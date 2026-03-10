Together with our rebellion, hand in hand towards freedom

Ebru Çelik

On 8 March, International Women's Day, the women who took to the streets in Istanbul were dazzling as ever. In this period of social opposition retreating, a much larger, seemingly endless cortege was formed than in previous years, as if to say, ‘It won't be over until we say it's over.’ Thousands displayed their colours in countless languages, with their banners, clothing, make-up, slogans, songs and dances. Those who took up their banners, flags, wigs and dyes rushed to Beyoğlu Cihangir Sıraselviler. We had gathered in the same place last year, experiencing and sharing similar enthusiasm. However, this year there was a difference: the crowd was even larger. In the seemingly endless procession, thousands turned into tens of thousands, and in our estimation, thirty or forty thousand.

Young people, old people, university students, those who brought their mothers, those who brought their daughters to their first march, LGBTIs+, thousands of feminists... The messages they wanted to shout were carried on banners. Once again, angry, rebellious, cheerful banners decorated the area. This year, there were more hand-made banners than last year. They chanted in unison, holding signs that read, ‘If you feel hopeless, remember this crowd,’ and ‘Tonight, patriarchy is on the menu,’ referring to the patriarchy we aim to devour. Against the darkness of ISIS, banners read ‘Women's hair will drown the jihadists’; against the bloody conflicts sought to be created in Iran, banners read ‘Neither Shah nor Mullah’; and my favourite, ‘Punk, rock, feminism rules.’ The Rainbow Elephant, targeted by TRT's attempted lynching campaign against LGBTIs+, was there too, along with those expressing themselves with braids and keffiyehs. The tens of thousands in the square created the 8 March night march with their hands and their labour once again.

No matter where you looked in the procession, the beauty of the women lit up the whole night. They called out to those who came with flags in their hands, ‘We'll meet again on 19 March.’ The night of 8 March 2026 in Cihangir became the symbol of feminist struggle and solidarity, which will always stand firm against all kinds of men, and that we will achieve real victory by uniting. Women in the buildings extended roses to the crowd from their windows, and our slogans were accompanied by pots and pans.

This year, women have reached the point where they say ‘Enough.’ Conservative women also caught our attention in the square. Some called out to ‘men who believe in Allah,’ others said, ‘Let us live, Allah. The efforts of some to counter the slogan ‘Jin, jiyan, azadi’ (Woman, life, freedom) were thwarted by the women. The Feminist Night March, which brought thousands to the streets, reminded us of our shared concerns and demands: An end to violence, abuse, discrimination and poverty! Perpetrators of violence and abuse must not be acquitted, they must be effectively punished, and the end of the AKP regime must come through the unity of women and LGBTİ+ people.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled İsyanımızla birlikte el ele özgürlüğe, published in BirGün newspaper on March 10, 2026.