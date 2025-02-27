Tobacco workers are going on strike

Labour Service

Approximately 600 workers employed at three tobacco factories in İzmir will begin a strike today. In the 17th round of collective bargaining negotiations at the Sünel Tobacco Factory in Bornova, the Turkish Food and Auxiliary Workers' Union (Tek Gıda-İş) İzmir Branch No. 7 and the factory management failed to reach an agreement on wage increases.

The wage increase proposal put forward by the company was rejected by the union. The union stated that the proposed wage hike was at the minimum wage level and that the offers regarding skill, responsibility, and seniority wages were below market standards. Tek Gıda-İş refused to accept this rate and instead demanded an 80% wage increase. The union also rejected the company's proposal for an annual contract and decided to go on strike.

Ömer Atabey, the President of Tek Gıda-İş Union Branch No. 7, made a statement to BirGün, saying,

"We will fight by all means to defend workers' rights. Under these conditions, we cannot reach an acceptable agreement. We will not back down until workers receive their rightful wages. They offered wage increases below inflation, and it is impossible for us to accept this. At a time when the economic crisis is affecting every household, we will never accept a wage increase that falls below inflation."

WE WILL NOT STOP

Emphasizing that the struggle will continue, Atabey added:

"We are demanding a wage that allows us to live with dignity. They offered 42-43 thousand, while we are asking for 50 thousand. Workers are reacting strongly to this. We reject poverty wages. This is a fight for our rights, and we will not stop until our workers receive fair compensation for their labour."

Source: Tütün işçileri greve çıkıyor