TOMA crushed the university student’s foot!

İsmal Arı

Many citizens and students were subjected to ill-treatment during the protests that began on 19 March following the detention of İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, his colleagues, and other mayors.

On 23 March, during the ongoing protests in Ankara, many students were detained. Among them was 23-year-old Bilkent University student Ö.T., who stated in his testimony that his foot was run over by a TOMA (riot control vehicle) during his detention. Despite this, he was kept waiting for hours with his hands cuffed behind his back and was not taken to hospital.

BEATEN BY POLICE DURING DETENTION

Ö.T., who underwent surgery and was told he would not be able to walk for about two months, gave the following account in his statement on 29 March after his hospital treatment: “I am a student at Bilkent University. On 23 March 2025, I participated in the rally at Kızılay Square regarding the detention of İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, in order to exercise my constitutional rights. Around 10:00 p.m., as the crowd dispersed, I walked towards the intersection of Atatürk Boulevard and Meşrutiyet Street. Suddenly, I found myself at the front of the group. I saw that the police had blocked the road on Atatürk Boulevard with TOMA vehicles and riot police...

Then the police began to intervene, spraying water from the TOMAs. As a response, we linked arms. The riot police and the two TOMAs moved towards Meşrutiyet Street. Then I saw several people dressed in black, with their faces covered, running towards us. Some people next to me ran away. I was caught by those in black. I fell to the ground. They took the Turkish flag from my back and hurled insults at me. Even though I did not resist, they dragged me on the ground towards where other police were located. While I was being dragged, the wheel of a moving TOMA ran over my left foot. I screamed in pain, saying the TOMA had run over my foot. They told me to stand up. I said I couldn’t, but they forced me to walk. I leaned against the police vehicle and they hit my head against it three times. I was handcuffed from behind and detained. I told them my foot was in pain and asked for an ambulance. When I said I couldn’t climb the step of the vehicle, one officer pulled me up and threw me inside. I told the officers in the vehicle that my foot was badly injured and that I needed to go to the hospital immediately. They said we were going to the hospital anyway for an assault report.

NOT TAKEN TO HOSPITAL FOR HOURS

I attended the protest only to exercise my constitutional rights. I did not throw anything at the police or insult them. On the contrary, I had a Turkish flag on my back and warned those causing trouble or throwing stones. After I was caught, they took me to a hospital for an initial medical report. I told the doctor my foot had been run over by a TOMA and showed the swelling, so they did a CT scan and issued a forensic report. Then I was taken to the police department. When my pain worsened, I told the officers. They said they would take me to the hospital again, but they didn’t do so for another 4–5 hours. When I was finally examined, they said I had serious tissue damage in my foot and needed surgery…”

"THREE SCREWS INSERTED INTO MY FOOT"

In a statement to BirGün, Ö.T. added: “Police officers without ‘police’ written on their uniforms ran at us to make arrests. I was caught and didn’t resist, yet three of them insulted me and dragged me on the ground. They also ripped off the Turkish flag I was wearing, saying, ‘Why are you wearing this flag, you prick?’ and threw it away. They kept dragging me. While I was being dragged, a TOMA was moving in that area and its wheel crushed my left foot. I started screaming, ‘My foot has been crushed by the TOMA,’ and they shouted back, ‘What the hell were you doing next to the TOMA then?’ I had three screws inserted into my foot during surgery,” he said.

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled Üniversitelinin ayağını TOMA ezdi!, published in BirGün newspaper on April 2, 2025.