there is now an undeniable post-Erdoğan plan. Due to Erdoğan's age, they can no longer hide the question of who will take over after him. There are many groups fighting each other for this because they know they can finance their politics with this money and this power. That is why they are turning to more financial resources to manage the process going forward. Amidst all this competition and conflict, these operations all stem from one place. These matters always rely on financial partnerships in politics and bureaucracy. Now, a process of competition between these partnerships is unfolding, with a strong emphasis on Mehmet Ağar's connection to the Ciner case, which is also how it appears historically. However, Ciner is one of the largest holding companies in the country. Their lawyers say that 40,000 people work at Can Holding. With incentives from the state and a $1 billion investment, they were building Europe's largest electronics manufacturing facility in Mersin. This was to be done with a massive investment and state incentives. The Bilgi University was officially paid 90 million dollars. Therefore, we are talking about a very serious accumulation of capital behind the fight. Looking at all this, we see the moves of the fragmented power centers of this regime against each other. When you look at the defense companies targeted in the operation, you see names that have been photographed with Bahçeli; it is impossible for this not to have a political background. It is clear that these moves are intended to corner or intervene. Ciner is also a name very close to Erdoğan. This means that some people are being targeted for elimination, while other power centers want to consolidate their positions, and today we are seeing the results of this.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Timur Soykan: Kara para düzeninde saray kavgası, published in BirGün newspaper on October 12, 2025.