Trial for BirGün executives over Akın Gürlek report: First hearing on 30 June

An indictment has been issued against BirGün executives who were detained for reporting on a story published by the pro-government newspaper Sabah about their visit to İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor Akın Gürlek. The indictment, prepared by the Terror Crimes Investigation Bureau of the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, seeks up to five years in prison for BirGün Board Chair İbrahim Aydın, birgun.net Publishing Coordinator Uğur Koç and birgun.net Managing Editor Yaşar Gökdemir. The trial will be held at the İstanbul 23rd High Criminal Court, with the first hearing scheduled for Monday 30 June at 10:30 a.m.

The indictment, in which İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor Akın Gürlek is named as the “victim,” claims that the expressions used in the 7 February 2025 article published on birgun.net titled “Visit from Pro-Government Sabah to Akın Gürlek in His Office” were “offensive, derogatory, and damaging to reputation,” and therefore “cannot be evaluated within the scope of freedom of expression.”

CLAIMED TO BE “DEROGATORY”

The indictment includes the following statement under the charge of “insult”:

“In the content of the article, the expression ‘described by the opposition as a mobile guillotine’ was published with the intention of degrading the victim, Akın Gürlek, who performs a public duty as İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor. The relevant part of the content is of a derogatory nature and exceeds the boundaries of expressing an opinion. The statement and content in question were not aimed at expressing an opinion but at damaging the individual’s reputation as a whole, and therefore cannot be protected under freedom of expression. With the publication of the content on the social media platforms of BirGün Newspaper, to which the suspects are affiliated, the public nature of the offence was established, thus constituting the crime of Publicly Insulting a Public Official Due to Their Duty.”

PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE ALSO CONSIDERED THE NEWS A “TARGETED PUBLICATION”

The indictment also claims that Chief Public Prosecutor Akın Gürlek “had previously served as President of High Criminal Courts responsible for terror-related crimes, as a Criminal Judgeship of Peace judge, and as Deputy Minister of Justice, and that during his tenure and currently, he has been targeted by various armed terrorist organisations, primarily DHKP/C.” It also notes that Gürlek has been threatened with the publication of his personal information and photos in various media outlets and on social media. It states that for this reason, he is among “public officials involved in anti-terror operations.” The relevant section continues:

“The content of the article identifies the roles and case responsibilities of the victim Akın Gürlek, who performs a public duty as İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor, and therefore serves the purpose of targeting and publicising him in line with Article 6 of Law No. 3713, which concerns making individuals targets of armed terrorist organisations. In this respect, it is understood that the suspects committed the crime of targeting a person protected by law for their role in anti-terror operations.”

In the demands section of the indictment, it is requested that the three individuals be sentenced to between 2 and 5 years in prison for the charges of “publicly insulting a public official” and “making individuals targets for terrorist organisations,” and that they be deprived of certain civil rights under Article 53 of the Turkish Penal Code, known as the “political ban.”

NO PROSECUTION FOR BERKANT GÜLTEKİN

Meanwhile, a decision of non-prosecution has been issued for birgun.net Publishing Coordinator Berkant Gültekin, who was detained alongside Uğur Koç and Yaşar Gökdemir on 8 February 2025.

INVESTIGATION INTO İSMAİL ARI FOR A SOCIAL MEDIA POST

With the preparation of the indictment, it has emerged that BirGün Ankara correspondent İsmail Arı has also been added to the case file. Although Arı had no involvement or knowledge of the preparation or publication of the article in question, his social media posts on the topic were included in the file. Later, it was decided that Arı’s file would be separated from this case.

WHAT HAPPENED?

birgun.net Publishing Coordinators Uğur Koç and Berkant Gültekin, along with Managing Editor Yaşar Gökdemir, were detained on 8 February 2025 for reporting on Sabah newspaper’s visit to İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor Akın Gürlek. The three were referred to court the next day. While Berkant Gültekin was released by the prosecutor’s office, Uğur Koç and Yaşar Gökdemir were released with judicial control measures, including a travel ban and a requirement to sign in regularly, as imposed by the Criminal Judgeship of Peace.