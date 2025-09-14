Timur Soykan: Youth gangs formed through collaboration between the regime, the judiciary, and the mafia

Öncü Durmuş

This week, we spoke with journalist Timur Soykan about the political, economic, and social dynamics of the increasingly widespread gang culture among youth.

Recently, many scandalous incidents based on gang formation have emerged, even involving children. Can we say that there has been a significant increase in the tendency toward gang formation among young people in recent years?

The process of gang organization among young people actually dates back to the last ten years. But it is necessary to point out that the political and socioeconomic conditions for this exist, especially in Turkey.

In other words, we are talking about more than six and a half million people in Turkey who are disconnected from education and work, described as “home youth,” and it is known that the number is much higher. This means a youth with no future, no job, and unable to participate in the education process.

The majority of workers are also employed in very low-skilled jobs for very low wages, and they are mostly confined to their neighborhoods. At the same time, these neighborhoods consist of young people from areas that can be described as the back streets of İstanbul, the so-called suburbs.

They are confronted with the reality that while residences and skyscrapers are rising right next to them, they themselves live in slums. Under this scenario, they see that while very wealthy lives are being lived in those residences, it will never be possible for them to achieve those conditions.

They felt this in their hearts, and it created a sense of hopelessness. Because we cannot talk about equal opportunities in education. And these young people actually started looking for ways to make money quickly, which could be described as taking shortcuts that exist in society in general. It was during this process that these gang structures appeared before them. This actually happened at the same time, these pursuits and the new generation of mafia structures.

Simultaneously with these conditions, a corrupt state structure that legitimized gangs in Turkey emerged. We see examples of this in structures such as the Daltons and the Caspers. In other words, these structures are described as new generation mafia structures, as reflected in the prosecutor's indictments. In the past, such solid organizations in the underground world were formed by structures where the leader figure was very prominent and did not have the concern of becoming overly massified.

THE MASSIVE STREET POWER OF GANGS

However, structures suddenly emerged that were massively powerful, had no shortage of manpower, and aimed to use the futureless youth and children we described earlier as their grassroots, using them as weapons and manpower. In fact, we can say that the first example of this was the Barış Boyun gang.

Barış gained street power in the Beyoğlu area from the mid-2010s onwards. And he chose the 15-20 age group for this street power, as stated in the prosecutor's indictment. In other words, these gangs began to organize the reactions of young people between the ages of 15 and 20 who saw no way out for their lives, who saw the rich lives around them and felt rage building up within them, but who could not channel this rage into a class-directed arena and therefore entered into a more populist spiral of violence.

These criminal organizations began to rapidly build their grassroots. While they were initially triggermen for classic mafia structures, they later went beyond armed trigger-pulling and reached the point of taking over the market or creating new markets.

They quickly established structures that dominated areas such as arms smuggling, drug dealing, debt collection, and extortion. Of course, their self-promotion on social media was also very effective. They flaunted their wealth on social media channels such as TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram. In other words, they propagated their lives of luxury, achieved through crime and dirty money, with guns in their hands and in luxury cars. This propaganda actually had a huge impact on finding a grassroots following. Because the unemployed young people in those neighborhoods thought they could get rich quickly or that they could go abroad and build a life there after a hit job. But we know that many young people between the ages of 15 and 20 have been killed on this path, both in Turkey and abroad. And of course, these are mobile attack teams. Mobile hitman teams, especially motorcycle hitman organizations, spread like an epidemic in an instant. They also expanded their base very quickly in some way.

THE SYSTEM CREATED LEGITIMACY FOR CRIMINAL ORGANIZATIONS

What did the economic crisis and the lack of future prospects in the country lead to in terms of gang formation?

The state of not existing in either work or education, defined as having no future, being a home youth or a neighborhood youth, actually had a major impact on the massification of these gangs. Of course, this is a process that occurred simultaneously with the decay of the state, that is, with the corruption in the state. Gangs were granted serious areas of legitimacy.

Ultimately, we witnessed processes in Turkey where mafia leaders were released from prison and posed with party leaders, and where leaders of criminal organizations held rallies. In other words, Turkey actually saw the intermingling of underground elements with above-ground political and bureaucratic structures in this dirty black money system.

At the same time, the spread of the drug market and Turkey's transformation into a larger drug market also created an economic infrastructure. It created an economic resource. Because now, with dealers on every street, methamphetamine being sold particularly widely, and with this, criminal activities becoming much easier to organize and financially sustain, Turkey has transformed into such a place.

In particular, these new generation mafia-like structures created a system that could finance many more people with these resources. They gained the economic power to support those abroad, support those in prison, and finance the streets. This economic power has, in a way, led to the further development of these organizations. But of course, the most fundamental point is the development of these young people, even at the risk of death or murder. It is also a state of desperation. So, of course, there is both an aspiration and a tendency. But unfortunately, we are talking about a generation that has no other way, no other option left.

GOVERNMENT IS CONSENTIVE OF THE MONEY LAUNDERING SYSTEM

Finally, can the spread of criminal gangs in Turkey, especially among young people, be interpreted as a political choice by the government and the state? Which structures and actions of the regime are triggering this rise in criminal gangs?

The People's Alliance and the previous AKP government have always been dependent on hot money. In other words, hot money had to be constantly present in the system for profit and corruption. Especially when the financial conditions for hot money flowing into Turkey from abroad changed due to global market dynamics, the demand for hot money could not be stopped. In this regime of profiteering and plunder, an era of looting began by selling Turkish citizenship very cheaply through asset amnesties and paving the way for money laundering. In other words, a period was created in which major crime organization leaders and drug barons settled in Turkey and could easily launder their dirty money there.

At the same time, the system turned a blind eye to the economy that could finance its own politics with that dirty money. Now this is an economic choice. In fact, one of the most important reasons for these outcomes is the political-economic system itself. That is, within the political system, when the political establishment viewed the mafia as one of the mechanisms that could generate consent for itself, it turned a blind eye to the rapid spread of crime and gangs, even supporting it.

Collaboration with these structures was established to create that political consent.

At the same time, this system, which was moving towards a one-man regime, destroyed the balance and control systems that could monitor it, as well as the separation of powers. In particular, in order to escape judicial control, it turned the judiciary into a tool of power. During this period, there was a very serious deterioration in the judiciary. In a sense, the sanctions on criminal organizations, state pressure on criminal organizations, or the fight against them were disrupted.

This emerged as a method applied simultaneously to both satisfy the demand for hot money and generate political consent. In other words, we can say this was entirely a matter of choice. That is, dirty money was the economic system's choice, and these mechanisms were used to establish a regime of pressure on top of that.

And in a political system that works entirely for capital, the existence of unemployed, futureless young people in the back streets and their deprivation of a future was not a problem for this regime. This regime rather focused on creating its own capital groups, transferring the resources produced by the people and society to capital, and empowering these groups.

Therefore, since the system was built on this foundation, the fact that these young people without a future were completely directed toward criminal organization activities was, in a sense, convenient for them. And these structures often found themselves in a position where they could easily continue their activities thanks to their connections within the corrupted, decaying state structure.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Timur Soykan: Rejim-yargı-mafya işbirliğinde çeteleşen gençlik, published in BirGün newspaper on September 14, 2025.